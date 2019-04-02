Crispy Chicken Strips

Rating: 4.44 stars
171 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 105
  • 4 star values: 42
  • 3 star values: 21
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

This is the best chicken recipe. My husband and children ask for this over and over again.

By DDICKERSON

7 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place butter in a shallow bowl. In a separate shallow bowl, mix the crushed cereal, flour, and seasoning blend. Dip chicken tenders in the butter, then press in the cereal mixture to evenly coat. Arrange in the prepared baking dish. Drizzle with any remaining butter.

  • Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 95.1mg; sodium 218.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (173)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
CookinBug
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2008
This was delicious! Instead of 'seasoning blend', I used garlic powder and thyme. I also put the strips on a baking rack, set on top of a baking dish lined with foil (easy clean up). They were crispy all the way around and very moist inside. Served with mashed potatoes and corn for a pure comfort food meal. Delicious, thank you! Read More
Helpful
(156)
WinstonSalem
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2007
This is my family's favorite! We make often and have experimented slightly - is also good to dip in beaten eggs instead of melted butter (not as greasy, same taste) and you can use French's French fried onion rings instead of Rice Crispies and is also quite delicious, but slightly more expensive. Also good with cheddar cheese baked on top! Read More
Helpful
(140)
Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2008
I lined the pan with foil then sprayed the foil with Pam. I melted 1/4 c butter in bowl. Then I put 1 cup Rice Krispies, 2 TBS flour, 2 tsp Montreal Chicken Seasoning into a small ziplock bag to crush and mix ingredients (don't over crush). Pour dry ingredients into separate bowl. Coat chicken in butter then coat with dry ingredients. Bake for 30 mins. for crispy coating. Serve with ranch dressing for dipping. Read More
Helpful
(109)
SHARYL4
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
Great easy recipe! I used panko instead of the rice cereal what I had on hand and garlic powder salt pepper and a spice called 'Kickin Chicken'! Wow so good! Will be a regular now thanks for sharing!! Read More
Helpful
(51)
LISAPERP
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2006
I was surprised how much the whole family liked these. I cut 2 chicken breasts into strips and then dipped. Used olive oil instead of butter for healthier meal. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Kelley Cooks
Rating: 3 stars
11/23/2005
This recipe was marginal. Admittedly I probably over-crushed the rice crispies but it just wasn't very flavorful. I might make it again but I will definitely add some salt and other spices to add some flavor. Not bad but blah. Read More
Helpful
(23)
NOTaCOOKyet
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2006
I like a little bit of a kick so I added creole seasoning (I used Tony Chachere's) Other than that I didn't do anything different and it was SO GOOD! I had company over and so I let them eat as much as they wanted and ended up only getting 1 strip myself because they ate it all up so fast! LOL.. it is a favorite here! Read More
Helpful
(21)
lynne V
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2006
This was very tender. I didn't have the seasoning so I replaced it with two dashes of garlic powder and it did the trick. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Cooking 101
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2006
My two grandchildren loved this. And the one don't like much as far as nutritional food goes. So I was happy that he liked this since it's more healty than some of the other recipes I make for lunch or dinner. Check the nutrition values on the recipes. Thanks so much for the post. Read More
Helpful
(17)
