Desserts Cookies Bar Cookie Recipes Apple Bar Recipes Apple Crisp-Browned Butter Bars By Juliana Hale Published on October 3, 2022 Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Freeze Time: 30 mins Bake Time: 35 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 40 mins Servings: 16 Yield: 16 bars Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Dough: ¾ cup unsalted butter 1 ½ cups flour 1 cup rolled oats ⅔ cup packed brown sugar ¾ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon cinnamon ¼ teaspoon salt 1 large egg yolk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Topping: 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 6 cups chopped apples tablespoon packed brown sugar, divided 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 pinch salt Directions Cook 3/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat until melted and light brown, 12 to 15 minutes. Keep an eye on it; it can burn. Pour into a bowl. Freeze until solid, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, for the filling melt 2 tablespoons butter in the same skillet. Add apples, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, lemon juice, nutmeg, and pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until apples are golden brown and caramelized, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Add 3 tablespoons brown sugar; toss to coat. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a 9-inch square baking pan with enough parchment paper to create an overhang on all sides. Stir together flour, oats, 2/3 cup brown sugar, baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl. Coarsely shred frozen browned butter or chop into small pieces. Cut butter into flour mixture until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add egg yolk and vanilla; stir with a fork just until a crumbly dough comes together. Press about two-thirds of the dough (2 2/3 cups) in an even layer in the prepared baking pan. Bake until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Spread apple mixture over the crust. Crumble remaining dough over top. Bake until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Using parchment sides to lift bars, transfer to a cutting board and cut into squares. Cook's Note: You will need about 2 lbs of apples (4 to 5 large apples). Nutrition Facts (per serving) 215 Calories 11g Fat 28g Carbs 2g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 215 % Daily Value * Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 7g 33% Cholesterol 40mg 13% Sodium 68mg 3% Total Carbohydrate 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 2g Potassium 99mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved