Raspberry Cup Cakes

122 Ratings
  • 5 89
  • 4 25
  • 3 6
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

Like mini no-bake cheesecakes. A delightful favorite with everyone, especially appetizing during the summer months.

By William Anatooskin

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 12 cup muffin pan with paper cup liners. In a medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, crushed pecans and melted margarine, mixing well to blend. Spoon mixture evenly into a 12 cup muffin pan lined with paper cup liners. Press mixture with a spoon to firm bottom. Puree raspberries and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add condensed milk and 1/2 cup of the raspberry puree and mix until well blended. Fold in whipped topping.

  • Spoon evenly into baking cups. Freeze for at least 5 hours. When ready to serve, remove paper liners. Invert cakes onto individual serving plates. Drizzle remaining raspberry puree over cakes. Garnish with a few whole raspberries. Serve frozen.

Cook's Note:

Frozen raspberries can also be used. When thawed, drain some of liquid and use in the raspberry puree.

Editor's Note:

Please note differences in the recipe name when using the magazine version of this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 25.1g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 123.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/24/2022