Consomme Pork Chops

64 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 20
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

My grandmother used to make this all of the time when she was able and it was by far one of my all time favorites!

By JJHMOM

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Place the flour in a shallow dish. Season pork chops with salt and pepper, and press in the flour to lightly coat. Place chops in the skillet, and lightly brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

  • In a large baking dish, mix the rice, consomme, and water. Arrange onion slices over the rice. Top with pork chops.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 1 1/2 hours, or until rice is tender and pork is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 39.8mg; sodium 3304.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022