Classic Tiramisu

Classic Italian dessert made with ladyfingers and mascarpone cheese. It can be made in a trifle bowl or a springform pan.

By Carol

Directions

  • Combine egg yolks and sugar in the top of a double boiler, over boiling water. Reduce heat to low, and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and whip yolks until thick and lemon colored.

  • Add mascarpone to whipped yolks. Beat until combined. In a separate bowl, whip cream to stiff peaks. Gently fold into yolk mixture and set aside.

  • Split the lady fingers in half, and line the bottom and sides of a large glass bowl. Brush with coffee liqueur. Spoon half of the cream filling over the lady fingers. Repeat ladyfingers, coffee liqueur and filling layers. Garnish with cocoa and chocolate curls. Refrigerate several hours or overnight.

  • To make the chocolate curls, use a vegetable peeler and run it down the edge of the chocolate bar.

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 31.8g; cholesterol 302.9mg; sodium 112.7mg. Full Nutrition
