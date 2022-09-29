Recipes Appetizers and Snacks Snacks Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites Be the first to rate & review! This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn! Recipe by Annie Campbell Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Cool Time: 30 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 10 Yield: 70 bites Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (15 ounce) package pretzel snaps (square waffle-shaped pretzels) 1 (10 ounce) bag chocolate candies (such as Hershey®'s Hugs®) 1 (14 ounce) package candy corn Directions Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the pretzels in a single layer on the tray. Place a single Hersey's Hug on the center of each pretzel. Bake until hugs start to melt slightly, 4 to 5 minutes. You want the chocolate candies to be soft but not entirely melted. Remove from the oven and quickly place a candy corn on top of each hug, pressing down to secure in the chocolate. Move to the fridge to cool for about 30 minutes. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 309 Calories 10g Fat 52g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 309 % Daily Value * Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 5g 26% Cholesterol 4mg 1% Sodium 49mg 2% Total Carbohydrate 52g 19% Dietary Fiber 1g 3% Protein 3g Potassium 4mg 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites