Caroline's Chocolate Fudge Frosting

4.3
406 Ratings
  • 5 264
  • 4 66
  • 3 41
  • 2 16
  • 1 19

If you are looking for a good fudgy frosting for cake or cupcakes, this quick and easy recipe is the one you need.

Recipe by Carrie Reynolds

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake or 2 dozen cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt chocolate and butter in the microwave, or in the top of a double boiler. In a large bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, vanilla and 1/2 cup of the milk. Blend in the melted chocolate mixture. Add remaining milk, a little at a time, until desired consistency is achieved.

  • Let stand until spreadable (frosting will thicken as it cools).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 21.6mg; sodium 62.8mg. Full Nutrition
