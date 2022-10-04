Recipes Desserts Frozen Dessert Recipes Sherbet Recipes Pomegranate Sherbet Be the first to rate & review! A welcome surprise after a heavy meal, this make-ahead sherbet requires very little lift. Gelatin and cream are the secret weapons for a super-creamy scoop. Feeling extra fancy? Serve it with fresh mint and shortbread cookies, such as Speculoos. Recipe by Ali Ramee Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 2 mins Freeze Time: 3 hrs 30 mins Total Time: 3 hrs 42 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 cups unsweetened pomegranate juice 1 cup sugar 3 tablespoons lemon juice 1 dash salt ¼ cup cold water 1 (.25 ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin 1 cup chilled whipping cream Directions Stir together pomegranate juice, sugar, lemon juice, and salt in a large bowl. Chill, covered, 30 minutes. Put the cold water in a small saucepan and sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 1 minute. Cook, stirring, over low heat just until gelatin dissolves, about 2 minutes. Stir into pomegranate mixture. Add cream; beat with an electric hand mixer at medium speed until mixture is foamy, about 3 minutes. Freeze in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer's directions until sherbet reaches soft-serve consistency, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Transfer to a 1- or 2-qt. freezer-safe container. Put a piece of plastic wrap directly on surface; cover and freeze at least 2 hours or up to 1 month. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 351 Calories 15g Fat 55g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 351 % Daily Value * Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 9g 46% Cholesterol 54mg 18% Sodium 87mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 55g 20% Protein 2g Potassium 40mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Pomegranate Sherbet