Raspberry Cup Cakes

These are the prettiest little desserts! This was easy and fun to make with great results! I used reduced fat cream cheese with 1 can of regular sweetened condensed milk. I pureed fresh raspberries and pressed them through a sieve to rid of the seeds. When I added the raspberries to the cream cheese mixture it made pretty red and white swirls while turning the mixture a pinkish color. A few hours later I had 12 perfect, pretty little raspberry cheese cakes! The paper liner came off easily with no problem. The cheese cake helds it shape as well as the crust. I finished this with a drizzle of raspberry puree over the cream cheese cakes and topped it off with home made, "Sweetened Whipped Cream," from this website. This is a very cool, creamy and sweet treat! It tastes almost like a cream cheese flavored ice cream. The crust with crushed pecans taste good and adds a nice texture. Delicious! It is refreshing and great for a summer dessert. You will need to serve and eat these right away as they start melting once plated. This recipe leaves room to use fresh blueberries or strawberries in place of raspberries.