Farmer Cheese Dumplings – Comfortably Yum

Okay, let's set the scene. It's a cold wet night, and you didn't have the best day at work. You were just going to heat up a can of soup, find something stupid on TV, and call it a night. That might make you feel a little better, but why not go for a full mood makeover, and steam some very comforting, easy cheese dumplings on top? Yes, you can still find something stupid on TV.

These dumplings, which have a texture somewhere between a bread and a pasta, should be considered more of an idea than an actual recipe. Start with some soft cheese, or other dairy product, which you can spike with sharper, hard cheeses (you know the ones), and mix in an egg. Season like you mean it, and stir in enough self-rising flour to make a sticky dough. And, that's it. Transfer heaping spoonfuls over any type of simmering goodness, cover, and 15 minutes later, you're thinking things aren't all that bad.

I like the simplicity of just using a tangy farmer cheese, but you can get very creative with different combos. From the mildest cream cheeses, to the boldest bleus, so many choices, so little time. I was in a rosemary mood here, but fresh herbs are really nice in these, and if you do use chicken, tarragon is especially delicious. No matter what you use, this is my idea of simple, comfort food at it's finest, and I hope you give this a try soon. Enjoy!