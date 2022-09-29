Recipes Breakfast and Brunch Eggs Crispy Fried Poached Eggs Be the first to rate & review! This wow-worthy dish is inspired by an appetizer I once had at a restaurant and couldn't stop dreaming out. This recipe is a bit more challenging than your average egg dish, but tasting the crispy outer crust next to the smooth, silky yolk is worth all the effort! You can garnish with whatever toppings you want, but pickled red onions will offer a pop of brightness to cut through the richness. Recipe by Annie Campbell Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 7 mins Total Time: 27 mins Servings: 4 Yield: 4 crispy poached eggs Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 large fresh eggs 2 tablespoons white vinegar 4 cups vegetable oil 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 ½ cups panko bread crumbs 2 tablespoons chopped pickled red onions (for garnish) 2 tablespoons chopped green onions (for garnish) 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes for garnish, or to taste Directions Fill a saucepan with cold water and place over medium heat. Stir in vinegar and bring to a gentle, slow simmer. Working with one egg at a time, crack an egg into a ramekin or measuring cup for easier transfer. Stir the water vigorously to create a whirlpool effect. As the whirlpool is turning, drop the egg into the center of the water. Continue to stir gently, cooking until the egg white turns opaque. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove the egg from the water and move to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. In a medium saucepan, heat oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Meanwhile, set up a dredging station with 3 separate bowls. To the first bowl, add the flour. Beat 2 eggs with salt and pepper in a second bowl. Add breadcrumbs to the third bowl. Carefully dip the cooled egg first into the flour, second into the egg mixture, and last into the breadcrumbs, coating egg on all sides at each station. Using a slotted spoon, carefully drop the egg into the hot oil and fry until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes, being careful not to overcook. Drain on a paper-towel lined plate. Garnish with pickled red onions, green onions, and red pepper flakes. Serve immediately. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 2321 Calories 228g Fat 67g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 2321 % Daily Value * Total Fat 228g 292% Saturated Fat 37g 185% Cholesterol 279mg 93% Sodium 1456mg 63% Total Carbohydrate 67g 24% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 19g Potassium 212mg 5% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Crispy Fried Poached Eggs