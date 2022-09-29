Recipes Bread Pastries Cinnamon Roll Recipes Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls Be the first to rate & review! These cinnamon rolls have a subtle eggnog flavor and a hint of nutmeg—the perfect breakfast treat for the holiday season. They taste like classic cinnamon rolls with some added warm spice depth. The frosting is a creamy, slightly tangy contrast to the sugary rolls. Recipe by Anna Theoktisto Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 45 mins Cook Time: 25 mins Rise Time: 3 hrs Cool Time: 15 mins Total Time: 4 hrs 25 mins Servings: 12 Yield: 12 eggnog cinnamon rolls Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients Doug: ⅓ cup granulated sugar 1 (.25 ounce) package quick-rising yeast (such as Fleischmann's RapidRise®) 2 teaspoons kosher salt 4 ½ cups all-purpose flour, divided, or more as needed ½ cup eggnog ½ cup sour cream 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 1 large egg, lightly beaten cooking spray Filling: ½ cup unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar 4 teaspoons ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg, or to taste Glaze: 4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 ½ cups powdered sugar 4 tablespoons eggnog ½ teaspoon vanilla extract Directions Combine sugar, yeast, salt, and 4 cups of the flour in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add eggnog, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; gradually add remaining 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary. Place dough in a large bowl greased with cooking spray and turn to coat. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let rise in a warm draft-free place until dough has doubled in size, 2 to 3 hours. Spray a 13- x 9-inch pan with cooking spray. Lightly punch down dough. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough into an 18- x 10-inch rectangle. For the filling spread 1/2 cup of butter over the dough. In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Sprinkle evenly over butter. Starting with one long side, roll dough into a log; pinch seam to seal. Slice into 12 rolls. Place rolls in the prepared pan. Cover, and let rise in a warm draft-free place until doubled in size, 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake in the preheated oven, uncovered, until golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Add cream cheese and 4 tablespoons butter to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment; beat on medium speed until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Add powdered sugar, eggnog, and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Drizzle glaze over warm rolls. Serve with freshly grated nutmeg sprinkled on top and any extra glaze, if desired. Cook's Note: I used Borden® eggnog. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 511 Calories 25g Fat 67g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 511 % Daily Value * Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 15g 76% Cholesterol 85mg 28% Sodium 371mg 16% Total Carbohydrate 67g 24% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 7g Potassium 122mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls