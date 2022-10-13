Four Ingredient White Cake

This cake is a nod to a cake recipe found on the Kirbie's cravings blog. I've reduced the recipe quantity, and made a couple of swaps. I frosted my cake with a Russian buttercream for a not too sweet frosting.

Recipe by thedailygourmet
a piece of white cake on plate with frosting and sprinkles
Prep Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 8x8-inch cake
Ingredients

  • 1 ¾ cups self-rising flour

  • ¾ cup vanilla-infused sugar

  • cup vegetable oil

  • 1 cup carbonated water

  • frosting of your choice (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish

  2. Whisk together flour and sugar in a large bowl. Pour in oil and half of the carbonated water. Mix well ensuring the batter is smooth and lump free. Pour in the remaining carbonated water. Stir to thoroughly combine.

  3. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish.

  4. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.

  5. Frost with your choice of frosting if you like.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

221 Calories
8g Fat
35g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 9
Calories 221
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 8g 11%
Saturated Fat 1g 7%
Sodium 310mg 13%
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 2g
Potassium 31mg 1%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

