Grandma's Whiskey Slush

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Iced tea is mixed with orange juice and whiskey, then frozen to make a slushy treat for summer.

By STEPHKING1

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 1/2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Steep the tea bag in boiling water for about 2 minutes. Remove and discard bags. In a medium bowl, stir together the tea, sugar, orange juice concentrate and water until sugar is dissolved. Stir in whiskey. Cover and place in the freezer for at least 4 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Scoop out spoonfuls into a glass and top with a little bit of grapefruit soda.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022