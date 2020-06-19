Ono Butter Mochi
This recipe for mochi is an easy Hawaiian local-style treat made with coconut and butter in a rice flour base. A great dessert for any tropical themed party.
This recipe for mochi is an easy Hawaiian local-style treat made with coconut and butter in a rice flour base. A great dessert for any tropical themed party.
Very very fattening and filling, but oh so good, it's difficult to pass on a slice, reminds me of Hawai'i. The recipe is similar to the Phillippine Bibingka. Keep the recipe as is; however, instead of using 3 cups of milk, use a can of coconut milk and a can of evaporated milk and minus the coconut flakes. Custardy, creamy, and aromatic. The Chinese also have a similar recipe called "gau."Read More
This came out weird. I used glutinous rice flour (as stated in the recipe - 1st ingredient) - I couldn't find mochiko flour itself and thought they were the same thing? It came out rubbery and slightly sticky. Is that normal? I had a choice of rice flour or glutenous rice flour at the store and now I wonder if I made the wrong choice? I'm totally confused at this point and since I've never had mochi, I have no idea if this worked well or not. As for flavor, it's okay but not super flavorful.Read More
Very very fattening and filling, but oh so good, it's difficult to pass on a slice, reminds me of Hawai'i. The recipe is similar to the Phillippine Bibingka. Keep the recipe as is; however, instead of using 3 cups of milk, use a can of coconut milk and a can of evaporated milk and minus the coconut flakes. Custardy, creamy, and aromatic. The Chinese also have a similar recipe called "gau."
Sooo GOOD! As we say here in Hawaii, "Broke da mouth!" Only thing I changed - Bake for about 50 minutes, then put foil over the edges and bake another 20-25 minutes. This way the center becomes more golden brown colored and crispy on top. (FYI, normally toward the center under the crispy coconut, the top will have a layer of "squooshy goodness", don't worry it IS cooked! Blame it on the butter..hehe. YUM!) Ohh and yes, I love it better on the 2nd day, but that's just a matter of personal preference I know others that like it fresh! ETA: 4/17/2016 - Wow it's been almost 8 years since I've posted this review and I'd like to say this is still my go to recipe for butter mochi!
i didn't have whole milk so i used 1% and it still came out amazing, i don't know if it would have made very much difference in taste if i had gone with whole anyway. i know this place that makes it and guaranteed they must either use whole milk or half&half and this tastes exactly the same. i didn't use the coconut either, i don't know how that would have been but i've never had it with before. when it's done baking, there's all this butter on top, but you leave it alone and it soaks back into the mochi, but i blotted mine and it still was fine. i think you have to fully let it cool so that the butter resolidifies. i can't wait to try it in muffin cups because the edges are the best part. edit! do NOT omit the last egg (put four eggs instead of five). I only had four but decided to go ahead anyway and it was TERRIBLE. the flavor was the same but the texture just wasn't there. it turned out mushy and not chewy at all.
Just wanted to clarify that Mochiko is actually just plain rice flour, not glutinous rice flour, if you make it with the glutinous rice flour (which are available in most of the Asian markets, Chinatowns..) you will end up with something thats very sticky... i made it with 1% milk and it was very good still!!
Really good! Just a note- I couldn't find anything called mochiko in any grocery store near my house (the midwest is not exactly full of exotic things), but plain rice flour worked just fine. These are delicious!
This recipe is very similar to a Portuguese/Chinese dessert our family calls "gooey cake". I too used a can of coconut milk (12 ounces) and used 2% milk for the rest to equal 3 cups. Don't be alarmed if the sides rise faster than the middle - after it cools, it settles. I had to cook mine about and hour and 15 minutes and had to cover it with foil the last 15 mins so it didn't get too dark on top. Turned out perfect, and I can't wait to get to California tomorrow for my Mom and daughter to try it!
Made this for a New Year's party and at first I thought it was ok, but it kept getting better and better. Definitely something to make at least a day beforehand because the flavors keep enhancing. Plus, all the party goers from the Pacific (both Hawaii and the Philippines) couldn't get enough. The only thing I would change is adding a little more coconut.
Definitely ono! My kids are mochi fanatics, and this disappeared as fast as they could chew it. I did substitute a can of coconut milk for some of the milk, and it gave it a wonderful haupia-like flavor. Now the kids don't want store-bought mochi anymore!
Mmmm! Simply delicious! Instead of a a 9x13 pan, I use a muffin pan for individual servings. I fell in love with mochi the first time I had it. Not so easy to find fresh butter mochi on the island, so I decided to make it myself. My husband was skeptical, but LOVED it. The kids loved it, even my 2 year old! But as a warning, if you use the muffin cups, the mochi will probably tilt in the pan as they try to "pop" out, but I haven't yet had one actually come all the way out.
this is a great recipe, it is even better when set overnigt, It give's the flavors a chance to blend.
Wow, this was really a neat recipe. I have never heard of anything like this but my teenager wanted me to find some recipes with coconut..so, here was one of them. I had a small gathering here this evening and everyone wanted to bring some home. The texture is completely different than what I expected. I expected more of a custard type thing but my neighbor tells me the texture comes from the mochiko flour. One of my friends also suggested that this would taste great with a lemon base versus coconut. ***EDIT*** I have since tried this with chocolate and it tastes wonderful. I used 4 tbs of cocoa powder in the mix. Also good with chocolate chips baked on top in the last 10 minutes of cooking.****
Wow, this was really a neat recipe. I have never heard of anything like this but my teenager wanted me to find some recipes with coconut..so, here was one of them. I had a small gathering here this evening and everyone wanted to bring some home. The texture is completely different than what I expected. I expected more of a custard type thing but my neighbor tells me the texture comes from the mochiko flour. One of my friends also suggested that this would taste great with a lemon base versus coconut. ***EDIT*** I have since tried this with chocolate and it tastes wonderful. I used 4 tbs of cocoa powder in the mix. Also good with chocolate chips baked on top in the last 10 minutes of cooking.****
This came out weird. I used glutinous rice flour (as stated in the recipe - 1st ingredient) - I couldn't find mochiko flour itself and thought they were the same thing? It came out rubbery and slightly sticky. Is that normal? I had a choice of rice flour or glutenous rice flour at the store and now I wonder if I made the wrong choice? I'm totally confused at this point and since I've never had mochi, I have no idea if this worked well or not. As for flavor, it's okay but not super flavorful.
I have made this over and over for my Filipino family and friends as our "bibingka". I substitute some of the milk (I use skim) with a can of coconut milk and some of the white sugar with brown sugar. I've been asked to make this addictive snack many times over. Great recipe!
Yummy! I also tried a brown sugar topping to coat the top and broiled it for a few for a little carmelization. Yummy...
I'd rate this a 4.5 because I think it was completely successful, I'd recommend anyone to try it, but may be an acquired taste for some. I loved it, but my fam would prob give it 3 stars cuz they're not 100% adventurous with textures. I thought the texture was neat & different. I liked it hot. When it was hot, I tasted vanilla & coconut, when it was cold, I tasted egg & rice flour. I used 1/2 coconut milk & 1/2 milk and I think it was completely necessary to help meld that rice flour taste. Also, not wanting stringy coconut...I only put about 1/4 c. coconut in the recipe but toasted the rest & sprinkled on top after baking. That amazing toasted coconut flavor drives it home. Thanks for the recipe! :o)
There is an old, Japanese lady at our church who will not give out her amazing mochi recipe. Well, no need, now that I've found this one! I omitted one egg and the baking powder because I like my mochi super chewy. I also baked at 250 for an hour and 15 minutes. I am in heaven and half the pan is gone. Will make more again soon!
The was so tasty! I never knew this type of dessert existed. My friend tried it and thought it was a winner. I took the advice of previous reviewers and baked it for 50 mins. at 350 then loosely covered with aluminum foil and baked for 20 mins. and turned off the oven for the last 5 mins. I used one can of coconut milk and the rest whole milk. I wanted a smooth texture so I omitted the coconut flakes. I'm wondering how it would taste if raisins were added. It was easy to find Mochiko at H Mart, an Asian grocery store. I highly recommend buying an oven thermometer. My oven takes a while before it reaches the correct temperature.
So, I've grown up with this butter mochi recipe. This was a staple growing up in Hawai'i. My mom taught me the recipe when I was little. I however, use 3 cups of coconut milk and only put in 1/2 cup of coconut. So ono it's crazy! Do not refridgerate like some people do.
Holy moley!! I don't know what those of you who didn't like it were doing, but... I think these came out GREAT. I did follow one reviewers advice and used coconut milk and evaporated milk in place of the whole milk. But, I use a whole (12 oz.) can of coconut milk, and only 1/2 cup of evaporated milk. I thought 2 1/2 cups of sugar would've been too much, but it really isn't; this butter mochi is not too sweet at all!! I probably could've baked it a little longer, but I think that's just a personal preference.
I followed the advice of another reviewer and skipped out on the toasted coconut and milk. Replaced both with coconut milk and evaporated milk (one regular can each) and OMG, it came out amazing and doubles the recipe (so have 2 brownie pans handy!). Thank you Saxony!
Sooo ono!! I rated it 5 stars with the changes I made. I read previous reviews and decided to do the following changes: 1. Substituted 1x 13.5oz can of coconut milk for 13.5oz of whole milk 2. Used only 2 cups of sugar (and it was still pretty sweet because of the added coco flakes) 3. Baked for 50 minutes, added foil around edges to prevent them from burning, and baked an additional 25 minutes to brown the middle (we loved the crusty parts!). Super simple and super easy but so good!! Just wanted to point out too that although this may seem like the Filipino Bibingka, their difference is that Bibingka is made with glutinous rice flour resulting in a stickier kankanun (dessert), while butter mochi is made with plain rice flour (mochiko), yielding a bready, cake-like dessert.
I had to make this for my Japanese class as an extra credit assignment. My taste tester = my mom (Who is very judgmental on certain foods/desserts) and her score...SHE LOVED IT!!! I used EVERYTHING /direction as noted...except I used Fat Free Milk instead of Whole Milk...It's DELICIOUS!!! Thank you for the recipe! I will post pics soon!
I just wanted to say that if you are looking for Mochiko flour, hopefully in the mainland you canfins them at Asians store. This is another great recipe and thanks for sharing a recipe that alot of people from Hawaii like. Enjoy everyone and keep on sending those great recipes!
Don't make this when you are home alone! You may just eat the edge off of the entire cake! I LOVE mochi but usually make cocoa mochi cake. This was an amazing recipe. I cut the sugar to 2 cups, added coconut extract instead of vanilla (about 2 tsp), left out the flaked coconut, used 3 whole eggs with 2 more whites, and used a combo of evaporated milk and coconut milk. Absolutely wonderful!!! I am going to try to cut into cubes and freeze... We'll see. Thanks so much for sharing! By the way, if you love coconut try searching online for "triple coconut pancakes" they are also amazing!
I really liked this. The cake was springy, like angelfood cake, but dense and very tasty. It was great served with tropical fruit and whipped cream.
I made this yesterday for a family party and it was really, really good! Everyone loved it. My parents are originally from the Philippines and this is very similar to a Filipino dessert called bibingka. The pictures here show it with more coconut and powdered sugar on top, but seriously I don't know why you'd want to add more calories and fat to a dish that is already very sweet and rich, it really doesn't need the additional sugar. When baking the coconut rises to the top and forms a sort of "crust". The crusty caramelized edges are especially tasty. I will definitely make this again!
Loved it!!!! I used a can of Coconut milk and 2% milk to equal the 3 cups of whole milk. I also added a couple of tablespoons of Rum!!! I also added the sesame seeds on top. Yiam. It's even better the next day out of the fridge. Love the texture. I made it twice already.
SOOOOOOOOO GOOD. This was my first time making this dessert and wow'd a whole lot of people, esp. my dad who is REAL HARD TO PLEASE! But, I would reccmmend this recipe to ANYONE! Soooo tasty, So good. I am bout to get me a corner piece. 5 stars greatness!
This brought me back home. When I was living in Hawaii, I would buy butter mochi at Foodland. Now that I've moved away, I've had to make it on my own. I was so glad to have found this recipe. I have used evaporated milk, two percent milk, and whole milk with only subtle taste differences. Making it without the coconut makes for a smooth and sticky mochi, but I prefer the texture of coconut. Ono to the max!
Wonderful recipe! I used coconut milk and evaporated milk rather than regular whole milk and it came out great! My hula Ohana and everyone else at the Halau holiday party loved it!
I will rate this a 6-stars if I can! I used 1 can (equals to 2 cups) of coconut milk and 1 cup of fat-free milk instead of 3 cups of whole milk. I left out coconut flakes. And tried baking it in both the muffin cups and a pan. DO NOT BAKE THEM IN MUFFIN CUPS. I grased the non-stick muffin cups before I pore in the mixture and still very sticky. I couldn't get them out of the cups! The pan version turned out to be excellent! I made them in a Chinese New Year party and my in-laws thought I bought them from an Asian super market and everyone asked for the recipe.
First attempt at mochi. Made it per the recipe, temperature and time and it came out great. Keeping this recipe and passing it along to others.
I followed the recipe the only change I made was no coconut. I've never had coconut on my butter mochi and didn't want any on it. So far from what I've tasted its pretty yummy!
This recipe is fabulous! Super easy and super delicious!!! I have been making it for about 18 months now and everyone always raves about it, whenever I need a potluck item I always know the mochi will get raves. Thanks you for this great dish! (My kids all love it too)
AMAZING! I love mochi and make it at home often. I stumbled across this recipe and had to try it. It's perfect. I was a bit worried when it started looking mealy at the top(not smooth like typical mochi) with butter bubbling around the edges. I guess this is the desired effect. Chewy, crispy... Use Mochiko or glutenous rice flour ONLY. I see people saying it's the same as normal rice flour and it is NOT. They are made from two different kinds of rice. Mochiko is made from sticky rice whereas regular rice flour is made from regular rice.
Made this for Christmas and my guests loved it. I packaged some up for friends as gifts. Total winner, especially because it's not something you can just purchase ready made anywhere. I was worried because the batter is so runny, but it baked up just fine. Oh, I used 2 cups instead of 2.5 cups of sugar and it was still sweet enough.
I may have used more rice flour than intended but this was a hit! Not too sweet, yummy coconut flavor. I wouldn't have minded a stronger coconut flavor but for those who aren't big on coconut, this works well too. I did as others suggested and used a can of coconut milk (equaled 2 cups) and 1 cup of whole milk. I made the mistake of forgetting about it in the oven!! I was upstairs and didn't hear the timer. It was a golden brown on top and it tasted great the same evening and even better the next day. Great recipe!
I have made this recipe for years!! For different flavors I subsitute the coconut flakes with other ingredients ie: pumpkin, sweet potato, banana's, and taro. Its all ways fun to experiment!
I made this for a cub scout event and the Hawaiian women there for the entertainment said it was great. What more do you need to know? :)(made as stated, except sprinkled some coconut on top towards the end)
Good, but can be made low calorie using Splenda
posting review to politely correct another posted Mochiko at least in US *IS* glutenous or sweet rice flour. see the following link: http://www.kodafarms.com/blue-star-mochiko-sweet-rice-flour-serving-suggestions/
YUMMY! Reminds me back in when I lived in Hawaii. If you got the craving for local grinds this is it. Simple and delicious.
I have no idea if this tastes "authentic" or not but it got rave reviews at our luau and I'll make it again and again!
This recipe is great. Everyone who tried it loved it (Japanese family). Mochi is dense and chewy. I cooked the recipe till toasty brown, we love eating the edges. I cut back on the sugar to 2 cups. I divided into 2 pans, doubling the topping. Definitely a keeper. My nephew had to return to the house at midnight to have some more. I gave some to a girlfriend and her son took it to his room and wouldn't share.
We loved the texture and the flavor! Reduced sugar and used light coconut milk & fat free milk. I didn't add coconut. It was so yummy!!!
I enjoyed it. 5 seemed too many - used only 4 eggs. I think I could even have used 3. Placed pan over a cookie sheet which turned out to be a good idea b/c some butter had overflowed. The top and edges were nice and crispy while the middle was chewy. Let it cool completely before covering it up - the top will get soggy.
Made this as a Japanese dish for my son's class presentation. Other other mom's RAVED about how good it was!!
oh my god. this recipe is AMAZING. I first tried hawaiian mochi at my friend's graduation party last summer and since then I've been craving it like nothing else. I finally decided to make some myself and my mom tried it for the first time and pretty much hates me now because of how good it is. I'll definitely be making this again! ? I followed the recipe almost completely, but I did subtract one egg and opted out on the coconut, just as a personal preference. :) Thank you so much for this recipe, you're a livesaver!!
Very good! I also used coconut milk, about half milk/half coconut milk. Got rave reviews from all who tried it. Made a LOT (think about it: for something this rich, a 9x12 pan is big!) so make sure you plan on giving some away to worthy friends!
This turned out great! It was a hit at my work potluck.
I followed the recipe to a "T" , it looked and smelled wonderful... The taste however. I don't know what kind of texture it's supposed to have, but mine came out really firm and kind of gel-like. Not a big hit. Too bad, it smelled soo good....3 stars for the smell and appearance...
Will not make it again, though, it does have potentials. I also followed other reviewers to cover loosely with foil but it still didn't cook thoroughly and had burnt sides.
Delish. Very heavy. Stayed soft due to the butter, unlike "traditional" mochi. Might try sprinkling almonds on top or using almond extract. Give it a go if you like coconut and the chewy texture of some Asian desserts.
I made this with sesame seeds instead of coconut flakes and it came out soooo good! The whole batch was gone in minutes:)
This was great! I was initially thinking that I would use coconut milk, but didn't get a chance. I didn't change a thing about this receipe. Perfect!
This is not really mochi but it IS almost the same cake my mom made for me as a kid so great memories. She is Chinese so this is a staple. I followed everything is the recipe but used a can of coconut milk (per mom's recipe/reviews) which yields about 2C & 1C milk. Turned out perfect golden brown crisp top (puffed up, flattens as it cools) & chewy. Cooked for 1hr as noted but I did open 3X to check & eyeballed. Thanks for this trip down memory lane. Yes, mochiko is GLUTINIOUS rice flour! Google it (another reviewer said it was not!)
I mostly like anything that is sweet and has coconut in it, but I just was not too fond of the texture of this. I am sure it is the way Mochi is supposed to be, but I guess it's just a matter of preference. The FLAVOR, on the other hand, was outstanding! And it was easy to prepare and has a pretty golden brown surface after baking. MOCHI **Edited** I am not one to suggest changing the recipe as written all around or anything, but say you are like us, and like the flavor of this, but just aren't too fond of the texture... Here's what I did: I cut the Mochi into 1 inch cubes, then rolled/pressed them into Turbinado (Raw) Sugar. This turned the recipe into something like tropical square truffles :) Turbinado IS Hawaiin sugar, so it's still kinda true to the recipe! This way I would rate it a 4. I might make these with the leftover rice flour I have for an upcoming baby shower!
I have not tried this recipe YET...but have been searching for YEARS for one for Bibingka! FINALLY...someone, in their reviews (Sherwin907) mentioned that it was like that. I cannot wait to try this recipe...even with the changes that Sherwin made. Bibingka is a WONDERFUL dessert, one which I have had many times on the Big Island of Hawaii. But could never get anybody to give me the recipe. Can't lose with this one!
So tasty. I used coconut milk instead of milk and came out so good, more coconutty. I'll make this again and again.
wow! chewy and delicious. i used less sugar (2 cups), unsweetened coconut, and 4 eggs instead of 5 based on reviews -- not sure how this changes the texture compared to the original recipe. soooo good!
easy to make, easy to eat. It's fun, it's squisy, it's custardy, it's delicious! Not everyone likes the jelly texture of mochi, of course, but if you do, this is wonderful. I did use a can of coconut milk and made up the rest with skim milk, in place of the whole milk.
I have a version of this recipe, and it calls for 1/4 cup melted butter and for 2 14 oz. cans of regular unsweetened coconut milk. I used one low fat can and one regular, and it turned out very well. Also, bake it until the cake is dark golden brown, which may take a little more than an hour. It tastes chewier when the cake is more well-baked, which is extremely yummy.
This was reeeaaallllyy good, however I left out 1/4 cup of sugar and next time I will leave out even more. I like the sweetness coming from the coconut and not the sugar.
Very Good! I used 2 cups of coconut milk and 1 cup whole milk, and added a bit more coconut. NOTE: Since rice flour contains no gluten, this recipe won't rise like a normal cake. It stays dense and "sticky", so don't think you underbaked it. That's how it's supposed to be. Mine only needed 45 minutes in the over.
"Ono" is right (Delicous)! It was my first time making this and it was sooo easy! It is much easier to work with than traditional mochi (chi-chi dan go). This recipe is perfect. Thank you for sharing.
i used all the ingredients of this recipe, but i prepared it much differently. you see, i was lazy and i only wanted to create a single serving size of butter mochi. so i scaled the recipe down to "4 servings" using 5 ounces of mochiko. i mixed everything up in a tupperware container, and here's the big difference, i put everything in the MICROWAVE for 3 mins ( i got this idea from the "microwave mochi" recipe on this site which is also very good). The result was a dense, chewy, delicious ono butter mochi. Granted, the dough was a bit more cake-like because of the microwave process, but still very delicious. Next time I may experiment with more/less of certain ingredients to make it more like authentic mochi, but I was not disappointed.
OMG, Melts in the Mouth. Follow the directions like they say and you'll have a truely fantastic desert. I'm lucky I can get Mochiko easy here on Kauai, Hawaii. Made it and it blew me away how good it was. Dont' wait, Make it!
I love this recipe and I've made it several times. I've replaced regular eggs for egg beaters and the milk with Silk Coconut milk, which cuts back on the fat a little and I'm sure you can also cut back the sugar if you intend to put carmalized brown sugar on top. Last time I made it, I added jack fruit, just cut up and mix, do not include the liquid from the jack fruit. Next time, I will add the pandan flavor which is a popular Filipino flavoring with alot of the desserts.
Fantastic Recipe! Have had mochi many times here in Hawaii, and this at least stands up to and often squashes anything I can buy. Great stuff!
I've had better, but this is good, just not great.
I accidentally added butter first and it wasn't completely melted. It solidified because of the cold milk and eggs. After baking it it bubbled up and expanded weirdly for some reason. I'm pretty sure this was all my mistake and that it would've turned out better if I completely melted the butter and added it last. Nonetheless, it tasted pretty good.
Yummy goodness! My family makes these for all of our family get togethers. Very buttery tasting chewy and delicious!
Very, very good! I used 2 cups of whole milk and 1 cup coconut milk. Love it and it takes me back home to Hawaii!
Currently living in HI. Made this for my parents when they came to visit and they LOVED it. They couldn't stop eating it. I liked the consistency. I too used coconut milk for a portion of the milk and increased the coconut.
Wow... liked warm right out of the oven... but I think cooling it or putting in the fridge for a little is much better... Couldn't keep my family's hands out of the pan.. :)
These weren't spectacular. I made them for a luau, and had many, many left over. They were good enough, just don't think I'll make them again.
I'm used to the white red bean filled mochi so I didn't know what to expect from this recipe. It turned out pretty good! It's much easier to make, but it's a little greasy. Since I didn't know what to expect, I'd halved the recipe and baked it in 8x8 sq glass baking dish. But I forgot to halve the sugar and baking powder and it still turn out well. I'd modified the ingredients for the half recipe: 2 C glutinous rice powder & 3 eggs, skipped the coconut flakes, 3/4 C dextrose, 3/4 C brown sugar. I'd baked a little longer so it was pretty brown but not burnt (didn't hear the timer go off), and the edges were chewy but that's the best part. I will make the full recipe next time. Dextrose is much less sweet as table sugar> I'm trying to avoid fructose.
This was delicious and easy. My husband is from Hawaii, but Japanese and I have only had the mochi that is round with red bean paste. I made this for a Lei Day party at the nursing home where I work and it was a huge hit. The staff all said it reminded them of a Philipino dish. My husband hasn't tried it yet and I'm glad I kept some at home because it was gone in no time. I used a can of coconut milk and then whole milk for the rest of the 3 cups. I didn't put the coconut in, but sprinkled it on top. So delicious.
This is a really good treat. I did modify things: I did not add any coconut shreddings or coconut milk. I cut down on the sugar by 1/4th or so - used half white half dark brown sugar.... I increased the baking time by 10 minutes and used a muffin pan because the crust really really is the best part of this dish.... I experimented and mixed half a block of cream cheese to the batter and it baked with a 'fluffier' consistency. I like the chewyness of the original, but the lighter texture is also a welcome thing. Overall this is a nice treat away from the usual - no heavy frosting to deal with and the sweetness is there, but doesn't attack the senses. The crispy exterior and squishy interior add something unique. Oh, and half of this recipe will yield a whole dozen muffins. I bought a 16oz pack of mochiko at Safeway near the kikkoman sauces.
I have been craving mochi and this recipe looked good. Didn't have time to run to the store, so I went ahead with 1% milk (instead of whole milk) and 4 eggs (instead of 5). Baked (40 minutes at 300 degrees on my GE convection oven) this in the evening and was in a bit of a rush. I was only able to let it cool for about 20 minutes before I tried to serve it. I used a non-stick bake pan, so I didn't want to use a knife to cut the mochi in the pan. However, when I flipped the mochi out, the nice dark golden crust crumbled and didn't look as pretty. The mochi tasted great warm (the crunchy edges are the best part). So my suggestion if you are tight on time, please don't use a non-stick pan, so that you can cut up the mochi while it is still slightly warm. Has anyone tried the suggestion in the earlier review to make this a "bibingka" recipe by substituting coconut milk and evaporated milk for the fresh milk and taking out the coconut? Would like to hear if that worked. Thanks for sharing!
Aunty's favorite! Make a coconut/no milk version: Replace butter with coconut oil, milk with coconut milk, and use turbinado sugar (less sweet).
Delicious! It reminded my family of mochi we ate as children.
This recipe was great! I looked at a bunch of butter mochi recipes online and decided to try a modified version of this one. I followed one reviewer's suggestion of using one can of coconut milk and one can of evaporated milk instead of the whole milk. I also cut the sugar by 1/4 cup. It was delicious!!!
Ono! I used coconut milk instead of whole milk. LOVE IT
I think I may have overcooked this based on others reviews to cook it longer. It isn't as creamy as I thought it would be but it is good tasting!
I made this as written except for using first press coconut milk in place of half of the milk stated and topping with additional shredded coconut in the last 15 minutes of baking (so it could toast). I wasn't sure how to store it, so I put it in the refrigerator. When served cold it tasted good, but had a very odd texture. I found that keeping the mochi out at room temperature produced a slightly more cake-like texture that my family adored and readily devoured. Definitely a keeper. Thank you!
This is more like the traditional chinese glutinous rice cake that my mom used to make, less like japanese mochi. Still very good, just not what I was expecting from a "mochi" recipe. I guess the ingredients are similar, but the execution is completely different from traditional mochi. My mom used to make this cake with dollops of red bean paste or chocolate chips (for us americanized japanese-chinese kids.)
I used SOYMILK vanilla flavored and bourbon Vanilla. Also omitted 1/2 cup sugar & added BLUEBERRIES. Yummy!!
This recipe broke da mouth!! I was born and raised in Hawaii, now away, in Bangor Maine where it is a challange to get treats from home.... now I can just make butter mochi at home... This is wonderful... Thank you so much!!!
OMG its so good! And this recipe was so easy. I didnt have any coconut so I left it out. But it was a great simple and tasty dessert!
The best I made!!
Sorry, I didn't make the original recipe so the 5 stars is for the following modification. I used 1 can coconut milk and added 2% milk to equal a total of 3 cups, 2 t. vanilla and omitted the flaked coconut since I have family members that don't like it. It came out great! Very, very dense, as mochi is, and rich so cut into small squares. Has a buttery taste with very subtle coconut flavor. Parts of the mochi may puff up when baking but it evenly flattens when cool. Baked for 50 minutes, turned off oven and left in for another 10 minutes. Made day before and left out unrefrigerated before serving. Was concerned about the 5 eggs but it did not taste "eggie" at all.
Substituted 1 1/2 cup Agave nectar for sugar, reduced temp to 325 - came out great!
It's really easy to make! At first, I thought it was too runny, but then it cooks perfectly! I left the coconut out, and used 2% milk instead, and it still tastes wonderful! I let it sit a day or two. Sometimes I even frost it like a traditional cake, and it's even more wonderful! I like adding red bean paste and such for a more traditional Japanese taste, but for American style, I make it sweeter with frosting or powdered sugar for decorations.
This was just awesome. Just like the ones from back home. Thank you so much for sharing and God bless.
I first tried butter mochi on vacation in Kauai, Hawaii. I had never tasted anything quite like it. Thank you for the recipe, it was very nostalgic and delicious.
OMG its sooo good, I used the Mochiko sweet rice flour, doubled the coconut and followed the tip about substituting the milk for evaporated milk, sea salt and coconut milk. Baked for only 50 minutes. Its perfect!
Amazing! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out soooo good! The edges got a little crispy, but thats the best part! I love how the coconut rises to the top and makes a nice crispy topping. Will definitely make this again! Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections