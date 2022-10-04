Recipes Main Dishes Pizza Recipes Mushroom-Thyme White Pizza Be the first to rate & review! Roasting brings out the best in maitake mushrooms: Their petal-like edges go slightly crispy while the meatier center softens and deepens in flavor. When you pile them high on pizza, even carnivores won't miss the meat. Recipe by John Somerall Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 1 pizza Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound fresh pizza dough flour for dusting 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided ½ pound cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced ½ pound maitake mushrooms, broken into small clusters 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish ½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided ¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided, or more to taste 1 (5 ounce) package fresh baby spinach 1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese ½ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese shaved Pecorino Romano cheese, for garnish Directions Put a pizza stone or baking sheet on the middle oven rack. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a 14-inch circle. Transfer to a piece of parchment paper or a cookie sheet lightly dusted with flour or cornmeal. Cover with a kitchen towel; let stand at room temperature until ready to use. Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add cremini and maitake mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in oregano, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer mushroom mixture to a bowl. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Add 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add spinach and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Stir together ricotta, Pecorino-Romano, garlic, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl until well combined. Brush dough with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Spread ricotta mixture in an even layer over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly over ricotta mixture. Top with cooked mushrooms and spinach. Carefully transfer pizza on parchment to hot pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven. Bake until cheese is bubbly and crust is deeply golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes. Transfer pizza and parchment to a cutting board; let stand 5 minutes. Remove parchment. Garnish with additional thyme, a few grinds of pepper, and shaved Pecorino-Romano cheese. Cook's Note: You can also dust the work surface with cornmeal. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 714 Calories 35g Fat 64g Carbs 35g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 714 % Daily Value * Total Fat 35g 45% Saturated Fat 13g 67% Cholesterol 63mg 21% Sodium 1495mg 65% Total Carbohydrate 64g 23% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Protein 35g Potassium 483mg 10% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Mushroom-Thyme White Pizza