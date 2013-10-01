Chocolate Sauerkraut Cake II

A delicious chocolate cake with an ingredient best kept secret.

By Jane Hammer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan. Sift cocoa, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together and set aside. In a separate small bowl, combine buttermilk with sauerkraut and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter, brown sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat in. Add flour mixture alternately with sauerkraut mixture. Beat only until blended.

  • Pour batter into 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Cool cake and frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.

168 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 27.1g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 200mg. Full Nutrition
