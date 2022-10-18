Recipes Side Dish Potato Mashed Potato Recipes Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes Be the first to rate & review! Try this recipe if you're looking for smooth, fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes with a lovely rich garlic finish. Infusing garlic butter on top of the fluffy mash is an excellent way to add depth of flavor and another layer of richness to mashed potatoes. Leftovers can be used as the base for a loaded potato bowl or make a wonderful side dish. Recipe by Amanda Stanfield Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 20 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks 1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt ½ cup salted butter, cubed 4 large cloves garlic, crushed 1 cup whole milk, warmed 1 cup sour cream 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed 2 teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions Directions Place potatoes and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the salt in a large stock pot. Add enough cold water to cover potatoes by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high and boil until potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, place salted butter and garlic in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until garlic is fragrant and white milk solids have separated from butter, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm. Remove potatoes from heat and drain in a colander. Return potatoes to the pot; add milk, sour cream, unsalted butter, 2 teaspoons salt, and pepper. Mash using a potato masher until smooth. (Avoid over-mashing or the starches will form a glue-like texture.) Transfer to a serving bowl. Pour garlic butter through a fine mesh strainer into a small bowl. Discard milk solids and garlic. Pour butter over mashed potatoes and sprinkle with scallions. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 529 Calories 37g Fat 46g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 529 % Daily Value * Total Fat 37g 47% Saturated Fat 23g 114% Cholesterol 92mg 31% Sodium 2242mg 97% Total Carbohydrate 46g 17% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Protein 8g Potassium 143mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes Recipe