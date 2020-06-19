Hawaiian Pork Hash

1 of 32

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! Being born and raised in Hawaii and now living in Las Vegas, my husband and I crave the comforts of home. These were easy to make and so ONO. Our local market didn't have round wonton skins so I used the square ones instead. And I used my rice cooker (with the steamer tray that came with it) to steam it ... they came out perfectly. Thanks for sharing this recipe, it's exactly like the ones we used to buy from our neighborhood Manapua Man :) Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars As they say in Hawaii (Broke the Mounth)this is as you say better then the ones at 7-11. These are great, easy to make and a real treat to serve at parties. All you need to add is hot mustard dip and your in heaven, Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars This was so ono! Served it with shoyu mixed with a little sesame oil and chile paste :) Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Ono! I did omit the egg white but added everything else and increase the oyster sauce to 2 tsp. I use water to seal my wonton edges. It never falls apart once cooked. What's not to love about pork hash? Freshly made full of wonderful flavor home-cooked comfort food - delicious! I serve with Aloha soy sauce mixed with a little sesame oil and a little lemon juice with chopped green onions. Other times I will dip into a mixture of Chinese hot mustard and soy sauce! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars YUMMMM!!! omg thanks for the recipe post! I've been searching for this recipe since i moved to VA a year ago! Tried it out today...ONO!!!!!!! My haole husband loves this pork hash. I didn't have time to mince the shrimp my hand so i put it in a blender and it worked out perfectly. Helpful (8)

Rating: 3 stars I fought it was good not great. Family was not impressed Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I thought his recipe was great very easy very tasty. My husband who is the spice ghost found it a bit bland as is so he added some Maharajah Style Curry Powder and I made a soy sauce/teriyaki sauce/fresh grated ginger and garlic dipping sauce and they were a BIG hit. I am sure they would have been a great hit without the extra spice but I highly recommend this recipe. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Try adding diced shiitake mushrooms and Chinese black beans. That'll put it over the top. Helpful (6)