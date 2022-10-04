Granola Oatmeal Cookies

There is no less interesting cookie to me than a plain oatmeal cookie but if you are making them with granola they turn from mundane to magnificent. This cookie is so far superior in both taste and texture to regular oatmeal cookies that it might just be the best cookie.

By
Chef John
Chef John
Chef John

John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes.  He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.

Published on October 4, 2022
Prep Time:
20 mins
Bake Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Ingredients

  • 1 cup granola, large chunks crumbled

  • ¾ cup all-purpose flour

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ¼ teaspoon baking powder

  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda

  • ½ cup unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

  • ½ teaspoon firmly packed light brown sugar

  • ¼ cup white granulated sugar

  • 1 large egg

  • ¾ teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

  • ½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Directions

  1. Break up granola into very small pieces.

  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat (such as Silpat™) or parchment paper.

  3. Combine flour, salt, baking powder, and baking soda in a bowl and whisk for 30 seconds until dry ingredients are well combined.

  4. Combine butter, light brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a second bowl. Cream with an electric beater until mixture is light and fluffy. Add egg and mix on high speed until well combined. Add vanilla extract and cinnamon and beat in.

  5. Fold in dry ingredients with a spatula just until flour disappears. Fold in granola and oats until well combined.

  6. Scoop out tablespoonfuls of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving ample space between the dough balls as they will spread out, about 8 per baking sheet.

  7. Bake on the center rack in the preheated oven until cookies are golden brown, 13 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and cool completely. Repeat with remaining dough.

Cook's Notes:

Dough can be refrigerated until needed. Cold dough may take an extra minute in the oven.

If adding raisins, and/or chocolate chips, mix them in with the oats and granola.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

122 Calories
7g Fat
12g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 18
Calories 122
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 4g 18%
Cholesterol 24mg 8%
Sodium 84mg 4%
Total Carbohydrate 12g 4%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Protein 2g
Potassium 56mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

