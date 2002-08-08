Hungarian Flourless Hazelnut Cake

This cake was traditionally a birthday cake in my friend's home. Her mother is from Hungary and only has this recipe in her head! Now it will be preserved.... Note: hazelnuts may be toasted or untoasted. The skins may be removed or left on.
This is a fabulous torte. I've made it several times and it has been perfect EVERY time. I do "sift" the hazelnuts using a colendar to be sure the nuts are fine enough. I've also made it using almonds instead of hazelnuts. (12 oz equals 2 1/2 c. nuts).
I very much enjoyed this cake; I've made it seperately with almonds and hazelnuts. However, I did make several modifications to it. Since the cake is so dry, after I sliced the cake into 2 layers, I soaked each layer with Frangelico or Amaretto. Then I added whipped cream stabilizer, and flavored the whipped cream with liquer and sugar. Lastly, I used an extra half pint of whipped cream in the "frosting". With these additions, I've gotten rave reviews at the parties I took the cakes to.
Thank goodness someone is drawing attention to the traditional Hungarian torte recipes. These flourless "tortes" are NOT easy to make and if you can master them---you will forever long for tortes and scowl at those "common" flour cakes! I grew up eating these cakes and they are splendid--as is this one. It DOES take practice to master these--and they are worth it. The secret of tortes are many, many light layers and lots of air being beaten into the batter. Bakers are no longer taught these old baking techniques as these cakes commonly used 16 to 24 egg whites each and ground nuts for batter---which equates to very expensive.
This has a delicious hazelnut flavor, and was surprisingly easy to make. It's also very healthy, for a cake! I used farm eggs, so I actually needed nine eggs to make it workable. I started with seven separated, but the nuts and yolks formed a dense ball that was difficult to work with, so I wound up adding two whole eggs to the mixture before folding in the whites. So if you find yourself in that position, just add more eggs until it softens up.
I made this for Christmas dessert this year. A few comments, when I mixed the ground nuts (you can buy them pre-ground) into the yolks, it turned into a hard lump making gently folding the whites impossible. Next time I'll fold the nuts into the whites then into the yolks. I used two 9" round pans (lined the bottom with parchment) and baked them for 45 minutes (no springform pan, but this worked great.) To the whipped cream I added 4 tbs powdered sugar and 4 tbs Godiva liqueur. Awesome dessert! My husband says it's his new favorite (he is very picky, not a sweets eater.) Though, he thought a little rum soaked into the cakes would be a good addition. I will definitely make this again.
I experimented with this cake, as I want to make it for my sis-in-law this weekend... who is allergic to both wheat and dairy! But...This cake was awesome!! Instead of cream, I used dark chocolate ganache and I loved it! My hubby cant wait for me to make it again. I will be making it for her birthday this weekend and I hope she loves it too!
I read all the reviews and tried it. I ground about 1 lb of hazelnuts, after roasting and peeling the skins off. The ground hazelnuts came to about three cups (ground). I then use "large" eggs, but chose 6 of the largest in my dozen for my eggs to separate. Once I whisked the six yolks in sugar (to a light yellow color), I, in a separate bowl and beaters, whisked up the 6 egg whites, until they formed peaks. I then put one whole egg in my hazelnut, egg yolk mixture, and beat those together. Adding the whole egg loosened up the hazelnut mixture. I folded in the eggs whites with no trouble, at all. I used a spring form pan, greased and floured. Baked at 325, for 40 minutes. I immediately removed baked cake from pan and let it rest on a rack for about 10 minutes, but then wrapped both the rack and the cake in foil, to capture any steam produced and keep the cake moist. It came out VERY moist and rose to almost 2 inches, enough to get three layers out of it. I iced it with whipped cream that I whipped until almost butter (just until it starts to clump-you have to watch this closely). It creates a sturdy whipped cream without having to make a cream cheese whipped cream. Hope this helps! :)
I decided to make this cake for my dad for his birthday. He likes dense nutty cakes, and this sounded exactly to his tastes. I followed the recipe as it was written. The nut and yolk mixture was rather stiff for folding in the whites, but if you do the 1/3 first trick, it works ok. I think it probably lost a bit of air trying to get it mixed in, but I didnt fuss too much, and left it very slightly lumpy to avoid losing too much more. The cake cooked beautifully in 55 minutes, leaving it quite moist and smelling gorgeous. I decided, like others, to cut it into 2 layers, as it wasnt a very thick cake.(and who needs the extra cream?) I did however make it a little extra special by making a runny ganache with some melted chocolate, milk and a slosh of quintreau and spreading it on the bottom layer before the cream. This complemented the fresh strawberries we had with it perfectly. Everyone wanted a second piece! My dad is surely going to insist I make this one again.
One of my absolute favorites! I have used both almonds and hazelnuts… I can’t decide which I like better. My only adjustment is to leave it in one layer, then serve with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of nuts. (A little less work for the cook!) Thanks, Laura, for the great recipe!
Excellent recipe and a huge hit with my mom who has allergies to flour. I used almonds instead of hazelnuts and put strawberries and whipped cream in the layers. I found it only needed 60 minutes and was very moist and delicious. Thanks for sharing!!
I followed the recipe exactly and the cake turned out very good. I needed something to make for a coworker with celiac disease and tried this out as a test run. The cake was moist and tasty, too. I may be biased a bit since my mother is German and I've had cakes like this many times. I'm going to try this with a butter cream frosting (using vanilla pudding made from cornstarch) and I hope the cake will be as successful as the test run! Tips: Fold (don't stir) egg whites in gently. I didn't have any fancy tools. I used the flat spoon that came with my rice cooker. Also, don't over bake. I use a convection oven which likes to dry things out. Start checking the cake 5-10 minutes early given the long baking time. Remember - this is a European-style cake. It's not overly sweet and different in texture from a box cake. Still, it turned out to be a very nice cake.
I followed the recipe for this cake and it didn't turn out like a cake at all. The mixture, which was like a thick paste, just dried out in the oven, it didn't rise at all. I was really looking forward to this as I love hazelnuts and hubby can't eat flour. I have made many cakes over the years, and this sadly was the worst.
I only tried this recipe because I wanted to make a dessert for a gluten-free friend of mine. I am so glad I did! I will make this again for sure! I substituted almonds for the hazelnuts, divided the batter into two 9 inch cake pans.(so I didn't have to cut it) and then I frosted it with chocolate buttercream. OMG! YUMMY! I will be making this again; I didn't miss the flour...
This cake is very good and very unusual. I used only 10 ounces of ground walnuts ,added a pinch of cream of tartar to the egg whites, and added a splash of vanilla. The thin crust is golden, chewy and slightly crisp- kind of a cross between browned merengue and the crust of angel food cake. The inside is bits of nuts suspended in an airy, slightly chewy,marshmallowy merengue. The texture is fantastic and the flavor is very nutty. I served this plain as a wholesome, protein-packed, low-sugar, snack cake.
My husband was born in Germany. He loved it. After reading other reviews my changes r. Make the day before serving. Tastes so much better after overnight refridgeration. I used Bob's Redhill Hazelnut Flour/Meal ($12 for 14oz) instead of grinding my own. Baked in 320 not 325 degrees for about 45 mins. Started checking for springyness when touched at 35mins or so. Sifted pretty much the whole bag to get 3 cups of the finest grind/flakes. Worth it! Used 6 yolks (3 xtra lg and 3 lrg Egglands Best) & one lg whole egg in batter. add 1/2-1oz Frangellico adds flavor depth. Combined yolks and sugar with hand mixer for at least 3 minutes. I find that helps in not getting the egg-y taste as others have commented on. Do not beat the egg whites before making the batter. Too far ahead so they deflated when ready to add to batter. I used a 9inch Springform pan and it raised just shy of 3 inches tall. I let it rest and cool on rack for 10 mins, then as another reviewer recommeneded, I wraped the entire rack, pan with cake inside with foil for 2 hours. I think that's why it was so moist the next day. After the 2 hours I did use a Frangelico spiked whip cream topping. I spread that on and put it in the fridge overnight. Comments about it being too nutty/mealy tasting I think most if not all issues are gone with the overnight cooling. Next time I'll bake in an 8in springform for making 3 layers.
I made this for some friends who are gluten-free and it turned out very well. A very different type of cake... mild and very nutty both in taste and texture, but mine didn't taste 'eggy' as another reviewer said. I followed the ingredients exactly but had to change the method a bit. Beat the whites first so I didn't have to wash the bowl and beaters (just transfer the whites to another bowl). Beat the yolks and sugar VERY well and added only about a quarter of the nuts and it started to get VERY thick. I decided to fold the rest of the nuts alternating with the whites mixing as little as possible to keep the air in the cake. Even so it only rose enough for two layers. Frosted it with chocolate whipped cream. The end result was a moist nutty cake that was slightly reminiscent of ferraro rocher chocolates. Also.. based on the weight of pre-ground nuts at my health food store, the 12oz actually came out to three cups.
cake worked out wonderflly on my first try and yes adding the nuts in the yolk mixture makes it super thick and hard to whip with a weak mixer. My kitchenaid pro550 had no issues with this . And then I folded the egg whites a bit at a time ( thirds) with a spatula . Raised beautifully too. Will be filling it tomorrow with some nutella chocolate frosting and serving it with some chantilly cream.
Took Lyonesskim's suggestion and added 1 whole egg to the VERY stiff batter before folding in the egg whites. I used hazelnuts and drizzled with Amaretto -- delicious! I think Frangelico would heighten the hazelnut experience, while Amaretto would be better paired with an almond variation. I'll make this again and again--it is a real winner! The impressive factor is greater than the level of difficulty; my only problem was cutting into 3 layers--I managed, but the middle layer was a thing of shreds and patches. This is a recurring problem for me--any suggestions out there? Finally, I used the Stabilized Whipped Cream sent by Ethelmertz, flavored with Amaretto, and got oohs and aahs from around the table, and isn't that what baking is really all about?
I loved this, others were mixed in their reviews. Most wanted the whipped cream to be sweetened with possibly some chocolate over the top. I think this is a great recipe for being gluten free, it was easy and can be played with.
Love this cake! I made it for a friend of the family that has gluten allergies and I ended up eating half of it! I would have never tried a gluten free cake because it sounds like no fun, but I'm so glad I tried this because it's now a part of my recipe book and I make it for people all the time, allergies or not!
Taste is great! Not too sweet and full of flavour. Next time though, I would definitely cut back on baking time. Mine was in for 60 mins, and it came out a little to dry for my liking. As with most other reviewers, the egg yolk and hazelnut mix was super think and gunky! Next time, I would probably mix 1/2 the nuts into the egg yolks and fold the rest into the egg whites to retain more air in my cake.
This is a good recipe. During the part where you add the hazelnuts to the egg yolks, I got concerned because everything started turning into cement. So I added a tablespoon of safflour oil and a couple tablespoons of milk. That softened the mix a bit. Folding in the egg whites was tricky because the whites are fluffy and the mix was very hard. I added a third of the mix three times just to ensure the last third would fold in nicely. I think you could increase the baking soda by 50 percent (make it 3 teaspoons) because my cake didn't rise that much. Also, the cake was done after 40 minutes at 325 degrees. But I was using a 10 inch pan and not a 9 inch one. I served it to several people and everyone said they thought it was good. It is my first cake in a while, so I'm pretty happy with the recipe.
This cake is so good and happens to be nice and healthy. I only have hand electric beaters and they could not cope with beating the very firm nuts and yolks mixture so I had to just stir and then fold it by hand. Therefore I have ended up with a cake that didn't rise much due to not enough beating. However this cake doesn't need to rise much. It's just more dense and I put the cream on the plate with the cake and topped with blueberries. This cake is absolutely beautiful to eat and such a treat, I will be baking it often! Thank you for sharing this with us!
I loved this cake! especially because my family is hungarian. I changed some parts like I added 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder to make it chocolatey and I used 3/4 a cup of sugar because it didn't feel sweet enough. for the whipped cream I added 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar to make it a little sweet. and for the hazelnut topping I added 1 tbs of super fine sugar. I will definitely do this cake again and again!
My husband made this for my birthday. It is awesome! My Hungarian father, who's 90, lives with us and is a man of very few words, complimented my husband twice on how delicious the cake is. He added an extra egg, since the batter was dry and it turned out really moist and made it with chocolate butter cream since I don't like whipped cream.
Thank you for this delicious recipe! It's an excellent birthday treat. The cake turned out moist, but I added rum anyway - it certainly didn't hurt! I also added rum and vanilla sugar to the whipped cream and raisins in the layers between the cake. It was a huge sucsess, and utterly thrilled my friends with wheat allergies.
I made this cake exactly as recipe described. Cake texture was dry and tasted slightly bitter. I cooked it for exactly 60 minutes at 325 degrees. I used Raw hazelnuts (fresh) in food processor. I even tasted the nuts before I used them and they tasted very good. This cake needs something to make it moist. This cake as described in recipe will turn out very dry. I suggest you use some liquor to make it more moist. I trusted the star ratings of the recipe and did not read many reviews (just 2). Many reviewers suggest that it is a dry cake and some bake it for 40 min (major difference between 40 and 60-75 min). I wish someone with a good modified recipe would submit it so people like me can get a good Hazelnut cake recipe. Cheeers
Fantastic! I only made half the recipe so only one layer. Gluten free, moist and light cake which is simple and easy to put together. I chose to use a cream cheese frosting using almond paste instead of vanilla extract. This is not dense nor is it heavy. Definitely a keeper!
great recipe loved it.Some people have commented the cake is too dry & not sweet enough.Easily fixed by making a sugar syrup out of a little hot water and sugar and painting or dribbling it on the layers of cake when it is cool & cut , ready to fill.Also I whipped the cream then folded nutella through it to make a hazelnut mousse.Delicious !!!!!!
I'm on a low-carb diet so I thought this torte would be perfect as it contains no flour. Other flourless torte recipes I've seen feature lots more eggs and now I've tried to make this with just 6 I understand why. As other reviewers have mentioned, the egg yolk/hazelnut flour mixture ends up so solid that it's impossible to lightly fold in the egg whites. As the recipe does not specify which size eggs to use I have used medium but clearly this does not provide enough liquid! I could not even mix half the hazelnut flour into the egg yolks. I poured the rest into the whites and then folded these in bit by bit but was left with a dense batter which needed to be spooned rather than poured into the tin. The cake did not rise at all in the oven, so it's not really thick enough to slice into two let alone three layers. I took it out after 40 minutes because it was already as hard as a rock.
This cake was one of the best cakes that I have ever tasted. It had just the right amount 0f hazlenut in it.If you haven't ever eaten this before you must try it.You won't regret it I promise.
Wow, delicious! I needed a flour-free cake for a birthday and this is delicious. Light and fluffy. I doubled the recipe and made two dozen cupcakes (they take a while to bake - maybe half an hour) and a small cake. Will top with whipped cream as suggested, but I also like the idea of nutella. I accidentally turned the egg whites into the egg yolks, then after realizing what I did folded in the nuts. It's very sweet and light. I will definitely make this again.
this cake was delicious! my boyfriend made it for me for my birthday and it was spectacular. we used a whipped dark chocolate ganache (flavored with frangelico and hazelnut extract) as a frosting instead of the whipped cream. this made it a VERY rich dessert, but it was delicious! the torte is equally amazing by itself, though, and didn't need the chocolate at all. but, hazelnut and chocolate go so well together, so we figured why not try it? the only thing i would suggest is possibly greasing the pan before pouring in the cake batter - it didn't really *need* it, but it did stick a bit when taking it out of the pan. otherwise, this recipe is perfect as is!
This is so my mother-in-laws Nut Torte cake! She got it from her mother-in-law who was Hungarian over 50 years ago! This is also the birthday cake she makes for all of us! Sometimes it is 2 layers and other times it is 3 layers. I love this cake. She frost it with frosting that is cooked on the stove. Enjoy!!
I am recently gluten free due to health issues, ran across this recipe almost by accident. Made it for the first time today, using almond flour, since I already had it available. I did add an additional whole egg to the batter to thin it a bit before adding the whites. I baked at 320 degrees for 47 minutes ~ light brown on top and springs back when touched. I found this cake to be light and fluffy. I know others have complained that it was too dense, however, I think if you are an experienced baker, you can have it turn out light and fluffy. I made a chocolate ganache to go between the layers, but not sure I would choose that again. Seemed a bit overpowering for the delicate flavor of the cake. All in all ~ a great outcome for my very first gluten free cake! I got tired of baking things I can't eat anymore.
I didn't find this cake dry at all as some have said. Made it using almonds instead of hazelnuts and flavored the whipped cream with Amaretto. Made the cake the night before and it was quite spongey actually, even the next evening. I don't have 9" pans so I used 2 springforms 9.5" each and lined the bottom with parchment, greased the sides. Baked 45 minutes and they slid right off the springform base. One hint: many people noted how difficult it is to do the first egg-white incorporation. Make sure you mix the nut/egg/sugar until very pale yellow (I used the paddle attachment to KitchenAid). For the first egg-white addition I used the paddle at the lowest speed just until the mixture was soft enough that I could then do the next additions by hand. (Maybe this contributed to the super-moist texture) For the whipped cream, I add 4-5 T confectioners sugar and use the immersion blender whip attachment. I think it's faster than the stand mixer and got it almost to a cream-cheese frosting texture. The cake stayed under coverall morning until desert under a cover at cool room temp and the whipped cream was fine. Will DEFINITELY make again -- as will several guests at our Easter dinner who requested the recipe.
Thank you Laura for submitting this recipe!! I have just made it as a birthday cake and turned out extremely well. Like the others, I thought it best cut into two layers as it was quite crumbley. My cake wasn't dry though!! I did use two more eggs than the recipe suggested which made it extremely light, I also added a little coffee flavour and fine sugar to the cream and the combination with the nuts is really nice. I'll definately make this cake again!!
I love this cake! I have made it many times, both with homemade hazelnut flour and homemade almond flour. Like another reviewer said, I do sift my nut flour through a strainer to make sure that it is fine enough. I also substitute sugar with half the amount of honey. I doubt that I could find a better cake recipe for someone on a low-carb gluten-free diet - no sense of deprivation here - anyone would like this cake! My girlfriend made this cake and it turned out horrible for her (flat and dense). I was really surprised. It turned out that she used store-bought nut flour instead of homemade nut flour. I suggested that she use homemade nut flour, and then this recipe turned out fine for her too. I am surprised at all the reviews stating that the cake is dry. I am guessing that this may be related to the size of the eggs used to make the cake, or possibly the difference between using raw nuts and roasted nuts to make the nut flour.
First time that i have baked a recipe suitable for someone who is gluten free.i must say it is a winner, it is an extremely moist cake and delicious. I have only cut it into 2, and added some tinned peaches in the middle. Must try....
good and reminiscent of my latvian grandmothers cake, a touch dry but fixed that up with a little frangelico liquor on top. Found it to have almost too much hazelnuts when mixing but still fantastic tasting.
Absolutely amazing and easy to make. My two omas always made this cake and for that reason I always thought that it must be a complicated recipe. Now I know why they always made it, it's easy and delicious...the perfect combination!
This was really great! I didn't read comments before and overbaked it, but it was still delicious. I whipped the cream until quite hard (half way to butter?) then added a lot of amaretto and confectioner's sugar to taste and lighten. It was good yesterday, but exceptional today as the moisture of the cream (amaretto!) blended wtih the cake. Really really great.
This is a recipe I have not thought of in almost 40 years. Every year a friend of my mom-in-law would make her 2 of these beauties only she made them in tube pans and traded them for a goose that she got at the commissary. Thanks for bringing it back for me!
This is a really delicious and healthy cake with a couple of minor adjustments. Everybody who has tried it has loved it. I use 7 eggs instead of 6 and I cook the cake for around 35-40 mins (as soon as you can see it slightly coming away from the sides of the tin it's done). I also add some vanilla essence. I've made it many many times now. The most challenging part is mixing the beaten egg whites with the nut/yolk mix. I find that adding a small amount of the egg whites to the nut mix to loosen it and then adding the nut mix in dollops to the egg white bowl before gently folding with a spatula helps a lot to retain volume. I've made this cake with loads of different combinations of nuts (almonds, pecan, pistachio, hazelnut, poppy seed, walnut) and it is always amazing. The pistachio/almond was really nice. I often have the cake plain but it is also lovely with a whipped cream filling (with added lemon juice/sugar or maple syrup) and dark chocolate/butter icing. This cake is really similar to a polish torte my grandmother used to make.
I loved this cake, as did my Christmas company! One thing I would change is the final product. Because I could only cut it into two layers--and because when you cover with whipped cream you are committed to keeping it cold and/or must eat it right away--I will leave it in one layer next time and add a generous dollop of whipped cream when plated. One other thing, I added about a tablespoon of sugar and about 3 tablespoons of rum to the cream while whipping. This added a little more dimension to the whipped cream. Thanks for this recipe! It's a keeper.
I loved the recipe. Instead of grinding my own hazelnuts, I got hazelnut flower which is still a little granular but easier and cheaper than buying and grinding. And I was able to get 2 layers due to the density. But I loved it!! Being gluten sensitive this is a plus+ recipe.
I made this with almonds instead of hazelnuts. I made sure to measure them out after they were ground. It was not as hard to mix the nuts and egg yolks as I thought it would be after reading other reviews, but I took some other reviewers' suggestion of adding another egg to the yolk / almond mixture. Folding in the egg whites was easy. I baked it in three nine inch pans for around 25 minutes. I spread raspberry jam between the layers and covered the outside with whipped cream. The cakes rose beautifully, and the texture is very light; they do not taste eggy at all. Delicious.
I did make a number of changes based on reviews. I used 7 large ROOM TEMPERATURE eggs. When it came to folding the whites into the yolk mixture, I folded it in in thirds. The yolk mixture was rather dense, but the whites did fully incorporate, and I did not feel that the whites deflated. I used almond meal (only because I was unable to get gluten free hazelnuts). I will try this recipe in the future with hazelnuts (and maybe Nutella ganache). I did only cut it into two layers, in hindsight, it could easily have accommodated the third layer (the cake was 2” tall prior to slicing. I added vanilla and icing sugar to the whipped cream. I did not find the cake to be dry at all, nor was it eggy. The cake was a little dense, compared to a wheat-based cake. I have already copied this recipe into my recipe pie box. Thanks for sharing.
We had this at a friends and had to have more! The only solution was to make it myself. It turned out fantastic! Shared it with more friends tonight, they loved it too. Light, moist, delicious...almost healthy enough for breakfast!
Great cake, light and not too sweet. I did not have 12oz of nuts on hand, only 10, but kept all other ingredients in the same amount. Cake baked tall and light. I cut it in 3 layers, sprayed each with rum, layered with with cherry jam and whipped cream. Tasted fantastic and look great! I did add 2 tbs of sugar powder, 1 tsp of vanilla and run extract when beating cream. Thank you for the recipe!
Very nice recipe, I tried to make it keto and it kinda worked but not really... i used monk fruit sugar and mixed into the cream portion (turned out fine) to make up for the cake part. Cake portion wasn’t fluffy since I made it with monk fruit sugar. I read in articles that the regular sugar gets the cake portion it’s fluffy texture so... I will try again with regular sugar. Hazelnuts are expensive :/
Exactly what I was looking for! I don't like cakes that are too sweet, I love nuts, and trying to avoid flour. Cake is delicious and surprisingly moist. I made it exactly as written and did not have problem with beating nut mixture. Obviously this will not have the texture of a standard flour cake, but the nutty flavor is wonderful. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I followed both this recipe and a few others to make it more palatable. The flavor is good, but it is a VERY dry cake. Still, if you add chocolate ganache and allow to soak into the cake, then top with whipped cream or coconut cream, it turns out quite tasty. A good recipe to have around when gluten-free guests are around.
I don't know how I feel about this. Mine wasn't dry, it just wasn't too flavorful. It was light, but it doesn't have that lightness in your mouth. It also is distinctly egg-y It tastes like egg-y cake. It isn't bad really, but I wouldn't rave about it. The whipped topping with frangelico was amazing though. That was the best part and that wasn't even in the original recipe. As someone who should eat flour, I thought this would be a delicious alternative. Maybe I just didn't have a good turn out.
I used a bag of Bobs Red Mill grated hazelnuts and 7 eggs - could have used all 9 & 1 full cup of sugar. Baked in two 9" round pans lined with parchment at 325* for app. 40-50 minutes. Check often. Cool pan on wire rack for 10 min. Turn out on rack & cool layers completely. Makes a two layer cake with apricot jam spread between layers and sprinkle top with powdered sugar. Wonderful!
delicious cake. I got around the technical problem of the yolk/sugar/nut mixture being too solid by just adding some water. I added probably about 1/2 cup of water making the mixture the consistancy of a regular cake batter rather than say clay. It worked fine! I put nutella in between the layers - yum!
Absolutely love this cake and recipe! I’ve made it many times and it always turns out well, plus everyone enjoys it as much as I do. Thank you for posting. Has anyone frozen this cake and how has it been once thawed?
This is my go to cake from now on!!! How amazing that you don't have to use flour! MashaAllah My husband couldn't even tell that it was made out of nuts! It was light and fluffy. I did have to use a little bit of milk to thin it out a bit, but I'm sure you can use water instead. I have made this cake several times with different frosting and they were all amazing! MashaAllah!
This is a wonderful torte. I did have to use almonds because I could not find hazelnuts. I toasted the almonds and then crushed them is finely as I could. I finally got tired of trying to sift them, and my sifter was getting gummed up, so some of them were not very fine at all. However, the cake layers still turned out wonderfully--they were moist, light, and flavorful. I also added some almond extract and vanilla extract to the cake. I only made two layers. For the filling between the layers I mixed in some coffee with my whipped cream. For the top layer of whipped cream I only added a little sugar for sweetness. I sprinkled the top with almonds and a light dusting of cocoa powder. It was a bit labor-intensive due to dealing with the almonds, but totally worth it for a Mother's Day lunch. Also, it traveled well!
