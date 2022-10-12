Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas

My take on the brilliant sheet pan quesadilla hack that's making the rounds—these chicken fajita quesadillas come out savory, crispy, and gooey in the oven. Feel free to customize with additional quesadilla topping favorites, like guacamole.

Recipe by fabeveryday
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajita Quesadillas
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped

  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breast, chopped

  • 2 tablespoons water

  • 1 (1.12 ounce) package fajita seasoning mix

  • 8 flour tortillas

  • 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

  • 4 tablespoons sour cream, for serving

  • 4 tablespoons pico de gallo, or to taste

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and bell peppers and cook until they are just beginning to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove from skillet with a slotted spoon and set aside.

  3. Add chicken to the same skillet and cook until no longer pink on the outside, about 5 minutes. Return onion and bell peppers to the skillet. Stir in water and fajita seasoning. Cook and stir until the chicken has cooked completely, about 3 minutes.

  4. On a half sheet pan, place 6 tortillas around the edges of the pan so that about half of each tortilla hangs over the side. Place another tortilla in the center to cover the pan completely.

  5. Using a slotted spoon, top with the chicken, onion, and pepper mixture in an even layer (being careful not to add too much liquid from the skillet). Finally, sprinkle cheese evenly over the chicken mixture.

  6. Place another tortilla in the center on top of all fillings, then fold each tortilla over the toppings towards the center. Place a second half baking sheet on top of tortillas (this will help the quesadilla hold its shape).

  7. Bake in the pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove the top baking sheet and continue baking until the tortillas are golden and crispy, 8 to 12 more minutes.

  8. Slice into rectangles and serve topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

407 Calories
18g Fat
35g Carbs
26g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 8
Calories 407
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 18g 23%
Saturated Fat 10g 49%
Cholesterol 68mg 23%
Sodium 852mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 2g 9%
Protein 26g
Potassium 325mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

