Consomme Pork Chops

Can I rate it a 10? Let me start of saying... I don't like pork AT ALL but had some in the freezer I needed to use up. So, if I rate it that high, it MUST be good! I DID do a few things different just because of what my family likes, but I'm sure it would be good either way! I seasoned the pork chops with some Old Bay as well as salt and pepper before I drudged it in flour just for some extra kick. I also followed other's advice and added extra liquid. I used 1C rice and added 2C chicken broth (didn't have beef consume) and 1/2C white wine (instead of water). I used onions like it called for, which gave the dish great flavor. I also had mushrooms in the fridge so I added those too. mmmm!!!!! I cooked it for 40 minutes and is was PERFECT! Moist, tender, juicy. AMAZING! Will definately make this again.