Crispy Chicken Strips

This was delicious! Instead of 'seasoning blend', I used garlic powder and thyme. I also put the strips on a baking rack, set on top of a baking dish lined with foil (easy clean up). They were crispy all the way around and very moist inside. Served with mashed potatoes and corn for a pure comfort food meal. Delicious, thank you!
This is my family's favorite! We make often and have experimented slightly - is also good to dip in beaten eggs instead of melted butter (not as greasy, same taste) and you can use French's French fried onion rings instead of Rice Crispies and is also quite delicious, but slightly more expensive. Also good with cheddar cheese baked on top!
I lined the pan with foil then sprayed the foil with Pam. I melted 1/4 c butter in bowl. Then I put 1 cup Rice Krispies, 2 TBS flour, 2 tsp Montreal Chicken Seasoning into a small ziplock bag to crush and mix ingredients (don't over crush). Pour dry ingredients into separate bowl. Coat chicken in butter then coat with dry ingredients. Bake for 30 mins. for crispy coating. Serve with ranch dressing for dipping.
Great easy recipe! I used panko instead of the rice cereal what I had on hand and garlic powder salt pepper and a spice called 'Kickin Chicken'! Wow so good! Will be a regular now thanks for sharing!!
I was surprised how much the whole family liked these. I cut 2 chicken breasts into strips and then dipped. Used olive oil instead of butter for healthier meal.
This recipe was marginal. Admittedly I probably over-crushed the rice crispies but it just wasn't very flavorful. I might make it again but I will definitely add some salt and other spices to add some flavor. Not bad but blah.
I like a little bit of a kick so I added creole seasoning (I used Tony Chachere's) Other than that I didn't do anything different and it was SO GOOD! I had company over and so I let them eat as much as they wanted and ended up only getting 1 strip myself because they ate it all up so fast! LOL.. it is a favorite here!
This was very tender. I didn't have the seasoning so I replaced it with two dashes of garlic powder and it did the trick.
My two grandchildren loved this. And the one don't like much as far as nutritional food goes. So I was happy that he liked this since it's more healty than some of the other recipes I make for lunch or dinner. Check the nutrition values on the recipes. Thanks so much for the post.