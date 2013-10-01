Chocolate Sauerkraut Cake II

Do not be scared! Live a little and step outside the box; these are fantastic! I followed the recipe w/2 minor alterations: 1. I made as cupcakes (baked for right around 20 min a batch and the recipe made 30 cupcakes for me) and 2. I never have buttermilk so I used the milk (1% at our house) and vinegar substitution. I should probably make it known that I'm NOT a from scratch cake fan; I tend to prefer Duncan Hines box mixes, so I baked these more for the novelty of the sauerkraut w/low expectations...well, they certainly exceeded the low bar I had set! These are great! great flavor...I'm not sure what the sauerkraut does (some bites I felt I could get the barest hint of sauerkraut, but maybe it was all in my head), but these are def worth trying! I frosted w/butter cream (butter cream II from here, actually) but next time I think I'll try w/either a cinnamon-y or a caramel or a PB or a mint frosting (the possibilities are endless!) thanks to the suggestions of wonderful RE members.

