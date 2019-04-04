The McCuddy
This fantastic drink, developed by chief armchair scientists, is perfect for real men, or when all you can afford is whisky. Also, it gives you a good 'awake buzz'.
This fantastic drink, developed by chief armchair scientists, is perfect for real men, or when all you can afford is whisky. Also, it gives you a good 'awake buzz'.
We've been making a drink like this in my family for 3 generations. We do the tea, 1 gigger of whiskey or bourbon, honey and lemon in place of the milk. Absolute divinity and has become a comfort drink--especially when you're under the weather!Read More
We've been making a drink like this in my family for 3 generations. We do the tea, 1 gigger of whiskey or bourbon, honey and lemon in place of the milk. Absolute divinity and has become a comfort drink--especially when you're under the weather!
My stomach can't take the idea of whiskey & milk right now, but subbed with lemon juice this is my idea of a perfect cold & flu season toddy. Definitely enough whiskey to make it count, but after the first sip so smooth and silky and comforting. I made mine with the first teabag I grabbed, a Chai spice, and it's just awesome.
Wonderful drink! Great mixture of everything wholesome and good in the world. The trick is to drink it in a large glass.
I made The McCuddy for me and my husband for Father's Day, 2008. This drink has alot of strength. I broke out in a sweat. Serving The McCuddy in a large glass helps vetilate the fumes from the whiskey. This drink gives a strong awake and tastes delicious. I used soy milk for milk intolerance and it stood up well to the Scotch. This is not a drink for the faint of heart. My husband said, "If you drink ten of these you won't be drunk, you'll be Scottish!"
I served this to my husband who doesnt even like tea, and he loved this drink!! My picky teenage son also thought it was a big hit!!
I was nursing a cold on a cold dreary day and thought this drink might hit the spot, and boy, did it! This is my new hot toddy. The slight amount of milk imparted a silkiness that smoothly bound the other ingredients together, making it easier on the tummy. Wonderful.
Pretty good, personally I could have done without the milk.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections