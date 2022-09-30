Recipes Meat and Poultry Beef Sirloin Crispy Garlic Crumb Steak Be the first to rate & review! I'm going to show you on how to make a crispy breaded steak without actually breading a steak the traditional way, which I promise, only sounds impossible. This is a great way to make a cheaper, tougher cut of meat taste like a more expensive cut. Serve over a simple salad with a lemon wedge. By Chef John Chef John Twitter John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on September 30, 2022 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup panko bread crumbs 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 pound top-sirloin steak, trimmed salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Directions Put breadcrumbs in a small bowl. Combine 3 tablespoons olive oil and garlic in a skillet and heat over medium heat until garlic sizzles, 20 to 30 seconds. Strain olive oil into the breadcrumbs and mix to combine to create garlic crumbs. Allow garlic crumbs to cool. Place steak onto a piece of plastic wrap and fold wrap over to cover meat. Pound with a tenderizer or another heavy object to 1/4 inch thickness. Season on both sides with salt and pepper. Spoon cooled garlic crumb over the flattened steak to cover the surface up to the edges. Fold over plastic wrap and pound again to drive garlicky breadcrumbs into the steak. Flip steak over and repeat process on the other side. Heat remaining 2 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add steak and cook until meat starts to sizzle, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium and cook about 2 minutes per side for medium to medium-rare. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 130 to140 degrees F (54 to 60 degrees C). Chef John Cook's Notes: The ingredients will make 2 portions, even though I only show 1 steak being cooked in the video. Cut the steak into two (8-pounce) portions before pounding. Once breaded, steaks can be refrigerated, or cooked immediately. Editorial Note: Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of bread crumbs. The actual amount of bread crumbs consumed will vary. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 666 Calories 45g Fat 20g Carbs 51g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 666 % Daily Value * Total Fat 45g 57% Saturated Fat 8g 42% Cholesterol 138mg 46% Sodium 265mg 12% Total Carbohydrate 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Protein 51g Potassium 831mg 18% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Crispy Garlic Crumb Steak