Orange Beef-Style Tofu Stir-Fry

This was great! I made it almost exactly how the recipe said. I chose to add extra veggies (broccoli and peapods) and to add some seasonings to the cornstarch coating. I added garlic salt, pepper and powdered ginger. I sliced my tofu about 1/4 inch thick and about 1 inch square. I froze my tofu for only about 20 minutes but that added a nice chewiness. I didn't have a wok so I removed my veggies before adding the sauce to keep them from boiling in the skillet. I added a little extra cornstarch to the sauce and it came out like a glaze, which was perfect. The whole dish turned out wonderfully. The tofu had a really interesting texture - not soggy at all. To be honest, I sampled my fried and drained tofu before adding it back to the veggies and sauce. It was delicious on its own! The seasonings and crispiness reminded me of fried fish - something I haven't had since I became a vegetarian. I will prepare tofu like this in the future for a nugget like meal. This orange sauce would be terrific for dipping. All in all, a great recipe...a little bit more work than it seems at first, but well worth it!