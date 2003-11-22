Classic Tiramisu
Classic Italian dessert made with ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese. It can be made in a trifle bowl or a springform pan.
My friends love this Tiramisu and I love serving it. I substitute the Mascarpone cheese with 8oz of cream cheese, one-fourth cup heavy cream and 3 tablespoons of sour cream. I use 2, 3oz packs of soft ladyfingers (bought from the bakery section of the local Kroger). I don't use coffee liquer, so I substitute with espresso (half cup water + 2 tablespoons instant coffee). Serve it in a 3QT dish. Suggest keeping this dessert in the fridge overnight. This Tiramisu is divine - thank you Carol for sharing this wonderful recipe!Read More
I have made this many times, LOVE it and get tons of compliments!!! Here is a summary of the tips I use from other reviewers: 1. I scale the recipe to 10 servings so I can just use the 8 oz. container of mascarpone cheese. 2. I use the Savoiardi style hard ladyfingers, buy them in a 17.5 oz. Package (which has 60 ladyfingers) and use about 32. I do not split the ladyfingers. Also, I have used the soft ones from Trader Joes but do not like the result as much. 3. I like to layer the dessert in a loaf shape. Yes, your "filling" should be thick enough to do this! I sometimes use two 9.5 c “Ziploc” containers and make two, 2-layer desserts 2-go or 2-gift! 4. I use a hand-held electric mixer when cooking the egg yolks & sugar (for the full 10 min. on low heat). 5. I refrigerate the mascarpone mix while beating the HEAVY whipping cream, in a chilled bowl, until it is super stiff. 5. Instead of the Kahlua, I make two 6 oz. cups of extra strong coffee (4 TBSP coffee per 6 oz water). I dunk the ladyfingers completely, but quickly, in the coffee. 6. It is even better a day or two later and has a wonderful ice-cream quality if you can freeze/thaw it before serving! Thanks so much for the recipe Carol!
It is wonderful! But mascarpone cheese is really expensive, i found a substitute... 8 oz cream cheese 2 tsp of sour cream and 2 tsp of heavy cream combined.
excellent recipe!!!! rave reviews from everyone!!! i found that i had to 1/2 the sugar. also, the double boiler must be on the lowest heat setting!! too high will cause the egg to cook and clump, and must be cooked for the full 10 minutes, otherwise sugar grains will appear in your tiramisu. also i accidentally went out of order the first time and whipped the cream first. bad idea. the whole tiramisu came out runny (as the whipped cream had slightly melted). the tiramisu consistency highly depends on the whipped cream consistency!!!! excellent recipe, have made a dozen times!!
I always end up with more lady fingers than I need to make this dessert. Not a problem since I just pop them in my mouth as I'm making the dessert. But since they're kinda expensive to buy, I'll be using the recipe for ladyfingers by roxanne. I always end up using more mascarpone cheese, than called for. So much creamier. And I always use lots of kahlua. Wonderful presentation and always get rave reviews. Thank you for the recipe!! One reviewer had problem whipping the cream. The first time I made this recipe I had the same problem. The solution for me has been to use heavy whipping cream instead of heavy cream. It will never turn to curd no matter how long you beat it and you don't have to watch out for the split second between cream and curd the way you have to with regular heavy cream. You should be able to find whipping cream in the same row as the heavy creams.
Oh man... I'm pretty sure tiramisu will be waiting for us in Heaven. I used the ladyfinger recipe from this site and sliced them in half longways, like a hot dog bun. I used a pyrex 9" x 13" pan. I made a single layer of ladyfingers, poured some of the coffee liquer on top, then the whipped cream/cheese mixure, and repeated this two more times. I do like my tiramisu to be really wet with the coffee flavor, so I made an additional cup of coffee, added an enthusiastic amount of french vanilla creamer (2-3 T I guess), let it cool down a bit, and poured it over top the top layer of ladyfiners, before making the last layer of whipped cream & cheese. I let it sit in the fridge overnight before serving. It was delicious!!!! My friend said it was some of the best tiramisu he's ever had. Will DEFINITELY make again.
This recipe was beyond great! I made it in a bowl for a school meeting and everyone raved. I used strong coffee mixed with 1 - 2 TBSP. of rum to LIGHTLY dip one side of the cookies in(I didn't have any Kahlua on hand). Only one correction though. At least with the ladyfingers in my store, the recipe should call for two 3 ounce packages of ladyfingers with 12 cookies in each package. NOT two 12 ounce packages!
This recipe came out GREAT for me and I was pretty nervous about making it for my italian in-laws for Christmas ;). I thought it was light and fluffy and not rich as some reviewers said. Normally I make recipes from this website as they are with no changes the first time around, but I read through at least the past two years of reviews and took a few tips to heart. 1. Use 'soft' ladyfingers if you can get them. I can buy mine in 3 oz packages and I needed about 2.5 full packages. 2. reduce sugar to 3/4 cup 3. Definitely beat the yolks and sugar a bit BEFORE cooking. And as you are cooking, be sure you cook on low heat AND stir constantly. I just kept whisking and flipped through a magazine on the counter to keep me occupied ;). 4. I used one full 8oz container of 'tiramisu' marscapone cheese and half of another 8oz container of regular marscapone. 5. Add 1 teaspoon of good quality vanilla extract to the whipped cream. Use a chilled bowl to whip. 6. I used 1/3 cup of kahlua AND 1/3 cup of cooled, dark espresso roast coffee. I mixed the two liquids together. Then BRUSH onto the soft ladyfingers. You can still get a lot of liquid onto the fingers but it's more controlled. I tested the dipping method on a few ladyfingers and, for me, it made the fingers way too soggy. 7. I used a springform pan, which made for a very pretty dessert! But, I might do another layer of ladyfingers next time since I like the cake part of tiramisu :). 8. Definitely make at least one day before. The
You can never go wrong having tiramisu, yet you can mess up during the making of. Some tips: Melt the sugar down to a syrup in the double broiler with a bit of water. Then in a separate bowl combine syrup with egg yolks and whisk to the thick lemon yellow consistency. This made it much easier since it was my first time with a double broiler. Plus with this method all the sugar melts and the yolks won't end up being cooked.
I have been making this recipe for some years now and no matter where I go, I'm asked for the recipe. I've learnt a few tricks though: After adding the mascarpone, I let it cool down completely and then add my cream un-whipped. I then proceed to whipping the whole lot with a regular hand-held whisk, untill it's nice and thick. I use a mixture of strong, black coffee, brandy and Khalua and almost drench my biscuits. I've made this for an Italian granny who has sworn by her own recipe for decades - she now makes this one! My daughter started making this recipe three years ago (she's 18 now) and has NEVER had a flop. You just can't go wrong with this one.
I made this dessert two days in a row for two separate family gatherings (in laws and my own family). The first day I followed the original recipe. The second day I made some tweaks based on lessons learned and everyone absolutely loved the tiramisu. They couldn't believe that I had made it. Here are my tips: 1. Use mascarpone and not the cream cheese, sour cream and whipping cream as substitute. The substitute is not bad, but if you're making tiramisu, you are better off with mascarpone. 2. Make espresso (3/4 cup water and 4 tbsp coffee) and add 1/3 cup coffee liqueur (alt. 1/2 cup if you like the strong liqueur taste). 3. It is important to generously brush the lady fingers in the serving dish so the coffee taste mixes with cream and for the fingers to soak properly. The first day I dipped the lady fingers in the coffee for about 2 seconds before layering, and even after 24 hrs in the fridge, I felt that the ladyfingers were on the dry side and the cream didn't have the coffee taste. Splitting the ladyfingers in half is good as it will help softening them - particularly f you are serving the same day. 4. Soft ladyfingers - someone suggested using soft ladyfingers. I went to a huge grocery store in an Italian neighbourhood and couldn't find soft lady fingers. The softest brand I could find was Milano Giant Ladyfingers Biscuits (5.3 oz/ 150g per packet). I found that 2-3 packets are enough if you are not lining the side of the dish with fingers. This recipe is a keeper!
I reviewed this once, but thought since I have made it so many times I would review it one more time. The basic recipe is good with a little tweeking. First please, please, please buy the hard ladyfingers - when you dip them they become soft - if you start off with the soft ones they become mush after sitting. Use 2 cups of espresso with 1/4 cup liquor of your choice - I use rum - you can also adjust how much liquor you put in for those who like it stronger. The amount of sugar is way off to my liking. I use 1/2 cup sugar with the egg yolks. I put the eggs and sugar in a bowl over simmering water and take my hand mixer and mix the entire time they are heating...makes it easier. Whip the cream until very stiff. With these adjustments this is a wonderful recipe!!! Also I know people substitute the mascarpone cheese, but don't do it unless you have to - the original is the best.
I made this recipe for the 4th time this weekend. It was the best as I think I got it right this time, with my guests dubbing it the best tiramisu they ever had and that some, who didn't really fancy it, have been converted. The problem I had in the past was that I genuinely could not understand why I could not get the whipping cream to stiff peaks. Admittedly, I have little experience doing desserts. The key, I learnt by trial and error, is that cream needs to be whipped on a very slow speed on your hand mixer and patience is important. As you slowly whip the cream, it begins to take form and as it thickens after a few minutes slowly whipping, you can begin to see the stiff peaks. In the past, I whipped it like I was attacking it, on the fastest speed and it became to light and fluffy like the ones in the tin. Once I had gotten it to the right consistency, for the very first time, the finished mixture was quite robust to be honest and it stood up very well. Just some other comments: I will be using espresso with a dash of alcohol next time as the Savoirdi lady fingers require a little more liquid to ensure that they are not dry. If I were to add the same amount of coffee liquer, the alcohol overpowers the beauty of the other flavours. Now that I have cracked the formula, I will be making it again and again. Thanks guys!
This was fabulous! I did get the hard ladyfingers. Instead of brushing them I also brewed 12 oz strong coffee and added a 1/3 cup kaluha. I quickly dipped the whole lady fingers in the coffee mix before layering.
I'll give this five stars. It's easy and YUMMY! I was concerned about the custard having too much egg yolk but after it sits in the fridge at least 24 hours it's good to go. The recipe didn't say to let the yolks/sugar cool before adding the cheese and whipped cream. This is a step that needs to be added to the original so you don't end up with a curddley mess. I let mine cool to room temp before adding either. I used the soft ladyfingers and dipped them quickly in strong coffee and Kahula, gives the perfect texture and taste. As other reviewers mentioned let it sit in fridge at least 24 hours before serving. One addition, I did add a teaspoon of vanilla to the custard as it was cooling. Great recipe!
This was dead simple and super tasty! My mistake was not getting enough ladyfingers. Otherwise it was great!
This is a great recipe and not very hard to make. I noticed that the recipe calls for 2 (12oz) lady fingers. I think that is an error and it should read 2 (3oz) lady fingers. The lady fingers I use are called Specialty Bakers Lady Fingers and you find them in the bakery section. If you can't find them ask your baker for them. I got them at my local Publix grocery and if they are not out they usually have them in the freezer. These are soft cake like ladyfingers, not crunchy. With that said if you find these ladyfingers, this recipe is on the back of the package. The only other change I will make next time is more coffee liquer. This is a fantastic recipe but I would love more coffee flavor. Also, I used mascarpone cheese that is coffee flavored. I did make this in a springform pan as well.
Wonderful! I made this to impress my boyfriend's mother and that is exactly what I did. As some of the others mentioned it was kind of soft the first time I made it. Make sure that your heavy cream is really whipped and chilled well before you add it to the egg mixture, this worked better for me the second time around. But in slices or globs it is soooo yummmy. Thanks for the great recipie.
yum! easy to make, not too sweet, though i changed it slightly... i used strong coffee instead of kahlua and only 1 cup sugar. tip* to make the ladyfingers stand up straight against the sides, cut an inch off the bottom so they're flat yum!
First of all I have to say that this tiramisu is very rich and creamy but overtly sweet. Next time I will cut down the sugar to 3/4 C only. Remember to use heavy whipping cream that is NOT ultra pasteurized since it will be easier to reach to desired volume. I whipped the cream to stiff peak for about 20 min or so. Bought the soft lady fingers and Belgioioso mascarpone cheese at Trader Joe's. From other reviews, I thought mascarpone cheese would be so expensive, but actually my husband and I thought it wasn't bad at all. It was less than $2.50 for each 8 oz package. Since this recipe called for 1 1/4 C, of course we both had to pick up 2 packages for total of less than $5. Oh even with the soft lady fingers, I dipped it into the room temp espresso really quick on both sides, and it didn't turn out to mush at all. Don't worry, dipping would create stronger taste than just brushing.
I've made this twice now and both times it got rave reviews! Both times I used the hard lady fingers. The first time I dipped them in a coffee/kahluah mixture and they came out soggy. The second time I brushed the mixture on the hard lady fingers until they were well covered and it was PERFECT! I even had a friend who's not big on tirimisu ask for the recipe! A few notes on the recipe- I reduced the sugar by almost 1/2 and it was plenty sweet. I also used a 2:1 coffee/kahluah mixture for brushing the lady fingers. For the reviewer who was concerned about possible raw eggs (during pregnancy), I used a food thermometer and made sure the yolks reached 160 degrees before removing from the heat.
I'm giving this 5 stars because the actual recipe (from the back of one brand of ladyfingers, which I lost)makes perfect tiramisu, but this copy has a few flaws. The recipe calls for 2 (3 oz.)packages of soft ladyfingers. (Not 12 oz.) You also whip the yolks and sugar together until lemon colored BEFORE you cook in top of double boiler. (Beating AFTER cooking AS Well does cool the mixture and helps it to incorporate into the cheese) I often make a "half-batch" of this layered in a bread/loaf pan using all of an 8oz. container of mascarpone cheese (as well as the full 1/3 cup liguor). A better size that's just right for the hubby and me.
Holy cow!! This is an awesome dessert - it is now my new favorite way to impress friends. I used "biscotti savoiardi", found in the Italian food section of my grocery store. They are firmer and prettier than the squishy ladyfingers I saw in the bakery seaction. I used a 9" springform pan. Dipped one side of each cookie and shook off the excess - very quick. Note that with the savoiardi there is no need to "split" them. I added some hot espresso to the yolk/sugar mixture - mine didn't really "whip" and stayed gritty with sugar - but just a few teaspoons of hot liquid smoothed it right out. I added a little kaluha to the mix too. I used the whole pint of whipping cream and whipped it to very stiff peaks as recommended by another reviewer. Put the assembled dessert in the fridge for day, then dusted the top with cocoa powder just before serving. The dessert looked masterful and tasted heavenly. Next time I will use a mix of Kahlua and Godiva chocolate liqueur. I'll also make it easier on myself and just assemble it in a 9x13 pan - it will taste just as good. I'll just keep the springform pan version for people who need to be impressed. :-)
This fit in a 9" springform pan perfectly. After I'd assembled mine, I had one 3-oz package of unopened ladyfingers left. (Kindda like putting an IKEA piece together and being left with a few nuts and bolts. LOL.) Would have helped if the recipe specified to make double-thicknesses of cookies at the bottom and middle. Still, very easy to make, great light flavor. Next time, I'm going to bake my ladyfingers a bit to get them crispier, and make 3 layers of filling and 2 middle layers of single-thickness cookies. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Carol.
Words are inadequate to describe this recipe and the "hit" that it was with the guests at the party. Even my husband whose idea of a heavenly dessert is apple pie told me this comes close and might even be equal! So kudos to you Carol. Anymore recipes like this? Please share! I did use butter pound cake,Entemmans, just cut it up in squares, and it was great. Probably will only use them, not ladyfingers. Brushed the cake with a pastry brush and used a glass bowl..good presentation,but better yet..HEAVENLY!!!
Incredible! (with changes) Per other reviewers, scaled recipe to 10 servings to perfectly use the 8oz container of mascarpone cheese. Made my own espresso instead of using liqueur. Cooked TWO DAYS IN ADVANCE and chilled it all that time. Brushing espresso on the cookies didn't work out well. Dipped them instead, but they have to be dipped FAST or they just fall apart. Also, line the bottom of the pan first, then the sides, as that will help the cookies not fall over on themselves once they are soaked and getting soggy. My friend I made it for said it was the best Tiramisu she'd had outside if Italy! I think the advance preparation and two-day chill time allowed the flavors to really deepen. I used a springform cheesecake pan, which made it easy to serve and look pretty.
I made this for my sister who fancies herself a Tiramisu expert and she loved, loved, loved it!! I took alot of reviews into account and scaled this recipe down to 10 servings so that I would only need the one tub of marscapone cheese, which my Italian friend told me to NEVER sub in this recipe. Luckily I have an Italian deli close by and found both the marscapone and lady fingers at very reasonable prices. A 7oz pkg of lady fingers for $2.60, it had 24 lady fingers. I made this in an 8x8 square glass dish and I did use a mixture of strong coffee and kahlua to very quickly dip the lady fingers into. I was able to create 3 layers all together and let it set in the fridge for 2 days, as some had suggested. On the second day it was good, but boy was it better on the 3rd day and Fabulous by the 4th day! So if you want it for a Friday night, make it and put in the fridge on Monday night and you will not be disappointed!! Thanks for sharing!!
I ended up following the recipe on the back of the lady finger package. It appears to be the same as this one however more complete.
Wow!! I was really nervous since I haven't made a tiramisu in years and needed to make one for my husband's birthday but will definitely be looking forward to more now. I only wanted to make a small one, so reduced all the portions to 1/4; used expresso bought from the shop and rum; dusted the cocoa with dark and white chocolate and added a strawberry to garnish; and served it all in a whisky glass - very pretty! Oh and yes, letting it sit for 2 days definitely does taste better!
I found this recipe cloyingly sweet!
An authentic Italian recipe does not include whipped cream or nearly as much sugar. The original recipe calls for five eggs, half a cup of sugar, one teaspoon of pure vanilla flavouring and one pound of Galbani mascarpone cheese. The brand is very important. Galbani is imported from Italy and is the best available domestically. The savoiardi biscuits are dipped in two cups of strong espresso coffee and one third of a cup of brandy or kahlua.
This was my first time making Tiramisu (I made it for Valentine's Day) and although it didn't come out as great looking as many of the other ones in the pictures, it was DELICIOUS. Like some of the other reviews, I left out the coffee flavored liqueur and instead brushed the lady fingers with espresso. I also substituted mascarpone cheese with a sour cream/cream cheese/ whipping cream recipe provided by one of the other reviews.. It must replicate the real thing pretty well because it tassted great. I'm looking forward to practicing and making this as beautiful at it was delicious- Thanks Carol!:)
This is beyond fabulous. It is a little more work than a standard dessert but tastes like a million bucks. And that's what it'll cost for all the ingredients too! Just kidding. Made this for a large get together and had many people say that this was not only the BEST tiramisu they have ever had in their life but the BEST dessert they have ever had. A note on the recipe: It calls for way more ladyfingers than you will need if you are using a spring form pan. I couldn't find enough at the store and ended up making them from scratch(now that is a pain!) but made too many because of the incorrect amount. I would say you need about 16 oz worth of lady fingers not 24 if you are using a spring form pan. Make this recipe if you want people to think you are a fabulous cook and want to give you a diamond necklace because of it!
I am from Malaysia and I decided to try this recipe based on the favorable reviews for this Tiramisu recipe and I have tried this recipe with success twice using cream cheese! I love it smooth and velvety texture. This recipe scale is a perfect fit for a 9" springfom pan. But if you prefer smaller serving, I'ld suggest that you half this recipe. I would recommend that instead of soaking the lady fingers into the coffee mixture, dip your brush into the mixture and brush instead. My first attempt with the lady fingers was a disaster as the lady fingers soaked up too much liquid and start to leak from the springform pan which was rather messy. Afraid that the cheese mixture would turn out too soft, I have at my own discretion dissolved 4 tsp of powder gelatine with 3 tsp of hot water and added into the cheese mixture. It turn out fabulous and everyone was pleased! I can believe it was soooo easy! Thanks Carol, heaps!
This was definately good! I have made it a few times. People always want me to make it, they love it so much. I used a 9x13 pan with strong coffee and pound cake (my supermarket didn't have lady fingers?) instead of what the recipe calls for. I used more liquid than called for because the first time it came out dry. I am still in search of the perfect tiramisu, but for now will use this recipe.
Fantastic! I used hard fingers and it tasted better the next day.
VERY rich, quite good. I made this for my husband's birthday and one guest said "this reminds me of flavored whipped butter" and it really did have that consistency. I went back the next day and looked at the nutrition facts and was amazed - per serving, it has over 30 grams of fat and 129% RDV of cholesterol!!! We didn't even eat the leftovers. It was very good, but I won't be making it again because it is just so bad for you. If you're looking for a yummy tiramisu, though, this is definitely one of them!
I thought that this was DELICIOUS! For the 1 1/4c of mascarpone I used an 8oz container of local mascarpone and then used 4oz cream cheese, 1/8 cup sour cream and 1 Tbs fat-free 1/2 & 1/2 . I know it was more than the 1/4 c. that was called for but at this point who cares? I also used the whole pint (2c) of whipping cream instead of the called for 1 3/4c. Because I have some "non-alcohol" peeps, I used a scant 2 Tbs. of kahlua and then filled the rest of the 1/3 c with strong instant coffee. It was EXCELLENT! I made this in my trifle bowl and refrigerated it overnight. It presented well and the lady fingers absorbed the coffee/liquor and were soft and delicious! Definitely a keeper! TRY THIS! This is an update...I used 2 pkgs. of lady fingers. They come in 3 oz. pkgs. Be sure to douse the bottom layer w the Kahlua/coffee mixture. There is plenty to go around. This is a relatively quick and easy recipe. For some reason I thought it took longer. It is delicious! Now, what to do w all those egg whites?!
This is fantastic. I sub the mascarpone cheese with the cream cheese, whipping cream, sour cream mixture and no one can tell the difference.
I loved this recipe! I've had many versions of tiramisu, but never made it myself before. Really easy to make, except my pan was too large to make layers. I did a couple of changes: I brushed Kahlua onto the lady fingers instead of soaking them; added Kahlua to both the filling and the topping; added chocolate chips to the filling; added cocoa to the topping. I wanted coffee and chocolate :)
We have made this recipe many times and love it. We have used both types of lady fingers. They are not always easy to find. We actually line our pan/trifle with the ladyfingers and use a turkey baster and brush to spread the expresso/kahlua mixture we make. The ingredients can be expensive but a couple of tips: if you have a trader joe's, they have the mascarpone cheese and the heavy whipping cream for a fraction of the cost. Near the holidays, they even carry the lady fingers. They don't have them for too long so go in when you can and stock up. It was about 1/3 of the cost at the local Italian market. We make this recipe for people and we always have the nicest thank you's. People love it. Hope it helps.
I had to make this dessert three hours before a dinner party, so made the ladyfingers off this site which were easy. If you're using a springform pan only make them 3 - 4 inches long or you'll be doing a lot of trimming. It's understandable that it wasn't quite set five hours later when we ate, but even though I added 1/4 c. of Kahlua to the batter in addition to brushing the ladyfingers, I found it had a wonderful consistency, but needed more flavor. I would try this again and add some cocoa (1 tbsp perhaps)during the mixing stage, prior to folding the two batters together.
This was my first time making tiramisu for my grandma who loves the dessert. i followed the recipe exactly and in came out AMAZING!!!! my grandma (who doesnt like things tooo sweet, so you know it was perfect) begs me to make it all the time and even saved the picture of it as her cell phone background!!
I made this for my boss' birthday today since it's his favorite dessert and it got RAVE reviews. I substituted the cream cheese, sour cream and heavy cream mixture for the mascarpone cheese, and used strong coffee instead of Kahlua and it still came out beautifully. I put mine in a 9" springform pan overnight and when I took the outer ring off this morning it held its shape and looked awesome. I garnished with dark chocolate curls and chocolate covered espresso beans. Such an easy, but impressive looking dessert that gets lots of oohs and aahs! Thanks for sharing!!
Over all, the recipe is good. Except, I thought it was way too weet. I will reduce the sugar to 2/3 or even 1/2 cup. When I made my second Tiramisu, instead of using the heavy whipping cream, I whipped the 6 egg white to stiff and mixed it with the egg yoke mixture. It turned out just like the whipped cream but LESS fat & calories!!!
I made this for my wine tasting party dessert and it was a big hit. Keeping with the wine theme I made indiviudual serving in wine glasses (12) I placed the lady fingers up against the glass and the filling in the middle. Dusted with cocoa powder and placed a mint leaf on top. Very classy looking! Very one loved it!!
This recipe delivered a perfect tiramisu. I have lived in Europe and Tiramisu was my go to dessert when reading the menu was difficult or impossible so i have tasted my fair share of tiramisu. The only change i made was i used 1/2 cup kahlua and 2.5 cups of strong coffee to quickly dip the lady fingers. I also used hard lady fingers instead of soft as i dont care for soft ones. And, do all the people who reviewed and said that cream cheese is a good substitute- i TOTALLY disagree. Use mascarpone and you wont be sorry!!! YUMMY YUMMY YUMMY!
I have made several recipes for tiramisu, but this is the best one BY FAR I have ever made. I like the fact that this one is sweeter than the others, plus I like the fact that you cook the egg...makes it just a little bit safer in my viewpoint. I did not have mascarpone cheese, so used the cream cheese/sour cream/whipping cream substitute used by LGIORGI on that review. Since my ladyfingers were hard, I made around 1 1/2 cups of strong coffee with a little Kahlua, soaking each ladyfinger for just a few seconds. If you use this method, do not soak too long or the ladyfingers will fall apart. Everything came out perfect. I impressed the heck out of my guests! :D Wonderful, wonderful recipe, which I will definitely make again, probably over the holidays. Thank you VERY MUCH for the great recipe!
I've made this twice now. Once for my family in which I used a 13x9. I substituted coffee for the liquer due to feeding it to the kids. The second was at a family gathering in which I used a trifle bowl I purchased for this reason. The kids loved it, which shocked me as I have a picky eater. The extended family RAVED about it. It was gone very quickly, and I was told I am not allowed to show up to a gathering without it, ha! The trifle bowl looked beautiful, so not only did it taste great, it made me look like I know what I'm doing. I was asked if I always made "fancy schmancy desserts". Leftovers are great too, the kids liked it better after it sat in the fridge for a couple days, and hubby and I definitely thought it was a great leftover treat. It was gone before I could see how it tasted on day three. ;)
Sorry for the poor rating, but it was disheartening to go to the store 5 times because I kept messing up on whipping the cream! I kept getting cottage cheesy like stuff and finally I went online to find out exactly how to whip the creme and when it finally worked out, it was somewhat harder than the liquid, but by no means formed stiff peaks. I couldn't find lady fingers and thought that using the bisquit type ones would work.. BIG Mistake. Luckily the recipe was runny enough to soften the lady fingers but forget trying to cut a piece out, best eaten with a spoon and scooping out like ice cream. I don't understand how to prevent such a disaster and would like to give a rave reviews like everyone else. Suggestions on getting a more custard like consistency? ( I even put it in the fridge for 2 days!)
THIS WAS THE GREATEST RECIPE I HAVE EVER USED IN MY WHOLE LIFE. I EAT IT FOR BREAKFAST, LUNCH, AND DINNER. EVERYDAY!!! THIS HAS MADE ME WHO I AM TODAY.
Beautiful dessert. I was only able to lick the bowl afterwards as it was gone so quickly. It was perfect and I can't wait to make it again. The tastes I got were divine!
I have tried SOOO many tiramisu recipes and this one got me closer to what I was looking for than any others. I made a few changes to finally get it where I wanted.... I reduced sugar to 3/4 cups, use 8 oz mascarpone, 16 oz heavy whipping cream, and I brush the lady fingers with a mixture of strong coffee, sugar, and amaretto or almond extract.
This was my first crack at making tiramisu and boy was it successful! I had some extra marscarpone cheese that I needed to use up, so I decided to try this recipe out. I made the ladyfingers from this site, which were surprisingly easy, and they formed a perfect base for the rest of the ingredients. I made this in a casserole dish (about 8 x 13) instead of a bowl, which worked out fine. Instead of using Kahlua, I just used espresso, and the espresso actually cut through a lot of the other flavors when I took my first bite. It worked well. I also didn't have any regular granulated sugar on hand, so I used turbinado sugar and it didn't have any adverse effects on the final product. I chose to top it with an espresso-flavored dark chocolate, which I just shaved with a vegetable peeler as someone suggested. It looked like something that I might get in a fancy Italian restaurant and it tasted better than any tiramisu I've ever had. After my co-workers get a taste of this tomorrow, I'm sure it will be an often-requested favorite. This one's a definite keeper.
I will definately be making this again. I used store bought hard lady fingers because I'm lazy, and in compensating for that, added more kahlua than called for and thus over did the booze a little (I guess there is such a thing s a too-boozy dessert, who knew?) I also used the Marscapone substitute recipe from this site as my grocery store decided not to stock any until the day after New Years!! Next time I will cut down on the booze and mix with espresso as some have suggested. Also, I didn't have a brush handy, so I used a turkey baster to dribble the kahlua on the cookies and that worked really well.
I am not rating the recipe because based on previous reviews, I altered it somewhat. I decreased the sugar to 1 c., added 1t. vanilla to the cheese mixture, added approximately 3 T. of instant coffee dissolved in equal amt. of water to the Kahlua. I also used almost twice the amt. of Kahlua because I dipped the ladyfingers quickly, instead of brushing them with it. I used Trader Joe's ladyfingers and needed three pkgs. using a springform pan. YUMMY! I think the added coffee gave it a much needed slightly bitter element to counteract the rich, sweet cheese mixture. I was originally attracted to this recipe because the yolks are cooked. I have never made tiramisu in the past due to the raw eggs.
FANTASTIC!!! I made this for a catering gig a couple years ago and everyone went crazy. I got 3 more jobs from this dessert alone. Now it's the only tiramisu recipe I use. We live in a fairly small community and mascarpone is sometimes hard to find, so I use the cream cheese/sour cream/heavy cream substitute and it works just great. (less expensive too) I often sub. the liquor for very strong coffee with rum extract if I've got a non-drinking crowd. Thanks this is the #1 requested dessert on my menu! Thanks Carol!
ARE YOU KIDDING ME???? This was incredible, my family didn't even believe that I made it. I don't own a double boiler so I just used a stainless steel mixing bowl over a pot of boiling water. I used a 10-inch springform pan and lined the bottom first, then the sides with upright cookie halves. Instead of all Kahlua, I also mixed in some espresso for a more authentic flavor--and instead of brushing, I rolled each cookie in the mixture--BUT NOT TOO MUCH, or it'll turn to mush! Just a quick roll in the liquid. This was absolutely fantastic! It looked like a work of art when I took it out of the pan!
What happens when you add mascarpone to anything hot? It melts into an oil. This recipe says to whip the mascarpone into the cooked and whipped egg yolk mixture, with no mention of chilling it first. I followed the directions, even though I knew what would happen, and sure enough, the mascarpone melted. What a waste of good, expensive mascarpone.
Sheer brilliance. I used this recipe to make it for the very first time and skipped the coffee flavored liquor and made fresh espresso instead. According to the italian grocer, the key to a great tiramisu is super strong espresso - it also didn't hurt that their marscapone cheese (polengi brand) and lady finger cookies (bonnomi) were both excellent ingredients!
Ok. I made this about 6 months ago, and I came back to see if any helpful comments had been made. My tiramisu came out BEAUTIFULLY last time. I made it in a 9 inch springform pan, which is perfect for presentation. I actually put mine in the freezer, and allowed to thaw a bit before serving, becuase I found mine to be a bit runny. I think this was because I did not beat the whip cream enough? Mascarpone cheese can be found in the deli section with all the specialty cheeses. It's a bit on the expensive side, but totally worth it. If you're not into alcohol, here's what I used: they actually have Kahlua flavored coffee in tiny packets at Wal-Mart. This will give you that great taste without the alcohol. I used the entire package and made a little over 2 cups of super strong coffee. I bought the lady fingers at Kroger (we don't have Trader Joes anywhere near here). They were in the Italian foods section, and I bought two packages. These ladyfingers came with a little bit of an icing/sugar coating on top. I dipped and flipped the lady fingers in the coffee, and they were saturated as if you dipped an oreo in milk. It depends on how much you want that coffee taste. I just dipped enough to get both sides covered, and then removed it. Others had suggested using a bit less sugar, so I will try that this time. I'm also going to use ramikans (sp?) to make little individual tiramisus. Have fun with this recipe, it's a crowd pleaser, they are sure to be impressed!
Help!!! I've made tiramisu loads of times, diffrent recipes but never using the double boiler method. NEVER AGAIN. It's turned out runny with the fingers floating to the top when I poured in the second layer of custard. What have I done wrong?? Have 15 people coming to dinner tonight and it's still not anywhere near set....going out to buy a dessert.
Way way too sweet!
Easiest recipe for a delicious dessert. This recipe came out perfect on my first try. I made a few changes, instead of splitting the lady fingers I used them whole. I used the hard ones because that is all the store had.(one reason I used them whole) Since some of my guests dislike the taste of coffee I substituted the coffee Liqueur with a chocolate Liqueur. The flavor was great and it was a hit by all. I also used the masarpone substitute I found on another review. Next time I will soak the lady fingers a few seconds longer but the key is to let it sit in the fridge to firm up the filling and soften the lady fingers. 3/2009- I have made this recipe 3 times now and it is still a favorite and it is just to easy to taste so good. I have now found if I make it on Tuesday and wrap it in plastic wrap the lady fingers have the perfect texture by Friday. A quick dip of the Lady Fingers in the Liqueur is all it needs. I can't wait for the next time to make it again.
I have to agree with this tiramisu being way too sweet and whipped-creamy. Not going to give this recipe another go, I'm afraid...
Great recipe that got everyone praising. However, just one thing to take note, if u r using sponge finger which is coated with sugar (mine was Tesco brand) be sure to cut down on the white sugar. else it will turn out to b tad too sweet.
WOW! I followed other reviewers' advice to let it sit overnight, which meant running to the grocery store at 11pm the previous night... I found the mascarpone in the deli section of my store, not with the regular dairy. I also made 1.5 times the recipe to make it really fill up a 9 x 13 glass dish (with enough to make a little single serving so I could try it out before my party!). I added some coffee to the Kahlua and quickly dipped the top and bottom of my "Vicenzovo" lady fingers (if I submerged them completely they got too mushy). It seemed too sweet in the morning but by the evening it had mellowed out. It was great!
Easy but a little time consuming. I made this for my Italian Step-Dad. He said it was better than any he has ever had before, I agreed with him whole-heartedly. I think that the longer that this sat in the fridge the better it got.
Inedibly sweet! Not sure I'll try this again but if I do I'll cut the sugar in half. Reminded me more of cotton candy than good tiramisu.
Very simple and easy to prepare with great flavor. I used a springform pan and refrigerated the cake for 24 hours. I was very impressed with the way the desert appeared once I removed the sides of the pan. I would suggest standing the lady fingers on end when lining the outside of the pan. It gives an impressive presentation when the cake is served. I would also suggest dipping rather than brushing the lady fingers with espresso to improve the flavor. I served this for 10 people and they loved it.
This is definitely a classic recipe. I have been making this recipe for the past 20 years. It is the only one that my family and friends ask me to make over and over again. Simple ingredients. I let my eggs stand outside the fridge for a couple of hours before I separate them so that I don't have to put them over the double boiler. I add my alcohol to the coffee so that I dip each cookie into the liquid with both flavourings. Truly a wonderful recipe.
My mom used to make Tiramisu as it's my sister's favorite, but hasn't made it in forever. I found this recipe was even better than hers. First, I followed another reviewer's instructions and decreased the sugar to 1/2 cup, and prepared the sugar in the double boiler separate from the egg yolks; I'm not sure what a difference it made as I never made it the other way, I HIGHLY recommend making it in a springform pan. My biggest complaint with my mom's version was that the bottom tended to get soggy because the coffee from the cookies would leak out. That being said, I put a larger bowl under the pan as I worked to absorb the coffee that leaked out. Also, because I was taking the cake to go, I froze it for a few hours beforehand. It kept its shape PERFECTLY on the drive over, made slicing it much neater, and even though the center was slightly frozen, I'd probably just not freeze it as long next time. Great recipe. Loved it.
reduced sugar to 3/4C as recommended by other reviewers. I kept the eggs over the double boiler for about 13-15 minutes to thicken more because I was worried about other comments about runny and soggy final products, which I did not experience with this recipe. Thank you for this simple yet impressive recipe!
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful!!! I used coffee as well as Kahlua to coat the sponge fingers but kept everything else the same. I tried a bit after about 4 hours and didn't think much of it. After being in the fridge overnight the flavours developed and the taste was amazing.
to make it a real classic tiramisu you missed the amaretto and one uses fresh ground coffee beans.
Nom.
Very good flavor and consistency. It was really much easier than I thought making a custard would be. I made it with softened cream cheese since I couldn't find mascarpone and it still worked. Just a little hard to get the lumps out.
5+ stars! The best I've ever tasted, I cannot believe that I actually made this! I used Vienna Fingers (they are the hard ones) and I soaked them in espresso that I made with instant coffee. The cream part was the best, it tasted perfect, better than in any restaurant. Update: I have made this again several times and I have used the hard lady fingers and the soft ones, is you use the soft ones, brush them with the coffee, if you use the hard ones soak them. My husband actually like it better with the hard lady fingers soaked in coffee vs the other way.
I made this for Italian day potluck for work.. So easy to put together.. However I would suggest cutting down on the sugar.. I also used a 8 inch springform pan. I did taste the filling.. Wow its sure to be a success! Lol..Update it was a HUGE Hit .. One of the girls at work actually said if I had a bakery she would bake this from me .. :) I love Allreceipes, theyve never steered me wrong!!!!
I thought this was okay for tiramisu. I had troubles with it being a little too runny. I think you have to let it sit in the fridge for a couple days to help because I followed the directions and had stiff peaks in my heavy cream. I used 3 packages of soft lady fingers and quickly dipped them in Kahlua instead of brushing them. Flavor is pretty good, I just wasn't as happy about the consistency and would have liked it to be thicker. I used a springform pan, but can't release it because I am not sure it will keep its shape. If you are going to try it make it a few days ahead to allow the coffe/liquor flavor to meld into the tiramisu and also to let is set and thicken. I think I would try a different recipe next time instead of this one.
My first time making any sort of Tiramisu and my boyfriend was totally blown away. I was fortunate enough to find the ladyfingers for 1.06 a package and the mascarpone was 3.99 for a 16 oz. tub. Not one reviewer gave advice on how to keep the outer ladyfingers upright while preparing so it was a challenge. Mine were crunchy so I dipped them for just a second and they came out perfect. I used 1/2 Bailey's (because I always have some around) and 1/2 strong coffee. I would recommend to the cooks that had problems with it setting properly: it's always a good idea to fold in a little of the cream at a time, and be gentle. Thanks Carol for the great recipe!!
Well, I'd be the first to admit that I had A LOT of trouble with this recipe. My first batch turned out soggy, although when I filtered out the water and tried it it tasted like pretty good tiramisu. My second batch turned out more or less like my first batch. Why? Because of how I'd whipped the cream. So I tried again today (but threw out the first batch of cream I'd whipped cause it'd turned into lumps (of butter) and liquid (buttermilk)). I finally managed to whip a batch of cream that looked acceptable, made the tiramisu using this batch - and it turned out perfect. So basically if you end up with somewhat runny tiramisu, one possibility is that it could be because of the cream. I chilled the cream in the freezer before whipping, and watched the cream as it was whipped, stopping the mixer the moment the beater left a trail on the cream - which I think is how it's supposed to be. Not exactly stiff peaks, though - anyone know how to make the cream into stiff peaks? Oh and I cut down heavily on the sugar - and it was still sweet. I'd recommend cutting down quite a bit on the sugar. And I substituted a cup of coffee (half cup water, 2 tablespoons of coffee) for the coffee liquer. :) Other than my problem with the cream, I think this recipe is really really good - and of course the tiramisu I made tasted pretty good (am getting other people to try tomorrow). :D
This recipe is fabulous. I always make a mascarpone substitute http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Mascarpone-Substitute/Detail.aspx, since it's so hard to find, and it's wonderful. I also make the ladyfingers from scratch http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Ladyfingers/Detail.aspx, which makes the whole thing much more moist. It is definitely worth it to leave it in the fridge for a day so that the flavors can really merge and then emerge. Perfect for entertaining. I've tried lots of tiramisu, and this recipe, with everything made from scratch, tops them all.
I love tiramisu and this receipe was so good. It tasted like something I'd get at a restaurant. I made a few adjustments though; I added just a splash of marsala wine to the egg-sugar mixture while over the double-boiler. It gave the dessert that "rum-like" flavor. I also added a little Kahlua to the coffee for an extra kick. So, so good. Thanks for sharing.
Just made my first Tiramisu! It's sitting in the fridge right now. Can't wait til tomorrow when I can taste it. It was so easy to make. I was terrified that I would mess it up. For some reason I thought that tiramisu was difficult to make. I did half mascarpone cheese and half creamcheese. Also, I found it easier to make chocolate curls using a sharp paring knife on a chocolate bar instead of a vegetable peeler, but that just is preference. Great recipe!
Delicious recipe. I couldn't find any soft lady fingers so I got a pound cake mix and baked that according to directions, and then sliced it up into "ladyfinger" sized pieces. I also cut the sugar to 3/4 cup. It was way too sweet for me using the full amount of sugar. I dipped the ladyfingers into a mixture of espresso and kahlua and got them pretty wet. The first two times I made this I only brushed it on and it was too dry for my tastes. I make this a couple of days ahead of time and EVERYONE LOVES IT!! YUMMY
I made this for my roommate (her favorite dessert). She said it was great, but said it needed a little more kahloua. she suggested a quick dip of the lady fingers into the coffee liquour instead of just brushing it on. I also shaved Milk chocolate on top (about a half a bar of See's chocolate). Thanks for the recipe, she is reqesting I make it for her birthday.
This is SO GOOD.....BUT.......Why did my filling turn out so goopy? It didn't set up - looks like pudding inside and it has refrigerated over 24 hours. What did I do wrong? :-(
next time i'll use more cheese and less whipped cream. i might even put in some unflavored gelatin. the filling was too soggy and with every slice i served the filling just caved more and more into the bottom. that said, i must admit that all 18 of my guests raved and thought it was heavenly.
This is not a bad recipe. However, I believe this should be called maybe Carol's Tiramisu. A real ''classic'' tiramisu requires that you use egg whites (not whipping cream). For the ladyfingers, you can seek some at your local italian restaurant or shop online to find ''Savoiardi'' ladyfingers (Savoiardi are made specifically for tiramisu) and although coffee flavored liqueur sure is tasty...the Classic italian recipe calls for using expresso. This author played with the recipe and the result is not bad at all. However, if you are seeking a true classic recipe I would suggest you browse other recipes which list the ingredients I have. Not to say Im a food snob, but I prefer any recipe that claims to be 'Classic' to indeed BE a classic recipe.
This was amazing! The only problem I had making this was that my dogs ate my lady fingers! This was 10:30 at night and I was too tired to make my own and no stores were open to get more. I make my marcapone cream mixture and fridged it overnight. I also halved my Kahlua with expresso. The next day it all came together easy as could be! I allowed this to marry overnight and got rave reviews. Thanks so much for a fabulous recipe!
Thank you Carol, this is deliciuos!!!! and it`s not too hard to make.
I made this recipe last night and it turned out delicious! I added spiced rum to the strong coffee. Approximately 1 part rum to 2 parts coffee and this can be changed depending on how strong you like the taste. I used hard ladyfingers and poured the coffee/rum mixture on top of the cookies instead of dipping them. I added cocoa powder to the top and sprinkled semisweet chocolate chips on top as well. I brought it to work today and everyone said it tasted amazing! Definitely worth the trouble!
Amazing!! I married into an Italian Family and Tiramisu is my mother in law's signature dessert. I bought a tub of Mascarpone cause it was on sale. I made this recipe, my father in law just started laughing hysterically once he took a bite, then my husband and his brother started to laugh. This recipe beats my MIL's hands down!!! The men just kept their heads down and ate, knowing that I was in trouble cause this was soooo good!!! So, thank you !!! Oh, I used Grand Marnier with the espresso. YUM!
Fantastic! I used a 9 inch springfoam pan - next time I'll use three packages of ladyfingers or a smaller springfoam.
I made this for Christmas dinner - nothing but raves!!! I followed the advice of the man at the Italian market and bought the "good" mascarpone, instead of the less expensive stuff - I don't know if it made a difference or not, but what a hit! Also couldn't/didn't split the hard cookies - not a problem to use whole.
I have had a few marriage proposals over this one, some of whom were married... I did do a few things of my own though... I baked the lady fingers found in the bakery section until they were golden brown and brushed the coffe mixture over them instead of dipping them... it holds together much better that way.. and it's worth the effort to find marscapone cheese... I also make mine in a square glass baking dish instead of a triffle or springform... it's easier to serve that way...I recommend making this a day or two before you plan to serve it, the flavors mesh much better that way.. overall I'd say its well worth the time you put into it to get such a great dessert out of it.... thanks Carol!
