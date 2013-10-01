Lazy Dazy Cake I

I thought that this recipe was not what I expected it to turn out like. I followed everything in the recipe and I found the result to be too sweet. Sponge cakes are supposed to be light and airy, but mine turned out heavy and dense and had a strong eggy taste. I wanted to make it for a party but couldn't because the result was too disappointing. I ended up buying one instead. My friends were looking forward to eating a cake made by me, since I don't see them all that often. Overall, I found this cake to be too sweet, heavy, dense, and did not result in the cake that I was looking forward to serving my friends with. I will definitely not make this cake again!