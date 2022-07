Lazy Dazy Cake I

I added 1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla ex along w/ a half cup finely shredded coconut to the batter. I also did not use egg yolk and instead egg whites which worked otu great! I find yolk is usually unnecessary anyhow. The glaze needs work because as is it's super runny like water and has no substance or stickability. Needs to harden once cooled and it doesn't at all. The glaze also needed somethign extra flavor wise so I added a couple tablespoons of rum, 1 table spoon vanilla ex, and 2 teaspoons coconut ex. The cakes texture came out very well. It also only needed to be cooked a half hour so I'm glad I was payign attention and didn't follow the recipes time for a whole hour! Casue the cake would had been ruined. At a half hour the top had a perfect golden brown color and was firm and moist. Will make again, but will modify as I already have to make it a better recipe.

