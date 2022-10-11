Wine-Roasted Onions

Use a dry fruity red wine like Pinot Noir, Merlot, or Zinfandel for these wine-roasted onions that can be used on sandwiches, in pasta dishes, or on baked potatoes.

By Betty Soup
Published on October 11, 2022
Wine Roasted Onions in bowl
Prep Time:
15 mins
Cook Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

  • ½ cup dry fruity red wine (such as Pinot Noir, Merlot, or Zinfandel)

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 tablespoon sugar

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 2 pounds onion, cut into 1-inch wedges

  • chopped fresh thyme for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  2. Whisk together wine, oil, sugar, and salt in a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish. Add onions. Cover with foil. Roast for 30 minutes.

  3. Stir onions. Roast, uncovered and stirring once, until onions are tender and caramelized and liquid in the bottom of dish is thickened, about 30 minutes more. Garnish with thyme.

Cook's Notes:

You can use yellow or white onions or a mixture of the two.

Store any leftovers, covered and chilled, up to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

869 Calories
41g Fat
100g Carbs
10g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 869
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 41g 53%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Sodium 522mg 23%
Total Carbohydrate 100g 37%
Dietary Fiber 15g 55%
Protein 10g
Potassium 1475mg 31%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

