Desserts Cakes Cupcake Recipes Chocolate Johns Creek Chocolate Cupcakes Be the first to rate & review! Memories of desserts at my cousins' home in Johns Creek, Georgia, inspired me to create these subtly sweet cupcakes topped with a few pomegranate arils for a bright, all-natural "sprinkle." By Allrecipes Member Published on October 5, 2022 Servings: 12 Yield: 12 cupcakes Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Cupcakes: 1 cup flour 5 cups unsweetened cocoa powder ¾ teaspoon baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt ½ cup unsalted butter, softened ¾ cup sugar ¼ cup light brown sugar 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup whole milk Frosting: 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened ½ cup unsalted butter, softened 4 cups powdered sugar pomegranate seeds, for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line one 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Stir together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. Beat together butter, white sugar, and brown sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer a medium speed until light and fluffy, about 90 seconds. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Beat in flour mixture one-third at a time, alternating with 1/4 cup milk, on low speed until just combined. Fill each prepared muffin cup with 1/4 cup batter Bake until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 5 minutes. Transfer to wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, beat together cream cheese and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 30 seconds. Reduce speed to low; add powdered sugar, 1 cup at a time, beating until frosting is smooth. Fit a piping bag with a large star or round tip and fill with frosting. Pipe frosting onto cupcakes. Garnish with pomegranate arils. Serve immediately or store, chilled, in an airtight container up to 1 week. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 554 Calories 28g Fat 83g Carbs 11g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 554 % Daily Value * Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 17g 87% Cholesterol 94mg 31% Sodium 207mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 83g 30% Dietary Fiber 12g 44% Protein 11g Potassium 619mg 13% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved