Orange Beef-Style Tofu Stir-Fry

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
286 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 15g; sodium 499.8mg. Full Nutrition
I made some mods to this recipe for it to be more healthy and still yummy. First I stirfried a bunch of veggies, I used zucchini, broccoli, red/green pepper, onion, garlic, mushrooms. Then I added in the strips of tofu (skipped the corn starching step, just threw it in plain) and stir fried that in with a splash of soy sauce and spoon of chili garlic sauce and salt and pep to taste. In a separate pot I made the orange sauce, I did NOT add in sugar however I did add in a 3 caps of white vinegar. I also mixed the cornstarch in the warm water and added it in to oj/soy sauce/vinegar mixture when it came to a boil. After adding in the cornstarch I let the sauce simmer for a couple of minutes and then I added it to the tofu and veggies. Served with some brown rice this was an relatively easy and healthy dinner, will make it again.
This is sure to please even tofu skeptics. It's very good, but not great. The cooking time is a little off. My tofu slices were about a 1/2 inch thick, and with a standard wok, it took at least 20 - 25 minutes to fry it all. The sauce took me about 20 minuts to make as well. I added chopped red pepper, which added additional crunch, color and sweetness. Since I didn't have chili paste, I used a tablespoon of sweet chili sauce. I also added 2 dried diced red chili peppers, since other reviewers said the sauce wasn't spicy enough, but it was too HOT, so next time I'll just use one. I used about double the corn starch, since I like the sauce thicker. In addition, I would definitely recommend doubling the sauce, because it is not enough to cover all of the tofu plus rice noodles. I would recommend not putting the tofu back into the wok. If you just place tofu slices on top of the rice noodles and spoon the sauce over the top, the tofu stays nice and crunchy. Finally, I served this with some fresh pineapple on the side, which really complemented the dish quite nicely.
THis was absolutely delicous! Dont skimp on the cornstarch used to batter the tofu slices. You may need a little more than 1/4 cup. Make sure tofu is not dripping wet when you batter it or it will turn the cornstarch from a powder into liquid. My supermarket did not have chili paste so I used tobasco saude and a little chili powder. Next time I will use the chili paste, gotta go to the oriental market to get that. I recommend that you split the tofu into 2 portions and then fry them one section at a time. This makes it much easier to manage turning the tofu over to brown on both sides. Took me about 10 minutes per side. I used fresh mushrooms and brocoli instead of the carrots. I think you can use any vegetable you want, just eye ball the right amount volume wise which is easy to do once you see the amount of sauce. Defiantely double the amount of sauce. Yumskers!!!
This orange sauce was delicious! I substituted Sriracha hot sauce for the chili paste and used different veggies. The only change I will make next time is to add more cornstarch to the sauce as I like a thicker sauce. Also, if you like your tofu crunch, you might want to serve the sauce on the side. Thanks for the yummy recipe.
I loved this sauce! I doubled the sauce though, and made the following changes: I omitted the tofu completely and cooked with chicken instead. I also added onions, garlic, and sweet red peppers. Instead of chili paste, I chopped a chili pepper and fried it up with the rest of the veggies. Beautiful flavour! I used shaghai noodles which really brought out the flavour. So even though I changed the recipe around a bit, it was fantastic and I give it 5 stars for the sauce and the adaptability. YUM!
Good, but when using tofu, even extra firm tofu, it is much better to first put between some paper towels, and put a plate with some weight ( i.e. a large can of tomatoes ) on the plate, to extract most of the moisture from the tofu. Then let it sit in the liquid used for cooking to absorb the flavors. You can then proceed as in the recipe. Much ,more flavorful.
This was great! I made it almost exactly how the recipe said. I chose to add extra veggies (broccoli and peapods) and to add some seasonings to the cornstarch coating. I added garlic salt, pepper and powdered ginger. I sliced my tofu about 1/4 inch thick and about 1 inch square. I froze my tofu for only about 20 minutes but that added a nice chewiness. I didn't have a wok so I removed my veggies before adding the sauce to keep them from boiling in the skillet. I added a little extra cornstarch to the sauce and it came out like a glaze, which was perfect. The whole dish turned out wonderfully. The tofu had a really interesting texture - not soggy at all. To be honest, I sampled my fried and drained tofu before adding it back to the veggies and sauce. It was delicious on its own! The seasonings and crispiness reminded me of fried fish - something I haven't had since I became a vegetarian. I will prepare tofu like this in the future for a nugget like meal. This orange sauce would be terrific for dipping. All in all, a great recipe...a little bit more work than it seems at first, but well worth it!
I made this as part of a home-cooked chinese meal for my fiance and brother and not a tiny bit was left over! I used a bit less oil, and pan-fried the tofu ahead of time. I sauteed green peppers and onions before adding in sauce ingredients. I also added a bit more cornstarch for a thicker sauce, and kept the sauce separate from the tofu until just before serving dinner. Garnished with a couple of orange wedges and some chopped green onion-- a real winner!
We've used the recipe many times with different variations of the sauce - the crunchy tofu works well with stir-fry veggies and either rice or egg noodles. We have experimented with teriaki, orange, soy and any number of other seasonings to create different dishes - great dish with potential for a lot of variation :)
This was so delicious and easy to make. I couldn't find a 16 ounce package of tofu so I used a 14 ounce package. I didn't have any chili paste so I used a 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes instead. I added a 1/4 teaspoon of toasted seasme oil to the sauce. I don't have a wok so I just used a large skillet. This was one of the best tofu dishes i've ever had, my brother who usually hates tofu even liked it. I served this on a bed of brown rice and topped it with some chopped green onions. I loved how flavorful this dish was and how it wasn't too sweet. Thanks for the great recipe!!!
I was not impressed by this recipe. We both felt it was a bit too hot, and I felt it was too much orange taste (my husband did not mind the orange taste, but felt it was also too spicy). I will not be making this one again.
I thought this was pretty tasty even my carnivore hubby liked it a lot. I too made a few changes. 1. Sauteed firm tofu instead of frying and next time I'll leave the cornstarch off the tofu as well. 2. Added garlic and ginger to the tofu 3. I was horrified to see that I had run out of soy sauce half way through making the sauce so I used garlic hoisin sauce instead, it was yummy. 4. Used carrots, snap peas, onion & green pepper for veggies. 5. Added 1/8 teaspoon Sriracha hot sauce for a little heat by the way, this recipe only feeds about 2-3 adults with rice!
Overall a great recipe. However, I made some modifications: 1) seasoned tofu w/ soy sauce and garlic salt before coating in cornstarch; 2) also added sugar peas, minced garlic, and onions to carrots; 3) used Sriracha instead of chili paste; 4) added some salt at the end. Seasoning the tofu before cornstarch coating made it more tasty and not bland. I will probably use soy paste in sauce next time instead of soy sauce in sauce mix b/c my sauce actually came out more watery than I liked. I also added sesame seeds at the end (see pic). But, easy recipe to work with and great orange flavor!
Yummy! I was surprised at the wonderful texture of the tofu. The only changes I made were to use orange concentrate from frozen instead of reg. oj and asian chili garlic sauce as opposed to reg. chili sauce. Everyone loved it, including the kids. This one's def. going in my 'to make again' file..
I really like this recipe, although frying the tofu in oil kind of defeats the purpose of eating tofu at all. I have tried to broil the tofu after dipping the pieces in olive oil instead of frying it and it comes out crispy enough. I always more vegetables like mushrooms and peppers and double the sauce.
This is really yummy! I do not normally love tofu but fried up like this, it could become a staple in my home. Even my meat eating husband was impressed. I would use different veggies next time as I don't really find carrots suit this dish. Peppers and snap peas would probably be perfect.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news :( but I really wasn't crazy about it. The only things I changed was adding broccoli and not frying the tofu. Although the sauce was spicy, it had a blandness to it. Too much like veggies in O.J., rather than just catching the orange flavor. It tasted a bit better when I added more soy sauce, but I was hoping to find a recipe that I didn't have to drown in the SS. If I knew an ingredient that would liven it up, I would definitely try it again. Though, probably not as is... sorry
bad bad bad! I followed recipe exactly and it was TERRIBILE! Im really hoping I did something wrong because of all the other reviews. However, I don't think i can even stomach the idea of trying this again.
We loved this! It was a bit too spicy for my 3 yr-old, but my husband and I couldn't get enough! We added pea pods and peas to the carrots - we'll lose the peas next time. Also, next time I might add a bit less of the chili paste and add some orange zest.
Great sauce recipe! And the tofu turned out well. I agree with the reviewer who said not to skimp on the cornstarch coating. HOWEVER, I have made this dish twice now and have had better luck thickening the sauce in a separate pan than trying to thicken it in the veg pan as instructed.
My son (the vegetarian) suggested using Tempeh rather than tofu as it holds up a bit better and is better nutrition. (We didn't coat it with cornstarch.) We added lots of veggies. The sauce was a little watery, but still tasty. We will use again, but modify to our tastes. A good starter recipe to expand to your own taste.
This was an easy and delicious recipe! I used 5 spice tofu because that is all that I had and it turned out great! Might want to add a little less chili paste to start with though .. you can always add more later!
Very good. I made more sauce (about 1/2 again as much) and added snow peas, broccoli, red bell pepper, onion, mushroom and garlic to the carrots. Next time I think I'll deep fry the tofu due to personal preference.
This recipe was great! As people usually do with recipes, i made a couple changes. I'm not eating fried food right now, so i cooked the tofu in a wok with a little olive oil flavored cooking spray. I didn't have chili paste, so i used about a tsp of chili oil instead and some Japanese red pepper seasoning. For veggies, I used broccoli, mushrooms, and green beans. Delicious!
The method for frying the tofu turned out really well. However, I had to use closer to 1/2 cup oil because I batch-fried the tofu, as it is hard to cook an entire block of tofu quickly by dumping it into the wok all at once. I agree with the last reviewer in that the sauce was not quite to my taste. It was a little more bitter than I expected, but not nearly hot enough for me. I will try this again, but probably with less soy sauce and more chile paste. I might also subsitute red pepper flakes for the chile paste. Other than that, it smells and looks great! Thanks for the recipe.
The sauce was delicious! This was my first attempt at eating and cooking tofu. It wasn't too bad. My carnivore husband seemed to like it more than I did. I made it as is except I used chili and garlic sauce b/c I didn't have paste. Plus, I added tons of veges (green beans, carrots, mushrooms, and broccoli) and doubled the sauce. I will make again and will probably use the sauce with pork or chicken stir-fry.
you have to fry the tofu, so be cautious of the reviewers who said it tastes poor and at ehte tofu raw. Raw firm tofu has to be cooked differently than this lightly-sauced recipe would call for. Also, draining the tofu overnight in the fridge will shorten cooking time. that said, add anything you want to the sauce. I punched it up with ginger and chili paste.
This is now our favorite way to make tofu. I do make a few small changes. 1. I cube the tofu 2. I add seasoning to the cornstarch I use to coat the tofu, garlic salt, onion powder, black pepper, and a little california red chili pepper. 3. I double the sauce, otherwise there just doesn't seem to be enough to go around. Also, I mix in the fried tofu at the very end after the sauce is cooked. I just dump it in and toss it once or twice to cover and them serve immediately, it doesn't get soggy for me. I also fry them for what seems like a very long time and the outside coating is very hard so maybe that will help with the sogginess issue.
this recipe is fantastic...esp. for beginning vegetarians...i've made it at least a dozen times & sometimes vary the veggies & also add a little cranberry pomegranate juice to the sauce...delicious! thanks jack!
Great substitute for an orange chicken/beef recipe. Just know what you're getting into; some people don't like the blend of citrus and salt, but me and my wife love it. I cut down on the carrots and added mushrooms and green onions and it was delicious. The two of us dusted of the entire thing.
I dipped the tofu in egg and then coated with cornstarch, I love tofu cooked this way. I also used frozen stir fry veggies. And doubled the sauce to pour over rice. I will probably make again and add some orange zest and real orange juice next time. UPDATE: I tried again with some orange jest and it is still missing something. I am going to try some different recipes for orange sauce and cook with tofu.
This recipe is quick and delicious! Instead of vegetable oil, i used sesame oil. It gives it a great flavor. A tip on preparing the tofu: drain it well, and place on paper towels, press with a heavy weight to get out as much of the moisture as possible. Then cook. Great recipe though!
Delicious! I had some modifications that I felt improved it though (although I felt that it's an excellent recipe as-is). I reduced the quantity of sugar significantly (I think I'll cut the sugar out entirely next time I make it) since the Orange Juice I used was sweet enough. Additionally, I added a few splashes of rice vinegar to the sauce and it really made the flavor of the sauce sing. Lastly, I used red pepper flakes (and lots of them) instead of chili paste and stirfried vegetables with the dish (Trader Joe's Harvest Medley works wonderfully with this recipe). :)
This was awesome. I made it more diet friendly by using Pam spray and not cornstarch to fry the tofu in. I also replace the orange juice with 1/2 cup water mixed with 1 tsp. sugar free Tang mix. Serve on top of Tofu Shirataki noodles and it is very lo-cal.
The family loved this especially the carnivores. I doubled it (the portions are conservative BTW). I added some bok choi and green peppers. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil (because I prefer it). I also used extra firm and "pressed" the tofu by sticking the unwrapped/drained tofu between 2 glass baking dishes and sticking my iron skillet on top to weigh it down for 30m and then froze overnight then defrosting in the morning (leave it out and if not thawed do about 3-4 min each side at 40% power in a 1200w microwave). That gives it an even "meatier" texture. One thing to note is that more oil than average is actually absorbed (and ve so you may find that the fat estimate below is probably a bit conservative.
I was skeptical all the way to the table on this meal, but it was absolutely DELICIOUS. Even my SUPER picky 3 year old cleaned her plate! I would recommend, as many others did, to double the recipe... and I'm going to add green bell pepper and cashew nuts next time I make this.. yuuuummmmyyy!!!
I don't think the amount of corn starch was right. The sauce was rather thin. The flavor was okay but not very strong and any one of the ingredients (chili paste or soy sauce) would have been better with the tofu and veggies than the group mixed together.
This recipe is wonderful. I used somen noodles. I also sauteed carrot shavings, diced garlic, sliced mushrooms, and some green onion. I substituted sweet chili sauce for the chili paste and then for extra "heat" I sauteed the veggies in Hot Chili Oil. It was a Hit!
I made the tofu differently, so I'm not reviewing that, but the orange sauce is killer, even though I had to leave out the chili paste! I used fresh orange juice, and didn't have any trouble with bitterness. Thanks!
I thought this was pretty good. My vegan son wasnt too thrilled about it though. I doubled the sauce and DO NOT put the tofu into the sauce--pour the sauce over when ready to serve. I made the mistake of putting the PERFECTLY fried tofu INTO the sauce and they got soggy. If i make again, i will not put the tofu into the sauce
Very enjoyable. I was worried that the sauce would be too watery but it thickened up to my satisfaction and rice picked up the flavorful orange sauce well. The suggestion of green peppers and pineapples was perfect. Here is a healthy alternative to deep frying the tofu. After you drain, rinse and cube the tofu, cook it on medium in a frying pan (or wok) with a light coating of non-stick cooking spray until it is golden brown on all sides. Then add the sauce and veggies. This treatment will give it a crispy texture without adding fat.
I just wanted to say that I made this last night and it was great!!!! Forget about what the people said if it was bad, they just don't know how to cook! I made it for my boyfriend who is also a vegetarian and he loved it! I put in chilli powder insted of the paste. The only thing I will do different next time is add orange rind to it to make it more zesty. But it was good, I will make it again for sure!!! So don't hesitate to make it!!
Lovded this!Am making it for the third time today. I'm using broccoli, garlic, mushrooms, zucchini, and onion for the veggies today. Do double the sauce when you make it. Be careful with the chili paste; it IS very spicy. I used less last time and the family liked it much better.
The sauce for this recipe is AWESOME! However, using just plain corn starch to coat the tofu is not very good. I would highly recommend using tempura batter. You can buy it at any asian market, and it comes in powder form (just add water).
I thought this was delicious. Although the first time the sauce wasn't to my taste, but the second time I used less soy sauce and loved it. Also, I would recommend tempura for the tofu rather than cornstarch. Either way, staying in my recipe book.
I used 1 T sweet chili sauce instead of the chili paste and also added snow pea pods. This was my first tofu recipe and it was delicious. My husband and son loved it. I made it a second time for my mom and brother who were visiting and they loved it as well. Forgot to mention I doubled the sauce.
I enjoyed this very much. My husband is not a big fan of tofu-but he even had seconds! I did steam the veggies first-yellow squash, asperagus, celery, peper, carrots and broccoli. I also doubled the sauce and did omit 1 tbl of soy and added 1tbl of Scheswan sauce.
Very good. It probably could have a little more flavor. This might be good topped with some sesame seeds or red pepper flakes. I did double the sauce recipe, and thankfully I did after using 2 carrots and a yellow pepper.
I really wanted to like this recipe. I even added a red pepper, green pepper, and onion in addition to the carrots. However nothing can mask the fact that this sauce is just not good! I even tried to add honey and more soy sauce but it really is not good. This is nothing like orange flavored chinese or thai dishes. The hot and spicy tofu recipe is much better.
Wow. I had never prepared tofu coated in cornstarch so this was a real treat. Very meat-like texture (I did use tofu that had been frozen so perhaps that even added more). "Yes!" to doubling the sauce- I used snap peas and threw in some peanuts for extra flair.
This is fantastic! I loved the way the cornstarch makes the tofu kinda crusty and yummy! I will add more soy sauce next time. Also - we froze, thawed, drained/pressed, and crumbled the tofu before using. Super duper yummy!
This was pretty good. I wasn't sure how thin to make my tofu "strips", so mine may have been thicker than they should have been. It took more than 5 mins. of stirfrying to get the tofu brown and crisp, and the strips broke apart a bit. Overall, it was a good recipe, and I would make this again.
I followed the other reviewers' advice and cooked the sauce in a small saucepan and simply poured it over the rice, tofu and carrots. I also used a bit more cornstarch and used Sriracha hot sauce to taste instead of chile paste. I thought the recipe turned out deliciously, but my fiance didn't like it because he thought it was too orangey. So if you love citrus flavors, make this recipe, but if you don't, steer clear!
This sauce is great and we really liked how crunchy the tofu stays when you don't mix it back into the stir-fry. We added a little fresh grated ginger to the sauce and used Sriracha for the chili paste. We also amped up the veggie content by adding a fresh mix of broccoli, snow peas, and yellow peppers. Like other reviewers we also doubled the sauce and just barely had enough for 3 hearty portions. Served with brown rice.
I loved this! I did make quite a few changes, the largest being that I only made up tofu, no vegetables. I didn't drain it after frying, then just added in the sauce, which I made without the1/4 cup water and using Tabasco sauce instead of chili paste. I let the sauce boil down and it became fairly thick and slimy (not a disgusting kind of slimy). The tofu was, as what I think is a result, not all that crisp or crunchy, but it was definitely more so than it would have been without frying it coated in cornstarch. I especially like the little bit of heat.
we really like this overall. If you like the spice level depends a lot on how spicy you like your food. I like medium spicy food and it was just right for me. For folks that don't like spicy food....might want to cut back on the chili paste. It was not bad but gets a 4 as is. I added some stuff to bring it up to snuff for a re run: added 1/4 tsp of ginger, 1 tsp of sesame oil, 1 tsp of sesame seeds and 1minced garlic clove, sugar snap pea pods and minced green onions.. It does have a lot of orange flavor. Again...depends on how much citrus you like. Hubby and I liked it as is. At first my daughter did not like the orange/thought it was too much but as she ate more it grew on her.
The first time we tried this dish it was just okay. The second time around I added the zest of the orange I used for juice and added about 2 teaspoons of fresh grated ginger. It was so good and a lot like the orange tofu I've had at chinese restaurants. I like the texture of the fried tofu but might try it just sauteed next time to make it easier and more healthful. I also used extra-firm tofu and drained it on paper towels for about 20 minutes first.
This is a delicious recipe. I had trouble browning the tofu dipped in cornstarch, so I started again, just browning the tofu itself (I did include the cornstarch in the sauce). I used pre-grated carrots, so this dish was ready quickly. I served it over rice. My vegetarian and my non-vegetarian children absolutely loved it -- there were no left-overs!
I strongly disliked the fried tofu in this recipe. The rest of the recipe was okay, and I might have liked it with additional veggies substituted for the tofu, but the tofu overwhelmed everything. I don't dislike tofu in general, so I'd say the cooking method was the problem. I would give this a one-star rating based on my personal opinion, but my family seemed to find it more edible than I did, so I'm giving it two stars.
As Willy Wonka (Jonny Depp version) said, "Ew." Not at all pleasant, the tofu was just crispy, but softening in the sauce ...tofu -no taste about it! My hubby said, "crunchy, chewy water-flavored Chinese food. Please don't make this again." I spent well over 25 mins prepping to have to tell the kids to "eat up, Puh-leez?" and only end up tossing 3/4 of it. Ho hum. The sauce was good on the carrots though, which gives this one star.
