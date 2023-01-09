Pumpkin Ice Cream for Ninja Creami

Be the first to rate & review!
0 Photos

I love anything pumpkin and I came up with this recipe for the Ninja Creami®. I served it to company and they loved it.

Recipe by Yoly
Published on January 9, 2023
2 scoops pumpkin ice cream in bowl
Prep Time:
10 mins
Freeze Time:
1 day
Total Time:
1 day 10 mins
Servings:
8
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar-free pumpkin spice coffee creamer (such as International Delight®)

  • ½ cup pumpkin butter

  • ½ cup whole milk

  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin syrup (such as Torani®)

  • ½ teaspoon pumpkin spice

Directions

  1. Com,bine pumpkin pie spice coffee creamer, pumpkin butter, milk, pumpkin syrup and pumpkin spice in a bowl. Use a hand mixer or immersion blender to fully incorporate all ingredients. Pour into Ninja Creami® pint container. Freeze for 24 hours.

  2. Following manufacturers instructions, insert pint container into outer bowl. Push 'Ice Cream' button. When done spinning, push 'Re-spin' button.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

78 Calories
4g Fat
10g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 78
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 6%
Saturated Fat 2g 11%
Cholesterol 2mg 1%
Sodium 7mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 10g 4%
Dietary Fiber 0g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 39mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Banana Ice Cream
Ninja Creami Banana Ice Cream
Ninja CREAMi
TikTokers Are Obsessed With the Ninja CREAMi, Is It Worth the Price Tag?
close up view of ice cream in a glass bowl topped with chocolate and rainbow sprinkles
Five Ingredient Ice Cream
190 Ratings
Cake Batter Ice Cream
148 Ratings
espresso ice cream
Espresso Ice Cream
1 Rating
Homemade Pumpkin Ice Cream
2 Ratings
Vegan Pumpkin Ice Cream
3 Ratings
Oatmeal Cookie Latte Ice Cream
Oatmeal Cookie Latte Ice Cream
1 Rating
close up view of Lavender Honey Ice Cream garnished with lavender in a glass ice cream bowl
Lavender Honey Ice Cream
5 Ratings
close up view of a scoop of vanilla Keto Ice Cream in a white bowl
No-Churn Keto Ice Cream
8 Ratings
Pumpkin Ice Cream
45 Ratings
close up view of scoops of blackberry ice cream with fresh blackberries in a bowl shaped like a waffle with a spoon
Ice Cream Base
138 Ratings
Coconut Ice Cream
357 Ratings
a low angle view of three mason jars filled with no church ice cream with a variety of mix ins
Mason Jar Ice Cream
close up view of ice cream in a glass jar with a metal spoon, with cherries in the background
2-Ingredient Ice Cream
14 Ratings
Homemade Cherry Ice Cream