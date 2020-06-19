Ono Butter Mochi

i didn't have whole milk so i used 1% and it still came out amazing, i don't know if it would have made very much difference in taste if i had gone with whole anyway. i know this place that makes it and guaranteed they must either use whole milk or half&half and this tastes exactly the same. i didn't use the coconut either, i don't know how that would have been but i've never had it with before. when it's done baking, there's all this butter on top, but you leave it alone and it soaks back into the mochi, but i blotted mine and it still was fine. i think you have to fully let it cool so that the butter resolidifies. i can't wait to try it in muffin cups because the edges are the best part. edit! do NOT omit the last egg (put four eggs instead of five). I only had four but decided to go ahead anyway and it was TERRIBLE. the flavor was the same but the texture just wasn't there. it turned out mushy and not chewy at all.