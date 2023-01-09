Recipes Desserts Frozen Dessert Recipes Ice Cream Pumpkin Ice Cream for Ninja Creami Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos I love anything pumpkin and I came up with this recipe for the Ninja Creami®. I served it to company and they loved it. Recipe by Yoly Published on January 9, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Freeze Time: 1 day Total Time: 1 day 10 mins Servings: 8 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup sugar-free pumpkin spice coffee creamer (such as International Delight®) ½ cup pumpkin butter ½ cup whole milk 1 tablespoon pumpkin syrup (such as Torani®) ½ teaspoon pumpkin spice Directions Com,bine pumpkin pie spice coffee creamer, pumpkin butter, milk, pumpkin syrup and pumpkin spice in a bowl. Use a hand mixer or immersion blender to fully incorporate all ingredients. Pour into Ninja Creami® pint container. Freeze for 24 hours. Following manufacturers instructions, insert pint container into outer bowl. Push 'Ice Cream' button. When done spinning, push 'Re-spin' button. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 78 Calories 4g Fat 10g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 78 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 2g 11% Cholesterol 2mg 1% Sodium 7mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Dietary Fiber 0g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 39mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Pumpkin Ice Cream for Ninja Creami