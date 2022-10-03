Honey-Lemon Roasted Carrot Salad

Be the first to rate & review!

This is a wonderful carrot salad that goes great with any meat or poultry dish. Rainbow carrots look especially pretty. For easy hosting, roast the carrots and make the vinaigrette up to three days ahead and chill them separately. Combine, toss, and top just before serving.

Recipe by thehungryscientist
2 bowls of carrot salad
Prep Time:
15 mins
Roast Time:
25 mins
Stand Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds carrots, peeled and bias-sliced

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 3 cloves garlic, sliced

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • 2 teaspoons honey

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 cups arugula

  • cup dried cranberries

  • 2 tablespoons dry roasted sunflower seeds

  • shaved Parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  2. Divide carrots between two 10x15-inch baking pans. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil per pan; toss to coat.

  3. Roast carrots until soft and starting to brown, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Top with sliced garlic and roast 5 minutes more. Let cool 15 minutes.

  4. Meanwhile, whisk together lemon juice, honey, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in an extra-large bowl. Add roasted carrots, arugula, and cranberries; toss to coat. Top with sunflower seeds and shaved Parmesan.

Cook's Note:

For shaved Parmesan, use a veggie peeler to shave curls from a block or wedge of Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

170 Calories
9g Fat
24g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 170
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 9g 11%
Saturated Fat 1g 6%
Sodium 199mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 24g 9%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Protein 2g
Potassium 546mg 12%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Roasted Asparagus and Yellow Pepper Salad
69 Ratings
Beet Salad with Pecans and Blue Cheese
2 Ratings
Acorn Squash with Rice and Arugula Stuffing
4 Ratings
Roasted Potato and Garlic Salad
36 Ratings
close up view of seven layer salad in a glass bowl
15 Light and Fresh Salad Recipes For Your Next Potluck
Cranberry Sunflower Bread
6 Ratings
Arugula Salad with Bacon and Butternut Squash on a white plate
17 Warm Salads to Round Out Your Fall Meals
close up view of a pile of Cranberry Brie Bites in a bowl
Cranberry Brie Bites
70 Ratings
Ma Lipo's Apricot-Glazed Turkey with Roasted Onion and Shallot Gravy
83 Ratings
Chef John's Make-Ahead Turkey Gravy
467 Ratings
close up view of Roasted Butternut Squash Soup topped with cream and fresh herbs in a white bowl
Chef John's Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
213 Ratings
Arugula Salad with Roasted Butternut Squash and Parmesan Cheese
Grilled Peppercorn Steak and Caramelized Pecan Salad with Cabernet-Cherry Vinaigrette
7 Ratings
Card Placeholder Image
Avocado Peach Salad
overhead view of Pasta Salad with homemade dressing served in a large bowl
Pasta Salad with Homemade Dressing
267 Ratings
Any-Veggie Slaw