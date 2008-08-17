Raspberry Cup Cakes

Very good, very refreshing summer dessert! I like this one because it is easy to lighten it up by using fat free sweetened condensed milk, fat free whipped cream, and light cream cheese. A tip to others, be sure to keep this frozen at all times you are not serving, because it thaws quickly!!! And the raspberry puree is wonderful and smooth if you take the time to push it through a sieve to get rid of the seeds. It makes a little more work, but it is worth it!
Very good, very refreshing summer dessert! I like this one because it is easy to lighten it up by using fat free sweetened condensed milk, fat free whipped cream, and light cream cheese. A tip to others, be sure to keep this frozen at all times you are not serving, because it thaws quickly!!! And the raspberry puree is wonderful and smooth if you take the time to push it through a sieve to get rid of the seeds. It makes a little more work, but it is worth it!
04/09/2006
Like individual raspberry ice cream treats, only better! Delicious! I also made this recipe with 1/2 c red raspberry jam and 1-1/2 tsp lemon juice (to replace the raspberry puree), and I reduced the condensed milk to 1/2 c to reduce sweetness. Turned out great. For the sauce on top, I used 1/3 rapsberry jam, 1 tsp lemon juice, and 1 tsp water.
This recipe was delicious and very easy. I didn't have rasberries, so I made it plain and topped them with store bought strawberries and the its' syrup. My only complaint is that they don't travel well at all. My only suggestion is to either not go far with them or serve them right out of the freezer as they will melt. Overall, everyone loved them.
10/02/2001
I used fresh raspberries from the garden and this is so good, easy and fast! I love this recipe! We love this recipe!
These came together beautifully, and they were delicious. I did freeze these for several hours before eating, but we preferred eating them when they had softened a bit. So we let them sit out for a few minutes before eating. The raspberry puree is so good on top, and we had extra whipped topping, so we put some of that on as well. I was fortunate enough to have fresh raspberries to use, but this is a recipe that I think would work just as well with frozen.
I used the mini-graham cracker crusts, and these were gobbled up in less than an hour!
06/28/2002
Delicious and SUPER easy. PLUS you can easily store extras for later in the freezer. YUM!
05/14/2006
I quite liked these, but the proportions of ingredients seem to be off - next time I would try with only half a can of condensed milk and more cream cheese (150-200g). I really enjoyed the fresh raspberry taste, but think that the taste of condensed milk was overpowering
These are the prettiest little desserts! This was easy and fun to make with great results! I used reduced fat cream cheese with 1 can of regular sweetened condensed milk. I pureed fresh raspberries and pressed them through a sieve to rid of the seeds. When I added the raspberries to the cream cheese mixture it made pretty red and white swirls while turning the mixture a pinkish color. A few hours later I had 12 perfect, pretty little raspberry cheese cakes! The paper liner came off easily with no problem. The cheese cake helds it shape as well as the crust. I finished this with a drizzle of raspberry puree over the cream cheese cakes and topped it off with home made, "Sweetened Whipped Cream," from this website. This is a very cool, creamy and sweet treat! It tastes almost like a cream cheese flavored ice cream. The crust with crushed pecans taste good and adds a nice texture. Delicious! It is refreshing and great for a summer dessert. You will need to serve and eat these right away as they start melting once plated. This recipe leaves room to use fresh blueberries or strawberries in place of raspberries.
The filling made enough for 24 mini cup cakes, and 12 regular sized ones (but had to double the base ingredients). The minis were nice to have at a potluck! I strained the raspberries to get 1/4 cup of puree for the topping; the remainder of the raspberry puree I just mixed with the filling. This was a nice light and refreshing dessert, but it does melt around the edges fairly quickly, so serve from the freezer accordingly!
Very nice little frozen cheesecakes. I chose this to use up some frozen raspberries, and it worked perfectly. I added a little more raspberries and cool whip since I used the full can of a 14 oz sweetened condensed milk. It worked well, and I ended up with four extra little pies (I used leftover mini graham cracker crusts for them). Very nice, and the raspberry makes it tart--which is good with the extra sweetened condensed milk! thanks for the recipe!
very easy and pretty darned good. I had blackberries on hand though so I used them instead of raspberries and they turned out great.
03/17/2011
these turned out wonderfully!! I made my topping on the stovetop - melted down the raspberries and added a little cornstarch. Lovely :) The only thing I would change next time would be NOT to pat down the base too hard, because although it tasted good, it formed into a hard shell.
Using fresh raspberries makes this perfectly sweet! The texture is amazing, especially with the graham cracker bottom. I didn't add nuts and crumbled up a graham cracker crust (one crust is more than enough for one batch, and is cheaper than buying a whole box of crumbs). LOVED IT!
These were so refreshing as a cool but flavorful dessert! The crust on the bottom is especially delicious. My one mistake was the not realize that my muffin tin could not lay flat in my narrow side-by-side freezer, so some of my desserts ended up tilted as they froze. But it was still hard to eat just one at a time!
awesome idea, and really tasty. I used this as a base recipe and subbed raspberry coffee syrup for the puree, used less sweetened condensed milk and more whipped topping. I think next time I might try different syrup flavors (think oreo crust with mint filling or any kind of berry, pina colada, shortbread crust... the possibilities are endless). TIP that worked great for the crust: The smallest size mason jar works PERFECTLY to compact the crust in the bottom of the cupcake liners in the pan.
I LOVE this recipe! We love to go raspberry picking and always come home with pounds of raspberries, so this is a great way to use some of it up! They come out looking very cute and are the perfect treat for a hot day!
One of the best and most refreshing dishes we have had in a long time. I made this with other fruits - bananas, peaches (ummm), black berries and blue berries. This is a rich dish and does not take a large cup cake to do the job!
Looks and tastes great - very rich and satisfying; however a bit too sweet....this is definately an 'indulgence' and you won't crave seconds. Perhaps I will try using more cream cheese, more raspberry puree and less condensed milk next time. NOTE: these melt VERY fast. Take them out of the freezer and serve within 5 minutes.
Delicious and unique dessert. I drizzled carmel and chocolate sauce on the finished product for a little more pizzaz. Next time I will definitely try to remove the seeds from the raspberries - thats really my only complaint.
I didn't use pecans and I didn't add any berries to the mix but I did top it off with strawberries. I made these for a potluck and once they thawed out they became a little runny so I'm glad I kept mine in the paper liners when I served them. They were so easy to make and so delicious, I'll definitely make these again.
I doubled this and made it in an 9 in square pan, but omitted the raspberry in the cheesecake mixture (I'm not a huge fan). I would have strained the raspberry puree had I had a strainer with small enough holes, but this really was a very good, quick, easy dessert for family or company.
This is very good. I used a full pint of berries in it, and a half pint for the puree on top. I didn't use coolwhip (the thought of edible oil is just gross) so I used real whipped cream. I also didn't have graham (I know!) so I used a chocolate base. The chocolate with the rasberries was fantastic. I drizzled the top with hot fudge sauce and raspberries. I didn't find they melted too fast, even with the hot fudge. All in all this makes an easy, elegant dessert, that looks like it took a lot of time.
This was delicious and refreshing. I made about double the raspberry puree...what I had left after adding it to the mixture didn't seem like enough to drizzle with. I also added a little bit of sugar to the puree. I made a second batch and omitted the raspberry altogether for my daughter. I drizzled a little bit of chocolate syrup on the plain cheescake before I served it, and it was amazing. I'm not sure which I liked better. I also msde these in a mini muffin pan and they were cute...the perfect size for little ones.
These were fantastic and a huge hit with family and friends! I had to add just a bit more butter to make the crust form, but I believe that was because I used store bought graham cracker crumbs. I made minis and regular sizes, and everyone loved them. Thank you for sharing!!
Very Good! But didn't taste very much like cheesecake, more like cheesecake flavored ice cream. The crust needs just a little more butter to really hold together, and it's entirely too runny to "fold in" whipped cream. But other than that it was extremely delicious!!!
Very easy, made in 5oz plastic cups to serve as a dessert. Quick and easy to assemble. If making cups do not pack graham cracker into bottoms hard to get out. In the cup put graham cracker mix, some raspberry sauce, cream cheese mixture and froze. Before serving spinkled top with graham cracker crumbs (plain) then put on a dollop of whip cream and spooned more raspberries over the top. Agree with some other revies that less condensed milk and more cream cheese could be used. Personal preference as to if you prefer the taste of condensed milk more than cream cheese.
Excellent recipe! I had to substitute preserves for real raspberries. I also used "lite" graham crackers, whipped topping, and sweetened condensed milk. Still turned out excellent. While try this as one large cheesecake instead of cupcake. As someone else said, these do not travel well. But if you're travelling withing an hour, just put them in the freezer when you get where you're going and I'd guess they'd be just fine.
These are tasty little treats and not very hard to make. I thought I had frozen mixed berries, but turns out it was just dark cherries so I used those. They were a bit tart so I added some sugar. I think the filling could've used a little bit more cream cheese flavor, but it was too late when I tasted it to add more. Over all, these are very good and versatile with the fruit you want to use. Next time (WILL make again!) I will increase the cream cheese though.
So easy and they turned out really good! We couldn't get raspberries here, so I used raspberry jam instead. I also used liquid whip cream instead of frozen whipped cream. I was not sure about the cream cheese measurement, was it 1/2 of 8 oz packet or 8 oz is the 1/2 packet? I used 8 oz (1 bar) cream cheese for a batch - made 2 batches of this for my first try btw! I'm definitely making these again!
These are good. Instead of a birthday cake I made these for my sons birthday. Very addictive. I made mine with pureed strawberries, so it took a little longer for them to setup. They are definitely worth the wait. Substituting the strawberries was the only change I made to the recipe.
I made these for Mother's Day and they were a huge hit! I used fresh strawberries instead of raspberries and it was delicious. It was like a delicious cheescake ice cream cupcake. And it was so easy too!
I made this for a class of high schoolers who are generally picky and hard to please, but they LOVED these. I thought they were great as well. Easy to make. I agree also, however, that they do not travel well at all.
I have to admit, I was hesitant of the recipe at first...but they are AMAZING! I added some powdered sugar to the leftover raspberry puree before I topped the cakes. It DEFINITELY made the difference. I also found out they must be kept in the freezer, otherwise they get mushy. I will make these often and keep them around for when we have visitors :]
very good. doesnt taste exactly like cheesecake but delicious nonetheless. i mashed the raspberries (i used frozen) with a fork and added a 1/2 tsp of honey for some sweeteness. i also used a cream cheese tart recipe for the cruzt since i dont like graham cracker much. i put a little bit of the raspberry puree on top of the tart crust and then added the cheesecake filling and topped it all with more puree. it was a great hit with my friends, and i will be making these for dessert on christmas at my boyfriend's parent's home soon.
Phenomenal! This recipe was easy to do but came out tasting delicious! I ate them before the full freezing time was up, and they were stil a good consistency. Excellent way to use up those raspberries from the garden!
I really enjoy have these on hand as it makes a nice dessert, particularly if you find yourself short of time. I made raspberry puree and froze several smaller individual portions. I'm looking forward to making these cakes with other purees.
This recipe was awesome. I doubled the cheese, fruit and whipped topping to get bigger cakes. I didn't have pecans so I substituted with more graham crumbs, which worked out just fine. My can of sweetened condensed milk was 10.1 fl oz or 300 ml which was not quite the full amount but I was glad I didn't choose to double it because it was plenty sweet. I topped them with fruit and whipped cream before serving and everyone loved them. Will make again!
I have made 2 times already. I used mini muffin pan the first time, regular muffin pan the second. I also used black berries instead of rasberries. Either will work fine. Serve immediatly, they melt pretty fast.
These were so easy and so wonderful!!! My husband and I ate them all as an evening snack over a few weeks. We ran out of the topping but still absolutely loved them!! Thank you William!!! These will be a staple in my home.
This is really one of great recipes. Before I tried this recipe, I have doubted of the recipe which calls for sweetened condensed milk in cream cheese filling. However, after seeking for many recipes to do on Valentine's Day, I decided to give this a try and this is a right decision! My friends gave lot lot of compliments. However, I, like the other reviewvers, had made some adjustment. I also thought that the amount of milk in the recipe would overpower the taste of cheese and so I had reduced it to 1/2 c and doubled amount of cream cheese. And just for my personal preference, I also had increased the amount of crust, which was made of 6 digestive biscuits and 2 tbs salted and 2 tb unsalter butter. Instead of using muffin tin, I put everything in 6 colorful remekins and after bedding cup with crust, i have layered it with spoonfuls of berry sauce (used frozen Waitrose raspberry) before pouring cream cheese mixture and decorated it with the rest berry sauce and fresh cherries. It was really nice Valentine's gift to my friend and to my special person. I would definitely make it again!!
Tried this recipe and it's amazing. Like ice cream cake made of cheesecake. I did mine without the pecans though and I did half with Graham crust and half with oreo crust. My boyfriend loved them too. I'll be making more next weekend. YUM and thank you!
Love it!!!A great summer desert with Fresh Raspberries.
06/01/2010
