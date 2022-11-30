Creamy Whiskey Mustard Sauce

This cream sauce is easily a show stopper for salmon fillets, beef hangar steak, or even vegetables.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Published on November 30, 2022
1664241578563EFA38-3AA4-4F9D-8070-A51BA0E024A6.jpeg
Prep Time:
2 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
7 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup unsalted butter

  • ¼ cup chopped pecans

  • ½ cup whiskey

  • ½ cup heavy cream

  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

  • 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

  • salt to taste

  • freshly ground white pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add chopped pecans and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and transfer buttered pecans to a small dish.

  2. Return saucepan to heat, pour in whiskey and allow the heat to burn off the alcohol. Add cream, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup; stir to combine. Bring to a gentle boil and cook until sauce thickens slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped pecans back to the sauce, and serve immediately.

Variation for chicken

See my original sauce recipe at https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/285714/dijon-chicken-thighs/

