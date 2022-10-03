Roasted Cauliflower Florets with Blood Oranges and Whipped Feta

Whipped feta is topped with roasted cauliflower florets and blood oranges—an impressive side dish for any holiday meal.

Recipe by thehungryscientist
mashed roasted cauliflower in a bowl with blood orange segments and pine nuts
Prep Time:
15 mins
Roast Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 1 head garlic

  • ½ teaspoon olive oil

  • 1 (8 ounce) package feta cheese

  • ½ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

  • 2 blood oranges

  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

  • chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  2. Put cauliflower on a foil-lined 10x15-inch baking pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper; toss to coat.

  3. Peel away dry outer layers of garlic bulb, leaving inner layers and cloves intact. Trim bulb top to expose cloves; set, cut side up, in a custard cup or ramekin. Drizzle with 1/2 teaspoon oil. Cover with foil.

  4. Roast cauliflower and garlic, turning cauliflower once, until cauliflower is deeply browned and tender, and garlic cloves are soft, about 25 minutes. Let garlic cool slightly, then squeeze cloves into a small bowl and mash with a fork.

  5. Process 1 teaspoon of the mashed roasted garlic in a food processor with feta, yogurt, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil until smooth. (Reserve remaining garlic for another use.)

  6. Remove 1 teaspoon zest from one blood orange, then cut both oranges into suprêmes. (Trim away peel and all white pith from fruit, then cut inner membranes away from individual segments).

  7. Spread whipped feta onto a large platter. Top with roasted cauliflower, orange suprêmes, pine nuts, zest, and parsley.

Cook's Notes:

To make the whipped feta extra creamy, spring for high-quality feta and use whole-milk Greek-style yogurt.

Store roasted garlic in a closed jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

180 Calories
12g Fat
12g Carbs
7g Protein
