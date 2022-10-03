Blackberry Cobbler with Frozen Blackberries

Be the first to rate & review!

This easy and yummy blackberry cobbler starts with frozen blackberries, so you can make it any time of year!

Recipe by fabeveryday
Prep Time:
5 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Additional Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 blackberry cobbler
Ingredients

  • cooking spray

  • 1 (16 ounce) package frozen blackberries

  • 2 tablespoons white sugar

  • 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

  • ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 1 cup white sugar

  • 1 large egg

  • 5 tablespoons butter, melted

  • frozen whipped topping, thawed

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

  2. In a large bowl, gently stir the frozen blackberries together with 2 tablespoons sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Spread into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.

  3. Combine flour, remaining 1 cup sugar, and egg together in a bowl until mixture resembles a coarse meal. Sprinkle mixture evenly over the blackberries. Drizzle melted butter evenly on top.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and bubbly, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes. Serve warm topped with whipped topping.

Notes:

You can make this with fresh blackberries as well with the same instructions. The fruit layer will be a little less juicy with the fresh berries.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

367 Calories
11g Fat
65g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 367
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 6g 32%
Cholesterol 56mg 19%
Sodium 81mg 4%
Total Carbohydrate 65g 24%
Dietary Fiber 4g 16%
Protein 4g
Potassium 144mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

