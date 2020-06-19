Hawaiian Pork Hash

Rating: 4.66 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Very popular Hawaiian pupu - you can even get pork hash at the 7-11 here. My recipe is better - it includes shrimp!

By SAXONY

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 dumplings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the ground pork, shrimp, egg white, water chestnuts, green onion, cornstarch, soy sauce, sugar, garlic, oyster sauce, salt, pepper, and sesame oil.

    Advertisement

  • Place about 1 tablespoon of this filling onto the center of each dumpling wrapper, and bring the sides up to the top. Do not seal the top, as these dumplings are left open. Place dumplings in a steamer.

  • Set the steamer basket over a pan or wok of boiling water. Steam for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 1g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 151mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (32)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MrsN
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2007
This is a great recipe! Being born and raised in Hawaii and now living in Las Vegas, my husband and I crave the comforts of home. These were easy to make and so ONO. Our local market didn't have round wonton skins so I used the square ones instead. And I used my rice cooker (with the steamer tray that came with it) to steam it ... they came out perfectly. Thanks for sharing this recipe, it's exactly like the ones we used to buy from our neighborhood Manapua Man :) Read More
Helpful
(49)

Most helpful critical review

Horselvrtina
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2011
I fought it was good not great. Family was not impressed Read More
Helpful
(7)
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MrsN
Rating: 5 stars
10/24/2007
This is a great recipe! Being born and raised in Hawaii and now living in Las Vegas, my husband and I crave the comforts of home. These were easy to make and so ONO. Our local market didn't have round wonton skins so I used the square ones instead. And I used my rice cooker (with the steamer tray that came with it) to steam it ... they came out perfectly. Thanks for sharing this recipe, it's exactly like the ones we used to buy from our neighborhood Manapua Man :) Read More
Helpful
(49)
HILLTOP1
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2005
As they say in Hawaii (Broke the Mounth)this is as you say better then the ones at 7-11. These are great, easy to make and a real treat to serve at parties. All you need to add is hot mustard dip and your in heaven, Read More
Helpful
(24)
Gina
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2010
This was so ono! Served it with shoyu mixed with a little sesame oil and chile paste :) Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
OkinawanPrincess
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2011
Ono! I did omit the egg white but added everything else and increase the oyster sauce to 2 tsp. I use water to seal my wonton edges. It never falls apart once cooked. What's not to love about pork hash? Freshly made full of wonderful flavor home-cooked comfort food - delicious! I serve with Aloha soy sauce mixed with a little sesame oil and a little lemon juice with chopped green onions. Other times I will dip into a mixture of Chinese hot mustard and soy sauce! Read More
Helpful
(11)
HAWAII GIRL Luvs2Cook
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2010
YUMMMM!!! omg thanks for the recipe post! I've been searching for this recipe since i moved to VA a year ago! Tried it out today...ONO!!!!!!! My haole husband loves this pork hash. I didn't have time to mince the shrimp my hand so i put it in a blender and it worked out perfectly. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Horselvrtina
Rating: 3 stars
03/28/2011
I fought it was good not great. Family was not impressed Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
MissPriss
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2009
I thought his recipe was great very easy very tasty. My husband who is the spice ghost found it a bit bland as is so he added some Maharajah Style Curry Powder and I made a soy sauce/teriyaki sauce/fresh grated ginger and garlic dipping sauce and they were a BIG hit. I am sure they would have been a great hit without the extra spice but I highly recommend this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(6)
gcc
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2010
Try adding diced shiitake mushrooms and Chinese black beans. That'll put it over the top. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Vanessa
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2009
This was delicious!!! I made these for a party I was catering and people couldn't stop raving about them! I omitted the shrimp and doubled the pork due to some people's food allergies but they were still fabulous! Will definitely make again! Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022