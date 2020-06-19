Ono Butter Mochi

This recipe for mochi is an easy Hawaiian local-style treat made with coconut and butter in a rice flour base. A great dessert for any tropical themed party.

Recipe by SAXONY

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, vanilla and milk. In a separate larger bowl, stir together the rice flour, sugar, and baking powder. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and stir to blend. Mix in melted butter and coconut. Pour into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven. Cool completely, then cut into squares to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
463 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 78.2g; fat 14g; cholesterol 103.9mg; sodium 155.6mg. Full Nutrition
