Consomme Pork Chops
My grandmother used to make this all of the time when she was able and it was by far one of my all time favorites!
We really liked this recipe. Tasty, filling and fast. I didn't have any consomme so I used a can of french onion soup (in addition to the sliced onion) and it was very good, but we are onion lovers. Will definitely make again (and again).Read More
covering is probably essential as my rice dried out too....and i didn't catch it until it was too late--i tried to salvage by adding more water...i think this would have been best with french onion soup AND consomme because as is--it was kind of bland.Read More
You might need to add an extra can of consomme'AND CUT OUT OR ONLY USE 1/4 C. OF WATER to this dish (pour it directly on top of the pork chops once the layering is complete). This is probably the reason the recipe was dry. I should have put it in the original posting of the recipe. SORRY FOR ANY CONFUSION!
Yum! My Mom used to make this recipe too. We put the pork chops in first, then spooned rice all around the open areas of a 9x13 pan, then laid sliced, rings of the onion around the whole pan before covering with 1 to 1 1/2 cans of consomme. We would cover the pan and cook until rice was tender and moist (approx. 1hr.) GREAT recipe for last minute casserole w/ staples usually found on hand.
This is a wonderful pork chop recipe, full of flavor and very tender. I used a wild rice with seasoning packet for a bit more flavor.
This recipe was great! Even my picky 12-year-old said it was really good! Here's what I changed in the recipe: I used season salt instead of plain salt; increased the rice to 1 1/2 cups; used 3 cups of chicken broth (that's what I had on hand) and 2 chicken bouillon cubes AND 1/2-3/4 cup water (some reviewers said theirs came out dry). I also seasoned the rice and water mixture with season salt and pepper. I covered it with tin foil and baked for 1 hour, it came out perfect and moist. With these small changes, my family loved it! Thanks so much for the great recipe!
I just love when I find a recipe that I always have all the ingredients for, it takes a second to put together, and it turns out this good!! I used one can of beef consomme, one can of water, and one can of condensed french onion soup (omitted the onion) and the liquid to rice ratio was perfect. Covered with foil and it only needed about 1 hour to cook. The chops were very tender and not dry at all! Thanks for sharing this easy dinner, I'll be making it again and again.
Wow, This was very good especially considering the effort I put into it. Next time I will double the rice...we all loved the crunchy edge. I had no Consomme so used beef broth. Thanks!
This recipe is a close version of one my ex-husband taught me that his family made. We always used double the amount of liquid to the measurement of rice (i.e. 1 cup of rice/2 cups liquid) I would take a 2-cup measuring cup, add one full can of beef consumme, and add water until the liquid equaled 2 cups. I would season, lightly flour and brown the pork chops in the olive oil. In the baking dish, I'd put the rice in first, then add the liquid. I would layer the browned pork chops on top. It works best if the liquid JUST covers the pork chops. COVER WITH ALUMINUM FOIL. I would bake for 1-1/2 hours. I'd let it sit for 10 min. covered. This has always been a family favorite. I recently made it for a get together of friends, using the 6 pork chops, but doubling the rice and liquid (used 2 cans of consumme). Cooked for 2 hrs, 15 min.
Great! But here is my mods, i cooked the rice in the consomme for about 10 min, then, instead of onion, i used a can of french onion soup...baked for ab hour and wow, my mom used to make this as a kid, it was my fav!!!
Delish! Don't forget to add the extra can of broth!
I hate it when people change the recipe then rate it! But that's what I'm doing...I used the same basis, but did not fry. I just threw all in 9 X 13 in dish with a can of french onion soup and long grain brown rice (all I had) and started for one hour at 350, but nothing happened! So I upped the temp to 400 and was done in another 45 minutes. I must say because of all the reviews, and what it takes to make the rice...I used one can soup and added two cups of water. Came out perfect and the french onion soup added a great flavor and the house had a wonderful smell!
This recipe is excellent. I did the wild rice suggestion and the rest of the recipe exactly as it said. This was a great dish. Will definitely make it again.
Can I rate it a 10? Let me start of saying... I don't like pork AT ALL but had some in the freezer I needed to use up. So, if I rate it that high, it MUST be good! I DID do a few things different just because of what my family likes, but I'm sure it would be good either way! I seasoned the pork chops with some Old Bay as well as salt and pepper before I drudged it in flour just for some extra kick. I also followed other's advice and added extra liquid. I used 1C rice and added 2C chicken broth (didn't have beef consume) and 1/2C white wine (instead of water). I used onions like it called for, which gave the dish great flavor. I also had mushrooms in the fridge so I added those too. mmmm!!!!! I cooked it for 40 minutes and is was PERFECT! Moist, tender, juicy. AMAZING! Will definately make this again.
Overall its a good dish. I used 1 cup of white rice with 2 cups of water and 1 packet of onion soup mix. There was no need to add onion slices. I browned the chops per the recipe, adding my own blend of spices to the flour. I covered the dish with foil and baked for about 1 hour. If you don't cover with foil, it will probably dry out.
Great pork recipe dish, tender and tasty! I season the pork with an italian bread seasoning then brown in skillet.
These chops were very moist and tasty. I had long grain and wild rice (Rice-a-Roni) and I used beef broth instead of water...per the box instructions. My husband is not a rice eater but her really like the way the flavor was absorbed into the rice. A keeper for sure.
My entire family loved this. I did take the suggestions from some other reviews. I used a box of Uncle Ben's Long Grain & Wild Rice and stirred in a can of consomme and a can of french onion soup. Delicious!
The pork came out tender but my rice did not have enough liquid to cook entirely so some rice was a bit hard. I also added some ground sage which I like with pork. It reminded my husband of a dish his mom used to make so I'll make it again.
This is a recipe I have been making for years and we all love it. You definitely must cover the dish for baking.
I make this the other way round. Put pork chops in the bottom of an oven proof dish with a lid. Cover with 1 cup of rice and a sliced onion. Add one can of conentrated consomme and no water. This has a lot of taste if you don't dilute it! Cook in a medium oven for a round 45 mns-1 hr.
I made it as written except I added 1/2 cup of water. I liked it. Hubby said the rice tasted too oniony, but we eat a lot of onions, so I'm not sure what's up with that. He still made a porkchop sandwich out of the leftovers. Thanks!
five stars is not enough. i loved this. i will double the recipe next time. i followed other reviewers advice and i used long grain and wild rice and also used the spice packet. and i used one can of beef broth b/c thats what i had. i also covered it with tin foil. it was soooooo good, thanks sooo much for this recipe. i will make this many many more times.
Mine turned out great. I think the key is using consomme and not plain broth. Just make sure to cover the dish and check halfway or so to make sure the rice does not dry out. I will make this again for my family.
I followed this recipe to the letter, but I found it to be very dry. I did add more consomme and it still was very dry.
Delicious Recipe! We used (4) 1 1/2 Pork Cops 1 1/2 Cup Rice 14 oz can of beef broth Cook time was about 55 min Keep it covered
We used french onion soup instead of consomme as suggested by someone else. It came out wonderfully.
I made this today after reading all the good reviews, but I have to say it wasn't as good as I hoped it would be. I used boneless center cut pork chops and though they turned out tender, they were a little dry. (I did keep this covered and even cooked it about 10 min less). The rice was gummy even though it was cooked enough. I even added the extra broth. There wasn't a whole lot of flavor for my taste and my husband agreed that I shouldn't make it again. Sorry.
It turned out really good. Covered it and baked for an hour with thick chops. Added 4-5 cloves of chopped garlic. It was great!
Super easy and delicious recipe! Took one review's advice and put pork chops in first followed by rice, onions and then consomme/broth. Most recently I used a box of toasted almond rice pilaf by Near East and it was delicious!!
made these last night - used 2 cups of beef broth with a package of lipton onion soup mixed in with it only because I didn't have any beef consome and increased liquid based on other reviews, coverd with aluminum foil and baked 1 hour and they were delicious, moist and tender - I can not imagine baking this dish without covering it. With those changes made, I will definately make again, My husband loved them
I really liked this! The rice was a little mushy but I didn't use long grain rice either. I probably could have cooked it for an hour instead of hour and a half (I added extra liquid) and it would have been pretty close to perfect. I did use seasonings we like instead of salt and pepper... very yummy
This was one of the first things I made for my husband after we got married and he loved it! It's a regular monthly meal in our house-- minus the onions. My kids love it!
Just great! I used wild rice and added mushrooms, just because. I served it at a dinner party and everyone loved it.
This recipe is delicious. I would recommend 2 cans of beef consomme instead of using water. I also covered the pan before I put it in the oven so the pork was very moist and the rice was done. Next time I make this i'm going to add garlic to give it some kick.
Want to give it 5 stars for ease, and it is tasty but nothing to fall out of your chair over (sorry). I have made it 3 ways..recipe to a T and with both the consume and french onion soup and just the french onion soup..it is tasty all ways, and the husband liked it. Good NO FUSS recipe,and these are always good to have! Thanks for the recipe. It has saved me when I ran out of time, and couldn't figure out what to make for dinner!
I made this tonight for dinner and did not care for it. I followed the recipe to the letter. The top layer of rice didn't cook and the chops were dry. I doubt I will make it again but, if I do, I will add two cups of liquid and cover the baking dish with foil, removing it the last 15 minutes. I won't cook it as long as called for in the recipe, either. I partly blame myself because, when I read the recipe, I thought to myself..."self, you should add another 1/2 cup of water and cover with aluminum foil". I didn't.
Did not like this at all - husband, kids or myself. Pork chops were dry and the flavor was not that great. Found it similar to a recipe we used to make that used a can of mushroom soup and 1 can of milk rather than the consomme soup and it is much better than this.
This was a great dinner! I have some food allergies and modified the recipe a bit (used rice flour & chicken broth-2 cups/no water) and added some onion powder and sage to the flour before coating the chops. Also added some Tony's seasoning to the rice/chops. (we like spice) My husband raved about it - I'll definitely make this again! Also, after reading some of the other comments, I did cover it for the duration of the cooking time. I think that helped!
It was tasty after I added more salt and pepper. It came out a little bland. Also, the top dried out a bit. Overall, a decent meal.
I came across this recipe a few days ago, and decided to try it. I followed the recipe, but i added 1 can of french onion soup. This dish was quick and full of flavor. My sister and my daughter loved it with biscuits. Perfect dinner for a busy day of the week.
I had 3 cups of broth. No water. And rice I used 1 1/2 cups of rice. I'm glad I made a lot of rice. It's the best flavored rice I ever had.
Juicy and full of flavor.
I make a version of this quite often, it's turned out to be a family favorite. My mom taught me to make it when I was young. Only differences is that I add a sliced green pepper with the sliced onion and add an extra cup of rice and extra can of consommé. We like the rice so I always make extra! Put the porkchops in the pan first then the dry long grain rice, then the consume and water and then the veggies.
There is a similar recipe I make with chicken. Guaranteed artery clogging delight! Coat chicken with flour, then fry chicken in a stick of butter until browned on both sides. Remove the chicken and add 1 can of beef consommé and 1 cup of sour cream. Stir mixture on medium heat until it comes to a low boil. Return the chicken to the pan and place under the broiler until chicken is cooked (about 5 minutes). Serve over rice with gravy... I love the rich creamy taste of the gravy! Gosh, I guess I need to post the recipe as an actual recipe ??
I used pork loins rather than chops and added mushrooms. The loins became a bit dry but otherwise it turned out wonderful.
Mine were about 1/2 inch thick and 45 minutes dried them out. Flavor was good.
I used to make this recipe back in the 1970's all the time, and have been looking for it for years now...I'm so happy to have found it here! I am preparing it tonight! So yummy...and such good memories attached to it for me!! Thank you for posting this recipe!
The only changes that I made was to cover with aluminum foil and only cooked in the oven for 1 hour & 20 minutes. It came out perfect. Rice was moist and fluffy!
Used broth instead of consomme and a package of onion soup mix, a can of mushroom soup and a can of mushrooms. The pork chops turned out so nice and moist and the rice was perfect.
As a vegetarian, I really rely on All recipes (& the reviewers) for recipe ideas for my meat eating hubby. He said that it was really good, however, I did have to ask. Thank you
This dish was a staple growing up, and I have never seen it made in anything other than a covered pyrex dish, with only 3-4 chops. My chops are always moist and juicy with rice perfectly cooked. 3-4 chops in a 2qt works with this recipe, double it when using 6 chops, and then you have to go to an oblong pyrex, but it must be covered!
Great recipe! Although very tasty, really be aware of your cooking time & rice - or the rice will dry out. I cut the cooking time to 1 hour and things were just right. I'd suggest cooking covered for at least the first 45 minutes. Check and see how quickly the liquid has been absorbed you can make the call to recover longer or continue cooking uncovered.
This was not good. I used seasoned flour and more liquid (1 can French onion soup, 2 cans beef broth.) My 13x9 pan was almost overflowing. I figured that would be more than enough liquid to have cooked rice and tender chops with some sauce to spoon over the top. WRONG. The rice was cooked properly, but the chops were pretty dry, and there was NO liquid to spoon over the chops. I guess I was thinking that this was going to be like my smothered chops but with the rice cooked right in, but it was just a dry mess. We ate it, but I won't be making this again and it's getting tossed out of the recipe box for sure.
We didn't care for this. Boring and bland.
I liked the recipe. I decided to use Rice A Roni and put the seasoning in with it. That was a BIG mistake don't do that. It turned out really salty. Other than that. It was great. I used 2 cans of the consumme and 1/2 can of water. It worked out well. I liked it, the kids liked it but the hubby didn't care for the rice. Will make it again. :)
