One - Two - Three - Four Cake III

3.8
16 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

1 cup shortening, 2 cups sugar, 3 cups flour, and 4 eggs gives this basic yellow cake recipe flavored with vanilla and almond its name.

Recipe by Denise

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 - 9 inch pans
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) Grease and flour three 9 inch round pans. Sift flour and baking powder together, and set aside. In a separate bowl, add vanilla and almond extract to milk and set aside.

  • Cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well with each addition. Add flour mixture alternately with milk. Mix until smooth and divide into three 9 inch round pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 65mg. Full Nutrition
