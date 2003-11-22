Classic Tiramisu

I made this recipe for the 4th time this weekend. It was the best as I think I got it right this time, with my guests dubbing it the best tiramisu they ever had and that some, who didn't really fancy it, have been converted. The problem I had in the past was that I genuinely could not understand why I could not get the whipping cream to stiff peaks. Admittedly, I have little experience doing desserts. The key, I learnt by trial and error, is that cream needs to be whipped on a very slow speed on your hand mixer and patience is important. As you slowly whip the cream, it begins to take form and as it thickens after a few minutes slowly whipping, you can begin to see the stiff peaks. In the past, I whipped it like I was attacking it, on the fastest speed and it became to light and fluffy like the ones in the tin. Once I had gotten it to the right consistency, for the very first time, the finished mixture was quite robust to be honest and it stood up very well. Just some other comments: I will be using espresso with a dash of alcohol next time as the Savoirdi lady fingers require a little more liquid to ensure that they are not dry. If I were to add the same amount of coffee liquer, the alcohol overpowers the beauty of the other flavours. Now that I have cracked the formula, I will be making it again and again. Thanks guys!