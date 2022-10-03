Recipes Salad Vegetable Salad Recipes Carrot Salad Recipes Honey-Lemon Roasted Carrot Salad Be the first to rate & review! This is a wonderful carrot salad that goes great with any meat or poultry dish. Rainbow carrots look especially pretty. For easy hosting, roast the carrots and make the vinaigrette up to three days ahead and chill them separately. Combine, toss, and top just before serving. Recipe by thehungryscientist Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Roast Time: 25 mins Stand Time: 5 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 pounds carrots, peeled and bias-sliced 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided 3 cloves garlic, sliced 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 teaspoons honey ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 cups arugula ⅓ cup dried cranberries 2 tablespoons dry roasted sunflower seeds shaved Parmesan cheese Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Divide carrots between two 10x15-inch baking pans. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil per pan; toss to coat. Roast carrots until soft and starting to brown, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Top with sliced garlic and roast 5 minutes more. Let cool 15 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together lemon juice, honey, salt, pepper, and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in an extra-large bowl. Add roasted carrots, arugula, and cranberries; toss to coat. Top with sunflower seeds and shaved Parmesan. Cook's Note: For shaved Parmesan, use a veggie peeler to shave curls from a block or wedge of Parmesan cheese. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 170 Calories 9g Fat 24g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 170 % Daily Value * Total Fat 9g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 199mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Protein 2g Potassium 546mg 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Honey-Lemon Roasted Carrot Salad