Creamy Whiskey Mustard Sauce

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add chopped pecans and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and transfer buttered pecans to a small dish.

Return saucepan to heat, pour in whiskey and allow the heat to burn off the alcohol. Add cream, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup; stir to combine. Bring to a gentle boil and cook until sauce thickens slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped pecans back to the sauce, and serve immediately.