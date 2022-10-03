Recipes Side Dish Vegetables Cauliflower Roasted Cauliflower Florets with Blood Oranges and Whipped Feta Be the first to rate & review! Whipped feta is topped with roasted cauliflower florets and blood oranges—an impressive side dish for any holiday meal. Recipe by thehungryscientist Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Roast Time: 25 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 head garlic ½ teaspoon olive oil 1 (8 ounce) package feta cheese ½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt 2 blood oranges 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted chopped fresh parsley, for garnish Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Put cauliflower on a foil-lined 10x15-inch baking pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Peel away dry outer layers of garlic bulb, leaving inner layers and cloves intact. Trim bulb top to expose cloves; set, cut side up, in a custard cup or ramekin. Drizzle with 1/2 teaspoon oil. Cover with foil. Roast cauliflower and garlic, turning cauliflower once, until cauliflower is deeply browned and tender, and garlic cloves are soft, about 25 minutes. Let garlic cool slightly, then squeeze cloves into a small bowl and mash with a fork. Process 1 teaspoon of the mashed roasted garlic in a food processor with feta, yogurt, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil until smooth. (Reserve remaining garlic for another use.) Remove 1 teaspoon zest from one blood orange, then cut both oranges into suprêmes. (Trim away peel and all white pith from fruit, then cut inner membranes away from individual segments). Spread whipped feta onto a large platter. Top with roasted cauliflower, orange suprêmes, pine nuts, zest, and parsley. Cook's Notes: To make the whipped feta extra creamy, spring for high-quality feta and use whole-milk Greek-style yogurt. Store roasted garlic in a closed jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 180 Calories 12g Fat 12g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 180 % Daily Value * Total Fat 12g 16% Saturated Fat 6g 28% Cholesterol 28mg 9% Sodium 404mg 18% Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 10% Protein 7g Potassium 307mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Roasted Cauliflower Florets with Blood Oranges and Whipped Feta