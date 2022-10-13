Recipes Desserts Cakes White Cake Recipes Four Ingredient White Cake Be the first to rate & review! This cake is a nod to a cake recipe found on the Kirbie's cravings blog. I've reduced the recipe quantity, and made a couple of swaps. I frosted my cake with a Russian buttercream for a not too sweet frosting. Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 9 Yield: 1 8x8-inch cake Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ¾ cups self-rising flour ¾ cup vanilla-infused sugar ⅓ cup vegetable oil 1 cup carbonated water frosting of your choice (optional) Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish Whisk together flour and sugar in a large bowl. Pour in oil and half of the carbonated water. Mix well ensuring the batter is smooth and lump free. Pour in the remaining carbonated water. Stir to thoroughly combine. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. Frost with your choice of frosting if you like. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 221 Calories 8g Fat 35g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 9 Calories 221 % Daily Value * Total Fat 8g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 7% Sodium 310mg 13% Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 2g Potassium 31mg 1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Four Ingredient White Cake