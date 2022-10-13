Recipes Main Dishes Pasta Chicken Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Be the first to rate & review! The pasta dish will be ready in 30 minutes. Add a green salad and glass of sweet peach tea for a fast weeknight meal. Recipe by thedailygourmet Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 6 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 ¾ cups uncooked rotini pasta 4 thick-cut bacon slices 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces 1 tablespoon dry ranch dressing mix Sauce: 2 tablespoons butter 2 tablespoons flour 1 ½ cups 2% milk ½ cup reserved pasta water (Optional) 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened 5 teaspoons dry ranch dressing mix 1 pinch salt 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley (Optional) Directions Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain rotini, saving 1/2 cup of pasta water. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned and crispy, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon and drain on paper towels. Leave rendered bacon grease in the skillet. Sprinkle chicken pieces with 1 tablespoon ranch seasoning. Add to the skillet with the bacon grease and cook until golden brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove cooked chicken from skillet and set aside. Rinse out skillet. Melt down 2 tablespoon butter in the skillet over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth and thickened, about 2 minutes. Slowly add in milk, whisking until sauce is smooth. Add pasta water ,1 tablespoon at a time, if the sauce is too thick. Stir softened cream cheese into sauce until well combined. Mix in remaining 5 teaspoons of ranch seasoning and season with salt. Mix until well combined. Add cooked pasta and chicken back into the skillet and mix until well coated with sauce. Finely chop cooked bacon. Mix into pasta dish. Serve garnished with chopped parsley if desired. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 606 Calories 31g Fat 47g Carbs 32g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 606 % Daily Value * Total Fat 31g 40% Saturated Fat 16g 78% Cholesterol 117mg 39% Sodium 670mg 29% Total Carbohydrate 47g 17% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 32g Potassium 518mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Photos of Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta Recipe