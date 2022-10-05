Recipes Main Dishes Quiche Salmon and Swiss Chard Quiche Be the first to rate & review! This quiche with smoked salmon, mushrooms, and Swiss chard is a great breakfast or lunch option. Recipe by lkb Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 40 mins Cool Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 6 Yield: 1 quiche Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients cooking spray 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ bunch Swiss chard, chopped 1 ½ cups sliced button mushrooms ⅓ cup chopped onion 2 tablespoons smoked salmon 3 large eggs 1 ½ cups low-fat milk ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper chopped fresh chives for garnish (Optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9-inch pie plate with nonstick cooking spray. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add Swiss chard, mushrooms, and onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Spread chard mixture on bottom of prepared pie plate. Break salmon into pieces and arrange evenly over chard. Whisk together eggs, milk, salt, nutmeg, and pepper in a bowl. Pour over salmon. Bake until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 28 to 30 minutes. Cool about 10 minutes before cutting into wedges. Top with chives (if using). I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 555 Calories 24g Fat 48g Carbs 37g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 555 % Daily Value * Total Fat 24g 31% Saturated Fat 13g 67% Cholesterol 171mg 57% Sodium 578mg 25% Total Carbohydrate 48g 17% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 37g Potassium 1635mg 35% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Salmon and Swiss Chard Quiche