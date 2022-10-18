Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

Be the first to rate & review!

Try this recipe if you're looking for smooth, fluffy, creamy mashed potatoes with a lovely rich garlic finish. Infusing garlic butter on top of the fluffy mash is an excellent way to add depth of flavor and another layer of richness to mashed potatoes. Leftovers can be used as the base for a loaded potato bowl or make a wonderful side dish.

Recipe by Amanda Stanfield
high angle looking at a large bowl of sour cream mashed potatoes with melty butter and chopped green onions on top
Prep Time:
20 mins
Cook Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

  • 1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

  • ½ cup salted butter, cubed

  • 4 large cloves garlic, crushed

  • 1 cup whole milk, warmed

  • 1 cup sour cream

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions

Directions

  1. Place potatoes and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the salt in a large stock pot. Add enough cold water to cover potatoes by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-high and boil until potatoes can be easily pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, place salted butter and garlic in a small saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until garlic is fragrant and white milk solids have separated from butter, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and cover to keep warm.

  3. Remove potatoes from heat and drain in a colander. Return potatoes to the pot; add milk, sour cream, unsalted butter, 2 teaspoons salt, and pepper. Mash using a potato masher until smooth. (Avoid over-mashing or the starches will form a glue-like texture.) Transfer to a serving bowl.

  4. Pour garlic butter through a fine mesh strainer into a small bowl. Discard milk solids and garlic. Pour butter over mashed potatoes and sprinkle with scallions.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

529 Calories
37g Fat
46g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 529
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 37g 47%
Saturated Fat 23g 114%
Cholesterol 92mg 31%
Sodium 2242mg 97%
Total Carbohydrate 46g 17%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Protein 8g
Potassium 143mg 3%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

You’ll Also Love
Wasabi Mashed Potatoes
74 Ratings
a top-down view of a large bowl of creamy, buttery, basic mashed potatoes
Basic Mashed Potatoes
602 Ratings
a wooden bowl of mashed potatoes with two pats of butter
Chef John's Perfect Mashed Potatoes
1,026 Ratings
Skin-On Savory Mashed Potatoes
122 Ratings
Creamy Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
6 Ratings
Lobster Mashed Potatoes
6 Ratings
looking into a bowl of creamy make ahead mashed potatoes topped with a melting pat of butter, and fresh cracked black pepper.
Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
112 Ratings
Mustard Mashed Potatoes
22 Ratings
an overhead view of a large bowl of creamy garlic mashed potatoes topped with lots of melting butter
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
241 Ratings
overhead, looking down at a large bowl of mashed potatoes with melty butter on top
The Best Mashed Potatoes
464 Ratings
overhead angle looking down into a slow cooker of mashed potatoes
Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes
1,702 Ratings
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Shallots
31 Ratings
close up of Mashed Potatoes, loaded with cheese, bacon and chives in a bowl
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
26 Ratings
Nani's Mashed Potato Casserole
9 Ratings
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
480 Ratings
Raspberry Syrup for Drinks
25 Ratings