Gail's Raisin Cake
This recipe makes a cinnamon-accented raisin cake you'll find to be very moist and super delicious!
. Very moist and delicious.I frosted the cake with cinnamon frosting.I feel cooking time is not enough because after 40 minutes the cake was still not done.Read More
WOW!! This is an amazing cake! I was reading through the bible and realized that the food "raisin cake" was mentioned and eaten alot as part of the hebrew tradition. So I was inspired to look for a "raisin cake" recipe. Though I'm sure this is not a traditional hebrew recipe, it sure is delectable!! As another reviewer did, I also made mine in a bundt pan. Incredibly moist, just enough sweetness to it and so very easy to make. Thanks for sharing. I will be making this often.
This cake was really yummy & moist. It stayed very moist even after a few days. Everyone in my house loved it - I doubled the walnuts, added 1 tspn. vanilla extract & 1 tspn. walnut extract to the raisin mixture (after cooling). I also substituted margarine for butter because I didn't have any and it was fine.
I got to give this one a five. It was Super easy and really good. However I did let mine cook for one hour just to be on the safe side of done.
I tried this yesterday and it was a big hit. Very easy to make with ingredients that are on hand. Very moist. I used golden raisins( didn't have enough regular ones)ans pecans instead of walnuts. I will definately make this one again. Sweet and moist enough without a glaze
This is our first raisin cake and it was Very Easy & Very Good. We baked ours for 35 minutes , to be super it was super moist and good. Then it wasn't over cooked. When the raisins and water were done boiling i removed them from the heat & put the butter & sugars right into the hot water to melt. I didn't wait for it to cool. Just went ahead and mixed in the flour and other ingredients. We didn't add the nuts. We also sprinkled 10X sugar on top. Came out great, will be making again. Thanks
This cake turned out delicious! It was very easy to make. I made the cake in a bundt cake pan and it came out perfect! Smells good and tasted even better! Will definitely make again.
OMG this cake is to DIE for!!!! Soooo moist and yummy!!!! I used a bundt pan and 1tsp salt and it came out awesome!!!
Wonderful! Delicious!!
Very good!
This cake is delicious! I haven't even glazed it yet and it is fantastic. I was a bit concerned that I felt the batter looked super thin, but it worked out fine. I did need to cook for 1 hour, in a bundt. (I live in Colo- everything takes longer ) It tasted just like the raisin cake my mom made for us as children. Thanks for sharing.
Best recipe ever I added 2 tablespoons of butter and teaspoon of nutmeg , very easy to make customer requests .
Thanks for the sharing your awesome recipe, Gail. I give this 5 stars too. A friend was about to pay a visit and I wanted to make a cake using the raisins I had. Then I found this recipe. First try, excellent result. My husband was first skeptical that I was going to serve first-try recipe, but I took the chance. And I didn't regret. Everybody loved it, including our 2 y.o.
