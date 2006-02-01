One - Two - Three - Four Cake III
1 cup shortening, 2 cups sugar, 3 cups flour, and 4 eggs gives this basic yellow cake recipe flavored with vanilla and almond its name.
I modified this recipe slightly, and it recipe makes a really good, dense layer cake for a strong frosting. Make it with a fudgy icing and you will have a very rich cake. My modifications: (1)substitute butter for the shortening, (2) use cake flour, (3) reduce baking powder to 3t, (4) reduce almond extract to 1/2t and (5) add 1/2t salt.Read More
I did not care for this recipe.Read More
With minor modifications this is a 5-star yellow cake recipe; as good as it gets! I like the moistness of shortening, but I also I like the flavor and richness of butter - so I used a 50/50 combination of both. I also added 1/2 tsp. of salt to enhance flavor. I baked this as cupcakes and found them light, moist and delicately sweet. As long as you cream your shortening or butter and sugar well, and then add the eggs one at a time to keep the batter aerated and emulsified, you won't have any "dry and dense" issues. I would not hesitate to make this again...repeatedly. With lots of fluffy buttercream frosting.
I have been using this recipe for years with butter instead of shortening and have had very good results.
This is an excellent base for a yellow cake. I use butter. No way does this cake turn out dry if you follow instructions. The butter and sugar require a lot of beating......it is not a cake to make in a hurry. Sure beats any cake mix out there either doctored or otherwise. I also like to separate the eggs, beat the whites until thick and hold soft peaks and fold in .....
great
Followed instructions exactly. It came out really dense. The cake developed a bit of a crust to it as well. It wasn't bad, but will require tweaking. I'll be trying it with butter next time instead of shortening.
I am 73. When a teenager my mom made this sometimes with chocolate chips and lemon flavoring. She always had the ingredients in the house. I know she used margarine but it was still good. We baked it in an oblong tube pan. It was gone in no time. Take the time to separate and whip the egg whites. I still make this cake using butter I like the long oblong pan.
Took to a party, received many compliments. Changed shortening to 50/50 butter and vegetable shortening. The Fudge Icing really topped off the taste.
Good base cake recipe. Really easy for when you want to do something simple, but definately easy to jazz up when you're looking for something with pizzaz!! Everyone who tried one loved it!! This recipe made about 30 cupcakes, I can't even tell you how many of those my husband ate alone!!
I used butter instead of shortening, but other wise it was delicious!
I thought this would be a great recipe, but it proved to be the opposite. I made 2 9' cakes and 4 cupcakes from the batter. When in the oven, I had to bake the cakes for 15 minutes longer than the recipe said. However, I realize that is probably because I had too much batter in each cake pan. My real problems came when getting the cakes out of the pan. I had greased and floured the pans using techniques that are tried and true, but neither cakes would come out. I let the cakes cool completely, and when I tried to get the cakes out, they both crumbled. The cake was very dry and would not stay in its cake form. The taste was also very bland and not moist at all like a cake should be. I would not recommend this recipe.
This didn't work out for me. I made some mini cup cakes with it that look alright but didn't rise much. And I made two larger cakes which both fell in the center.
