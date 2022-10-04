Meat and Poultry Chicken Baked and Roasted Whole Roast Chicken with Grapefruit Be the first to rate & review! Bacon, grapefruit, and a flambéed sauce turn a basic roast chicken into a holiday homerun in under two hours. Recipe by Nicholio Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Roast Time: 1 hrs 15 mins Stand Time: 15 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 50 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 1 roast chicken Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 ruby red grapefruit 1 tablespoon kosher salt 1 ½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper 1 (4 pound) whole chicken fresh parsley sprigs 3 slices thick-cut bacon 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 tablespoon Cognac or brandy 2 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth 1 teaspoon half-and-half or cream Directions Working over a bowl to collect juice, section grapefruits into suprêmes, cutting away all peel, pith, and membranes. Squeeze remaining skin and membranes into the bowl to extract as much juice as possible. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Stir together salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slip fingers beneath the skin of the chicken breast and thighs to loosen it from the meat. Rub salt mixture under skin, inside cavity, and over skin. Tuck half the suprêmes and a few parsley sprigs into chicken cavity. Transfer chicken, breast side up, to a rack in a baking dish or a cast-iron skillet. Tie legs together with kitchen twine; fold wing tips back and tuck under chicken. Halve bacon; drape over breast in a herringbone pattern, overlapping as needed. Drizzle with oil, coating any uncovered skin. Roast in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Pour grapefruit juice over chicken. Continue roasting 35 to 40 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest parts of thigh and breast registers 170°F. Tent with foil; let rest at least 15 minutes. Discard kitchen twine. Remove and reserve suprêmes from chicken cavity. For sauce, warm cognac in a small stainless-steel or copper (not nonstick) skillet over medium heat for a few seconds until shimmering at the edges. Remove from heat. Carefully ignite with a stick lighter or long match. Let burn for 1 minute. Add roasted grapefruit suprêmes, the broth, and half-and-half; heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve chicken on a platter with remaining fresh suprêmes (or extra grapefruit wedges) and parsley sprigs. Spoon warm sauce over carved chicken. Cook's Note: To learn how to section citrus fruits into delicate suprêmes, watch Chef John's simple technique. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 226 Calories 13g Fat 22g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 226 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 4g 19% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 1619mg 70% Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Protein 4g Potassium 319mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Roast Chicken with Grapefruit