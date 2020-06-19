Orange Beef-Style Tofu Stir-Fry

When I get a craving for orange beef, I make up this tofu stir-fry! Pieces of firm tofu in a mildly spicy orange sauce. Serve over rice noodles, and use any vegetables you like!

Recipe by JACKSKELLINGTON

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1/4 cup oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Place the 1/4 cup cornstarch in a dish; press tofu slices in the cornstarch to coat on all sides. Stir-fry in the wok 5 minutes, or until golden brown on all sides. Drain tofu on paper towels. Allow wok to cool, and wipe clean.

  • In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, orange juice, water, sugar, chili paste, and cornstarch until smooth.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the wok, and stir-fry the carrots until tender. Form a well in the center of the carrots, and pour in the sauce. Bring sauce to a boil. Mix tofu into the wok, and continue cooking until coated with the sauce.

Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
286 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 15g; sodium 499.8mg. Full Nutrition
