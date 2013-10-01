Gail's Raisin Cake

This recipe makes a cinnamon-accented raisin cake you'll find to be very moist and super delicious!

By Dianne

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a saucepan, combine raisins and water. Bring to a boil and let boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and add butter, sugar and brown sugar. Stir to mix and allow to cool.

  • In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt, cinnamon and baking soda. Add the raisin mixture and the nuts. Stir together until smooth.

  • Pour batter into a 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 357.4mg. Full Nutrition
