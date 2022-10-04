Pomegranate Sherbet

A welcome surprise after a heavy meal, this make-ahead sherbet requires very little lift. Gelatin and cream are the secret weapons for a super-creamy scoop. Feeling extra fancy? Serve it with fresh mint and shortbread cookies, such as Speculoos.

Recipe by Ali Ramee
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
2 mins
Freeze Time:
3 hrs 30 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs 42 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

  • 3 cups unsweetened pomegranate juice

  • 1 cup sugar

  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 1 dash salt

  • ¼ cup cold water

  • 1 (.25 ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin

  • 1 cup chilled whipping cream

Directions

  1. Stir together pomegranate juice, sugar, lemon juice, and salt in a large bowl. Chill, covered, 30 minutes.

  2. Put the cold water in a small saucepan and sprinkle with gelatin; let stand 1 minute. Cook, stirring, over low heat just until gelatin dissolves, about 2 minutes. Stir into pomegranate mixture. Add cream; beat with an electric hand mixer at medium speed until mixture is foamy, about 3 minutes.

  3. Freeze in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer's directions until sherbet reaches soft-serve consistency, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  4. Transfer to a 1- or 2-qt. freezer-safe container. Put a piece of plastic wrap directly on surface; cover and freeze at least 2 hours or up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 351
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 9g 46%
Cholesterol 54mg 18%
Sodium 87mg 4%
Total Carbohydrate 55g 20%
Protein 2g
Potassium 40mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

