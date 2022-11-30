Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Sauces Creamy Whiskey Mustard Sauce Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos This cream sauce is easily a show stopper for salmon fillets, beef hangar steak, or even vegetables. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on November 30, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 2 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 7 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients ¼ cup unsalted butter ¼ cup chopped pecans ½ cup whiskey ½ cup heavy cream 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup salt to taste freshly ground white pepper to taste Directions Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add chopped pecans and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and transfer buttered pecans to a small dish. Return saucepan to heat, pour in whiskey and allow the heat to burn off the alcohol. Add cream, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup; stir to combine. Bring to a gentle boil and cook until sauce thickens slightly, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped pecans back to the sauce, and serve immediately. Variation for chicken See my original sauce recipe at https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/285714/dijon-chicken-thighs/ I Made It Print Add Your Photo Photos of Creamy Whiskey Mustard Sauce