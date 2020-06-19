Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Grandma's Whiskey Slush
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 239.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.5g 1 %
carbohydrates: 31.9g 11 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
soluble fiber: 0.1g
insoluble fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 31.8g
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 0g
fat: 0g
saturated fat: 0g
mono fat: 0g
poly fat: 0g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 216g
ash: 0.5g
vitamin a iu: 80.7IU 2 %
vitamin a re: 8.1RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 8.1RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 13.2mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.2mg
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0mg 2 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 29.4mg 49 %
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.2mg
vitamin e iu: 0.2IU 1 %
vitamin e mg: 0.2mg
folate: 33mcg 8 %
vitamin k: 0.1mcg
pantothenic acid: 0.1mg 1 %
boron: 11.9mg
calcium: 12mg 1 %
copper: 0.1mg 3 %
fluoride: 139mg
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 8.9mg 2 %
manganese: 0mg 1 %
phosphorus: 13.5mg 1 %
potassium: 146.1mg 4 %
selenium: 0.2mcg
sodium: 6.6mg
zinc: 0mg
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0g
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
alcohol: 16.4g
caffeine: 0mg
energy: 224.8
aspartic acid: 0.1g
glutamic acid: 0g
thiamin: 0.1mg 4 %
riboflavin: 0mg 1 %
chromium: 0.3mcg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange other carbs: 0
pyramid fruit: 0
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
