Granola Oatmeal Cookies

Break up granola into very small pieces. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat (such as Silpat™) or parchment paper. Combine flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl and whisk for 30 seconds until dry ingredients are well combined. Combine butter, light brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a second bowl. Cream with an electric beater until mixture is light and fluffy. Add egg and mix on high speed until well combined. Add vanilla extract and cinnamon and beat in. Fold in dry ingredients with a spatula just until flour disappears. Fold in granola and oats until well combined. Scoop out tablespoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving ample space between the dough balls as they will spread out, about 8 per baking sheet. Bake on the center rack in the preheated oven until cookies are golden brown, 13 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough. Chef John

Cook's Notes:

Dough can be refrigerated until needed. Cold dough may take an extra minute in the oven.

If adding raisins, and/or chocolate chips, mix them in with the oats and granola.