My Dad's Candy

This is a delicious chewy candy with a hint of peanut butter. My Dad liked to add a few drops of maple extract to his now and then. Simply awesome! I promise you your family will love you for making this and BEG you to make this more often!

By SASSIE48

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter a shallow baking dish or cookie sheet generously, and set aside.

  • In a cast-iron pot or heavy saucepan, stir together the sugar and milk. Heat to between 234 and 240 degrees F (112 to 116 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms a soft ball that flattens when removed from the water and placed on a flat surface.

  • Remove from the heat, and stir in the peanut butter until smooth, then stir in the vanilla. Pour onto the prepared pan, and refrigerate for about 45 minutes. Break into pieces when cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 34.5mg. Full Nutrition
