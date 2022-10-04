Tarragon-Mustard Sauce for Salmon

This mustard sauce tastes gourmet and needs only a handful of ingredients. An effortless recipe that will allow you to put a restaurant-quality meal on the table.

Recipe by lutzflcat
salmon with cream sauce on plate
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
6 mins
Total Time:
16 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons finely minced shallots

  • 2 tablespoons dry white wine, such as Pinot Gris or Sauvignon Blanc

  • ½ cup half-and-half

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

  • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook until softened, about 2 minutes.

  2. Stir in white wine, scraping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Allow wine to evaporate, then slowly add half and half, tarragon, and Dijon mustard while stirring. Lower the heat and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce reaches desired consistency, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

  3. Spoon sauce over salmon and serve.

Cook's Note:

If you don't have shallots, you can substitute onion. If you don't care for tarragon, another option would be fresh dill in the same amount.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

89 Calories
7g Fat
4g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 89
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 3g 13%
Cholesterol 11mg 4%
Sodium 201mg 9%
Total Carbohydrate 4g 1%
Protein 1g
Potassium 75mg 2%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

