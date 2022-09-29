Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites

Be the first to rate & review!

This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!

Recipe by Annie Campbell
1664203345DSC09784.JPG
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
5 mins
Cool Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
70 bites
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 (15 ounce) package pretzel snaps (square waffle-shaped pretzels)

  • 1 (10 ounce) bag chocolate candies (such as Hershey®'s Hugs®)

  • 1 (14 ounce) package candy corn

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  2. Arrange the pretzels in a single layer on the tray. Place a single Hersey's Hug on the center of each pretzel.

  3. Bake until hugs start to melt slightly, 4 to 5 minutes. You want the chocolate candies to be soft but not entirely melted.

  4. Remove from the oven and quickly place a candy corn on top of each hug, pressing down to secure in the chocolate. Move to the fridge to cool for about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

309 Calories
10g Fat
52g Carbs
3g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 10
Calories 309
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 10g 13%
Saturated Fat 5g 26%
Cholesterol 4mg 1%
Sodium 49mg 2%
Total Carbohydrate 52g 19%
Dietary Fiber 1g 3%
Protein 3g
Potassium 4mg 0%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Five chocolate chip cookies on a marble background
I Tested 5 Reader Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes in Search of the Best
close up view of Pretzel Turtles in a bowl, and Pretzel Turtles on a baking sheet
Pretzel Turtles
1,648 Ratings
Three stacks of chocolate cookies sit on a purple and black background. The cookies are from three top rated NYC bakeries Funny Face, Levain, & Maman Bakeries.
We Tried NYC's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies & Were Not Expecting the Winner
An assortment of fall products from Trader Joe's sit on autumnal colored background.
The Trader Joe's Fall Products Our Editors Stock Up On For the Rest of the Year
nutella crescent rolls laying on a purple towel
15 Sweet Snacks to Satisfy Your Sugar Craving
Tailgating Spicy Taco Cheese Ball
10 Tailgating Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time
a low angle view of a big pile of the best toffee ever
Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy
1,354 Ratings
Granola Bars
111 Ratings
close up view of a stack of Peanut Brittle tied together with a white bow
Mom's Best Peanut Brittle
1,274 Ratings
close up view of a pile of Cranberry Brie Bites in a bowl
Cranberry Brie Bites
70 Ratings
sweet potato cupcakes with marshmallow frosting
30 Terrific Thanksgiving Desserts That Aren't Pie
a close up view of a bowl full of candied pecans
Candied Pecans
795 Ratings
close up view of a pile of Pignoli Cookies
Pignoli Cookies
188 Ratings
mid angle looking into a bunch of peanut butter cup cookies resting on a cooling rack with one bit into
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
4,498 Ratings
stack of well crackled big soft ginger cookies
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
6,771 Ratings
a low angle looking at a heaping bowl full of crispy baked kale chips
Baked Kale Chips
2,624 Ratings