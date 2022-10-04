Mushroom-Thyme White Pizza

Put a pizza stone or baking sheet on the middle oven rack. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and roll out into a 14-inch circle. Transfer to a piece of parchment paper or a cookie sheet lightly dusted with flour or cornmeal. Cover with a kitchen towel; let stand at room temperature until ready to use.

Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add cremini and maitake mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in oregano, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Transfer mushroom mixture to a bowl. (Do not wipe skillet clean.)

Add 1 tablespoon oil to skillet. Add spinach and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Stir together ricotta, Pecorino-Romano, garlic, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a bowl until well combined. Brush dough with remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Spread ricotta mixture in an even layer over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly over ricotta mixture. Top with cooked mushrooms and spinach.

Carefully transfer pizza on parchment to hot pizza stone or baking sheet in the oven. Bake until cheese is bubbly and crust is deeply golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes.