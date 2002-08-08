Hungarian Flourless Hazelnut Cake

My husband was born in Germany. He loved it. After reading other reviews my changes r. Make the day before serving. Tastes so much better after overnight refridgeration. I used Bob's Redhill Hazelnut Flour/Meal ($12 for 14oz) instead of grinding my own. Baked in 320 not 325 degrees for about 45 mins. Started checking for springyness when touched at 35mins or so. Sifted pretty much the whole bag to get 3 cups of the finest grind/flakes. Worth it! Used 6 yolks (3 xtra lg and 3 lrg Egglands Best) & one lg whole egg in batter. add 1/2-1oz Frangellico adds flavor depth. Combined yolks and sugar with hand mixer for at least 3 minutes. I find that helps in not getting the egg-y taste as others have commented on. Do not beat the egg whites before making the batter. Too far ahead so they deflated when ready to add to batter. I used a 9inch Springform pan and it raised just shy of 3 inches tall. I let it rest and cool on rack for 10 mins, then as another reviewer recommeneded, I wraped the entire rack, pan with cake inside with foil for 2 hours. I think that's why it was so moist the next day. After the 2 hours I did use a Frangelico spiked whip cream topping. I spread that on and put it in the fridge overnight. Comments about it being too nutty/mealy tasting I think most if not all issues are gone with the overnight cooling. Next time I'll bake in an 8in springform for making 3 layers.