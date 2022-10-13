Recipes Main Dishes Burger Recipes Homemade Smash Burgers Be the first to rate & review! These simple homemade smash burgers have crispy edges and are super juicy inside. Don't use meat that is leaner than 80/20 for best results, and make sure the meat is very cold. I prefer to cook these outdoors to avoid smoking up the kitchen. These grill up very fast because of the high heat, so make sure you have everything ready to go! Recipe by France C Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 15 mins Cook Time: 2 mins Total Time: 17 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 4 burgers Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 hamburger buns 2 tablespoons butter, softened, or as needed 1 pound ground chuck beef (80% lean) 4 6-inch squares parchment paper salt to taste 4 slices American cheese burger toppings of choice Directions Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Set a cast iron flat-top griddle or large cast iron skillet onto the grill and preheat until smoking. Spread butter on the inside of the buns and toast on the flat-top until lightly browned. Set aside. Form meat into 8 loosely-packed balls, 2 ounces each. Do not pack the meat tightly, as this will prevent it from smashing properly. Place each ball on the hot flat-top, cover with a piece of parchment (to prevent sticking to the spatula; re-use each parchment square on a second patty) and immediately smash down to a 1/4 inch thickness using 2 stiff, sturdy spatulas that are criss-crossed to get proper leverage as you press down. You may also use the bottom of small skillet. Sprinkle the meat with salt. Grill for about 45 seconds, until the edges are dark brown and the centers are a light pink color. Using a bench scraper or firm spatula, gently scrape up the patties, flip over and immediately cover 4 of them with cheese. Grill an additional 15 to 20 seconds; stack the plain patties over the cheese-covered patties so you have 4 stacks. Move each stack to a bun and serve with your favorite toppings. Cook's Note: If you only have one spatula, wrap your other hand in an old dish towel for protection, and use it to press down on the spatula with both hands.You can make 4 (4 ounce) patties instead of 8 (2 ounce patties), but I prefer the thinner patties that have more crispy surface area.I buy American cheese freshly-sliced from the deli, but individually-wrapped slices will work too. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 632 Calories 47g Fat 22g Carbs 29g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 632 % Daily Value * Total Fat 47g 60% Saturated Fat 22g 110% Cholesterol 138mg 46% Sodium 781mg 34% Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 29g Potassium 369mg 8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Smash Burgers Recipe