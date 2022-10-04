Roast Chicken with Grapefruit

Be the first to rate & review!

Bacon, grapefruit, and a flambéed sauce turn a basic roast chicken into a holiday homerun in under two hours.

Recipe by Nicholio
whole roasted chicken with grapefruit
Prep Time:
20 mins
Roast Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Stand Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 roast chicken
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 ruby red grapefruit

  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

  • 1 ½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 (4 pound) whole chicken

  • fresh parsley sprigs

  • 3 slices thick-cut bacon

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon Cognac or brandy

  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium chicken broth

  • 1 teaspoon half-and-half or cream

Directions

  1. Working over a bowl to collect juice, section grapefruits into suprêmes, cutting away all peel, pith, and membranes. Squeeze remaining skin and membranes into the bowl to extract as much juice as possible.

  2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  3. Stir together salt and pepper in a small bowl. Slip fingers beneath the skin of the chicken breast and thighs to loosen it from the meat. Rub salt mixture under skin, inside cavity, and over skin. Tuck half the suprêmes and a few parsley sprigs into chicken cavity. Transfer chicken, breast side up, to a rack in a baking dish or a cast-iron skillet.

  4. Tie legs together with kitchen twine; fold wing tips back and tuck under chicken. Halve bacon; drape over breast in a herringbone pattern, overlapping as needed. Drizzle with oil, coating any uncovered skin.

  5. Roast in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Pour grapefruit juice over chicken. Continue roasting 35 to 40 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest parts of thigh and breast registers 170°F. Tent with foil; let rest at least 15 minutes. Discard kitchen twine. Remove and reserve suprêmes from chicken cavity.

  6. For sauce, warm cognac in a small stainless-steel or copper (not nonstick) skillet over medium heat for a few seconds until shimmering at the edges. Remove from heat.

  7. Carefully ignite with a stick lighter or long match. Let burn for 1 minute. Add roasted grapefruit suprêmes, the broth, and half-and-half; heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  8. Serve chicken on a platter with remaining fresh suprêmes (or extra grapefruit wedges) and parsley sprigs. Spoon warm sauce over carved chicken.

Cook's Note:

To learn how to section citrus fruits into delicate suprêmes, watch Chef John's simple technique.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

226 Calories
13g Fat
22g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 226
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 13g 17%
Saturated Fat 4g 19%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 1619mg 70%
Total Carbohydrate 22g 8%
Dietary Fiber 3g 12%
Protein 4g
Potassium 319mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
close up view of whole Roast Turkey served with white rice in a blue bowl
Very Moist and Flavorful Roast Turkey
11 Ratings
Sweet and Spicy Baked Chicken
29 Ratings
close up view of Salt Roasted Chicken in a roasting pan
Chef John's Salt Roasted Chicken
378 Ratings
overhead angle looking down at a full spatchcocked butter-roasted turkey with lemon garnishes
Spatchcocked Butter-Roasted Lemon and Herb Turkey with Gravy
Million Dollar Chicken
80 Ratings
close up of whole smoked chicken
How to Smoke a Whole Chicken
Ma Lipo's Apricot-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Onion and Shallot Gravy
83 Ratings
close up view of a slice of Boneless Whole Turkey with gravy on a white plate
Chef John's Boneless Whole Turkey
12 Ratings
Rotisserie Chicken
304 Ratings
a low angle view of a perfectly golden-brown, whole turkey sitting on a dressed dining room table.
Juicy Thanksgiving Turkey
865 Ratings
a low angle, close up view of a whole golden-brown turkey served on a white plater garnished with fresh herbs.
Fast Upside-Down Turkey
11 Ratings
close up view of a roasted turkey on a platter with herbs, next to gravy and mashed potatoes
How to Cook a Turkey
160 Ratings
Garlic Rice Roast Chicken
19 Ratings
Roast Peruvian Turkey
63 Ratings
roast turkey surrounded by vegetables on a platter
Chef John's Roast Turkey and Gravy
372 Ratings
Roast Chicken in a roasting pan with vegetables
How to Roast Chicken: Tips and Techniques