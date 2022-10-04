Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Sauces Tarragon-Mustard Sauce for Salmon Be the first to rate & review! This mustard sauce tastes gourmet and needs only a handful of ingredients. An effortless recipe that will allow you to put a restaurant-quality meal on the table. Recipe by lutzflcat Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 6 mins Total Time: 16 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 2 tablespoons finely minced shallots 2 tablespoons dry white wine, such as Pinot Gris or Sauvignon Blanc ½ cup half-and-half 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook until softened, about 2 minutes. Stir in white wine, scraping up any brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Allow wine to evaporate, then slowly add half and half, tarragon, and Dijon mustard while stirring. Lower the heat and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce reaches desired consistency, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Spoon sauce over salmon and serve. Cook's Note: If you don't have shallots, you can substitute onion. If you don't care for tarragon, another option would be fresh dill in the same amount. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 89 Calories 7g Fat 4g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 89 % Daily Value * Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 13% Cholesterol 11mg 4% Sodium 201mg 9% Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Protein 1g Potassium 75mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Tarragon-Mustard Sauce for Salmon