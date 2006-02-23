Caroline's Chocolate Fudge Frosting

Too much milk, not enough chocolate (to offset the sugar, needs salt (I do not think salted butter is the answer, just add some salt to taste at the end and stir). This is, as others have said, identical to the Baker's chocolate recipe on the box except this one has been modified, and not for the better. With this much milk, you have to add the entire 4 cups of sugar, and then it's too sweet to be a fudge frosting. Reducing the milk and adding chocolate (which is what the Baker's recipe says to do anyway) is the solution. Any frosting with "fudge" in the name should be redolent with chocolate taste, and not so much on the sugar taste. Thanks for the recipe, it's made my house smell delicious!