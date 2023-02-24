Recipes Meat and Poultry Chicken Chicken Tenders Recipes Chimichurri Chicken Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos Chicken tenders for a crowd cook up quickly in the oven, with fresh, herby flavor from chimichurri. Make the chimichurri sauce the day before, if you like, and simply refrigerate in a sealed container until you are ready to bake. We like this with Mexican rice, black beans, and a simple green salad. Recipe by Bibi Published on February 24, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 10 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup packed fresh parsley leaves 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves 1 tablespoon minced garlic ½ cup chopped green onion (including green tops) 1 jalapeño pepper, seeds and membranes removed, diced 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice ½ cup olive oil salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste 3 pounds chicken tenders 1 ½ teaspoons smoked paprika Directions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a 12x18-inch sheet pan with parchment or aluminum foil; set aside. Combine parsley, oregano, garlic, green onions, and jalapeño in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse just a few times to break up the parsley and combine the ingredients. Place processed vegetables in a small bowl; stir in vinegar, lemon juice, and olive oil. Season with salt and black pepper. Place chicken tenders in a single layer on the prepared pan. Lightly season with salt and pepper; sprinkle smoked paprika evenly over the tenders. Spoon half of the chimichurri evenly over the tenders. Reserve remaining half of chimichurri, covered, in the refrigerator to use later. Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 18 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Serve tenders with reserved chimichurri sauce. Cook's Note: Make the chimichurri up to 2 days in advance, if desired. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator until ready to use. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 253 Calories 13g Fat 2g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 253 % Daily Value * Total Fat 13g 16% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 79mg 26% Sodium 94mg 4% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 2% Protein 32g Potassium 415mg 9% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Chimichurri Chicken