Raspberry Cup Cakes

This is really one of great recipes. Before I tried this recipe, I have doubted of the recipe which calls for sweetened condensed milk in cream cheese filling. However, after seeking for many recipes to do on Valentine's Day, I decided to give this a try and this is a right decision! My friends gave lot lot of compliments. However, I, like the other reviewvers, had made some adjustment. I also thought that the amount of milk in the recipe would overpower the taste of cheese and so I had reduced it to 1/2 c and doubled amount of cream cheese. And just for my personal preference, I also had increased the amount of crust, which was made of 6 digestive biscuits and 2 tbs salted and 2 tb unsalter butter. Instead of using muffin tin, I put everything in 6 colorful remekins and after bedding cup with crust, i have layered it with spoonfuls of berry sauce (used frozen Waitrose raspberry) before pouring cream cheese mixture and decorated it with the rest berry sauce and fresh cherries. It was really nice Valentine's gift to my friend and to my special person. I would definitely make it again!!