Brown Butter-Maple Shortbread Bear Cookies

These shortbread cookies are not too sweet, but full of flavor thanks to brown butter and maple syrup. They make an adorable (and tasty) addition to any cookie platter!

Recipe by Kim
Prep Time:
40 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Cool Time:
2 hrs 25 mins
Total Time:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 shortbread bears
Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter

  • ¼ cup pure maple syrup

  • 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 teaspoon maple extract

  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder

  • 1 tablespoon chocolate chips, or as needed

Directions

  1. Place butter into a small light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling often, until small brown bits begin to stick to the bottom of the pan and the butter smells nutty, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour butter into a mixing bowl and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

  2. Add maple syrup and brown sugar to butter and stir to combine. Mix in vanilla extract, maple extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt until combined. Add in flour and baking powder and mix until a smooth dough forms. Cover and place into the fridge for at least 2 hours.

  3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  4. Remove dough from fridge. Scoop out 1 tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball; place onto cookie sheet and flatten slightly. Scoop out 1/4 teaspoon of dough and roll into a small ball, then flatten into a circle shape; place on top of the 1 tablespoon ball of dough to form the 'snout' of the bear. Scoop out two 1/8 teaspoons of dough and roll into tiny balls; place on each side of the top of the cookie to make the ears. Set bear cookie on the prepared baking sheet. Continue rolling out and forming bear shapes until dough is used up. Space bear cookies about 1 inch apart on the baking sheet. Chill baking sheet into fridge for 20 minutes to allow cookies to firm up.

  5. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  6. Remove baking sheet from fridge and place into the preheated oven. Bake until cookies are slightly browned on the bottom, 20 to 23 minutes. Allow cookies to cool on the sheet for a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

  7. Place chocolate chips into a small microwave-safe bowl or measuring cup and heat until melted, about 1 minute; stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Pour melted chocolate into a piping bag or a freezer bag, and snip a small hole on one of the corners. Pipe eyes and noses on the cookies. Allow chocolate to harden before serving. Keep extra cookies stored in an air-tight container.

Cook's Note:

If you don't want to make bear shapes, you can simply roll the dough into 1 tablespoon sized balls, flatten slightly, and bake.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

103 Calories
6g Fat
12g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 18
Calories 103
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 6g 7%
Saturated Fat 4g 18%
Cholesterol 14mg 5%
Sodium 36mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 29mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

