One - Two - Three - Four Cake III

I thought this would be a great recipe, but it proved to be the opposite. I made 2 9' cakes and 4 cupcakes from the batter. When in the oven, I had to bake the cakes for 15 minutes longer than the recipe said. However, I realize that is probably because I had too much batter in each cake pan. My real problems came when getting the cakes out of the pan. I had greased and floured the pans using techniques that are tried and true, but neither cakes would come out. I let the cakes cool completely, and when I tried to get the cakes out, they both crumbled. The cake was very dry and would not stay in its cake form. The taste was also very bland and not moist at all like a cake should be. I would not recommend this recipe.