Lazy Dazy Cake I
Sponge cake with a brown sugar and coconut topping.
I added 1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla ex along w/ a half cup finely shredded coconut to the batter. I also did not use egg yolk and instead egg whites which worked otu great! I find yolk is usually unnecessary anyhow. The glaze needs work because as is it's super runny like water and has no substance or stickability. Needs to harden once cooled and it doesn't at all. The glaze also needed somethign extra flavor wise so I added a couple tablespoons of rum, 1 table spoon vanilla ex, and 2 teaspoons coconut ex. The cakes texture came out very well. It also only needed to be cooked a half hour so I'm glad I was payign attention and didn't follow the recipes time for a whole hour! Casue the cake would had been ruined. At a half hour the top had a perfect golden brown color and was firm and moist. Will make again, but will modify as I already have to make it a better recipe.Read More
I made this cake and at 29 minutes in the oven it was burnt. I think that the hour for cooking time is a typo. I remade it and cooked it for 20 minutes and it was perfect.Read More
Oh my gosh! This cake is totally AWESOME!!! I made this just for fun but it turned out sooo yummy...great topping! My boyfriend loved it! You should definately try this recipe. If you are reading this, then good for you because its always smart to read reviews before baking anything. I'm glad i did. Remember: DO NOT bake this cake for more than 20-25 mins.
Wow...what a great recipe. As suggested, I added a teaspoon of vanilla, and only baked the cake for 30 min at max. I used two 8" round pans lined with parchment paper, lightly greased and floured. After broiling, I let them cool and flipped the cakes out of the pans and made a two layer cake - very nice display! Tastes just like grandma used to make. I will use this recipe again. In fact, I think I'll use the batter recipe the next time I make pineapple upside-down cake. A real winner!
This is my Grandma's recipe but doubled (so, you can easily halve this recipe and it makes one layer) - I LOVE this cake. So simple, it is my default "coffee with the neighbour" cake and I change it up as need be - today it contains fresh blueberries and no coconut in the topping. I have also made it with soy milk and it comes out fine.
This sponge cake recipe was just what I was after for shortcake shells, so I didn't use the topping. I reduced the serving size to six, which was just perfect for my 6-shortcake pan. I was satisfied with them, but would have liked them with a little more butter in the batter as well as some vanilla.
Really nice cake. Cook only 28-30 minutes. I found when broiling the topping not to move the oven rack closer to the broiler. It browned better and didn't burn when I left the rack in the center of the oven where I cooked the cake. I just set the oven to broil. Would be good with your own frosting or fruit too. A keeper, thanks.
YES! Make sure that you do not try to bake this for an hour. Just like someone else said, "about 20 minutes". This cake has a fantastic taste. I didn't even use coconut. I think the next time that I make it I will punch holes in the top of the cake and then pour the icing on it. The icing makes the cake to die for.
I cut this recipe in half and made it in an 8 inch round pan, the cake itself baked very well, but it tasted very eggy, and there was no vanilla in this so called "vanilla sponge cake". Next time I will definitely try adding some vanilla and maybe not so much eggs. I give it a 4 because the people I made it for liked it.
incredibly good! I made it in two 8-inch rounds -- looks nicer than a flat cake. Cooked for just over 20 minutes. Watch it at the stage where you put it under the broiler, and turn it around so it colors evenly, if necessary.
The batter was awesome! I almost burnt the house down broiling the topping though (the cake pan got stuck in the broiler and I had to shut it off and yank the whole broiler shelf out), so keep an eye on it. The topping on my cake was crispy and chewy....I'm not sure if that's how it's supposed to be but it was still surprisingly really good.
Overall a very good cake, and easy to put together. I noticed a reviewer mentioned eggy-ness so I cut back to three eggs (can't stand eggy-ness) and after tasting the batter I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract for more flavor. I agree with others that the baking time is wayyy off; mine was done in 20 minutes. The cake itself is nice and spongy; nothing too dense. but that topping....Oh WOW that topping is amazing for this cake. I would absolutely make this again, but with the changes I mentioned above. Thanks for sharing!
Lovely cake! We used a bundt pan, and it took about 40 minutes to be done. I also always cook with substitutes, due to dietary restrictions - we used margarine, soy milk, and spelt flour, and it came out great!!
Delicious, I didn't make the topping, i needed an easy quick sponge cake and this was it! I frosted my cake with cream cheese icing and added whipped topping to the top and put sliced strawberries on top with a handful of blueberries. Turned out awesome. My cake baked 35 minutes (thanks for the tip in earlier reviews). I'll make this cake again!!!
Plus being yummy yummy, it's possible to reduce this recipe by half, and the results are just fantastic. If you do reduce, remember to also reduce the time. ENJOY
Made this cake minus the topping to use in a trifle. I added a teaspoonful of almond extract. I was very impressed by how much flavor the cake had. It can certainly stand alone as a snack cake. Next time, I will butter and flour the pan. It took 30 minutes in a 9x13 pan. Thank you!
If you add two teaspoons vanilla extract, increase the salt to 1/2 teaspoon, increase the butter by one more tablespoon, you'll have the perfect old fashioned Lazy Daisy Cake base.
Recipe is easily cut in half, so I made it in a 9x9 size, baked for 20 minutes. I added vanilla to the batter. Otherwise, did everything the same. Only needed to broil on high for 2ish minutes to get that nice caramelization. DEELISH! :)
I cut this recipe in half and made it in an 8 inch round pan, because my parents are consantly complaining about leftover cakes from a 9x13 inch pan. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla extract and it turned out great. I goofed on the topping, i forgot to put the topping on top of the cake and put it BACK into the oven. I did not like the topping that much, it was much too sweet. Next time I'm going to replace the topping with cream cheese topping and make the cake into 2 8inch pans or an 9x5 inch pan. I will definitely make this cake again. Oh, by the way, like other reviewers said make sure you only bake your cake for 20min!!!
I made this for my 21st, and since then I've made it over five times, everytime a success! Never failed! I didn't use the topping, however, for my 21st, I made it a strawberry cake by filling it with strawberry cream (cream + strawberry jam then whipped) and covered the cake with the rest of the strawberry cream, topped with seasonal fruit and more strawberries, everyone loved it! Also made this in place of ladyfinger for Tiramisu, perfect :)
My original review is years old, and I wanted to point out that I've made this numerous times over the past few years and this is really a no-fail recipe! Easy, simple and tasty! This cake was great.. it was moist and fluffy, and the topping added some great texture and flavour. Don't skimp on the topping - I feel like this is what keeps it moist afterwards (it is still moist a week later). I'll definitely be making this again. Be careful with the baking time.. don't go past 30 minutes.
Made it for my husbands birthday, and it was very yummy! Most sucessful cake I've ever made!
yummy! i halved the recipe and made mini sponge cakes in 12 muffin tins. The amount of batter was perfect. I added 3/4 teaspoon vanilla to the batter, and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon to the icing. I'm waiting for them to cool right now but they smell delicious. The muffins took about 15 minutes to cook.
Perhaps I did something wrong, but I thought it tasted very bland and it didnt even come out well.. very dough-like. I added the vanilla and baked only for 20 minutes like everyone said to. BOO!!
I don't usually bake because that's not where my confidence is - but I'm extremely confident about this recipe. I use it for most potluck occasions when I draw dessert. Friends love that it's very tasty but not overly sweet,
I added vanilla, and reduced the overall sugar in this recipe; also used a bit of whole wheat flour. I forgot to caramelize them (I made cupcakes) under the broiler! But they were still delish, just not very pretty as all the topping runs off the rounded tops and settles into the sides, eventually soaking into the cake (which is delicious). I will probably make this again sometime as it uses common household ingredients, and hopefully it'll be pretty enough to take a picture of--let me tell you, cupcakes of this recipe just are not pretty :) But delicious!
I made this cake with the 1 tsp of vanilla and i poked holed in it before pouring the frosting on top..i didn't use the coconut...but it was still delicious!!! Its nice if you have a big cup of milk..and a slice of that cake! I will defenitly make this again!!! =)
Perfect replica of my Aunt Minnie's recipe!
I made half the recipe without the topping, and frosted with store-bought vanilla frosting. It was okay, but the texture was weird. It got really dry the next day. The cake turned out edible, but I think I'll stick with a more traditional sponge cake.
I was thrilled when I found this recipe on-line. My grandmother made it for every occasion. Unfortunately her recipe card is M.I.A. so no one has had this cake for years. The cake turned out wonderful (cooked @ 23 min.)I strongly recommend doubling the topping recipe, it barely covered the cake. (which is the best part). I also added some vanilla extract. Overall it was a success.
Cake is so moist and delicious. Like others said, 30 minutes was all it took to bake it. The topping is pretty sweet, but its still super yummy.
yummy! 1 hour for glass pan 20 mins for metal pans
My mother made this, my favorite cake, regularly when I was a child but I had completely forgotten about it until I came across this recipe. It was delicious and my husband, who had never had it, LOVES it! I did add vanilla to the batter and bake it for a shorter time, but other than those changes, this recipe is perfect!
Very, very good. Baked in 25 mins. And yes, double the frosting recipe. It's a keeper in my house.
My family loved this! My brother didn't even know it wasn't store-bought! The brown sugar icing is awesome.
This was good and very easy to make. My husband loved it way more than I did, but he loves fresh goodies!! I didn't use the coconut since neither of us are big fans...as DH says "it gets stuck in my teeth" LOL Also the cake only needed 30 minutes in the oven, any longer and it would have been charcoal. I will make it again!
Very good recipe, it is one of my favorites! For those who have said its too eggy and dense, that is most likely because the milk was too hot when you put it in the batter and it partially cooked the egg. Again, mine took only 20 minutes in the oven. Enjoy !
I haven't had much success in baking cakes, but this recipe worked amazingly for me. The cake was tasty and light. I'll be making it a lot! I think i will try adding some lemon or orange zest to it next time. Thanx!
This is a delicious cake! However, I added a tablespoon of vanilla extract to the batter. I only used 3 large eggs and baked it in a bundt pan for 40 min. I also doubled the topping recipe and added 2 cups chopped pecans. Let it sit for a couple of hours with the topping and it didn't need to be broiled either. Yummy.
I did this like 2 years ago and it was great ... now that i found the recipe again im gonna try this one again!!
It was OK. Nothing too exciting. It was moist and sweet just not recipe I will repeat again.
I thought that this recipe was not what I expected it to turn out like. I followed everything in the recipe and I found the result to be too sweet. Sponge cakes are supposed to be light and airy, but mine turned out heavy and dense and had a strong eggy taste. I wanted to make it for a party but couldn't because the result was too disappointing. I ended up buying one instead. My friends were looking forward to eating a cake made by me, since I don't see them all that often. Overall, I found this cake to be too sweet, heavy, dense, and did not result in the cake that I was looking forward to serving my friends with. I will definitely not make this cake again!
I love this cake! I don't follow the recipe exactly; being a vegan, I have to modify it somewhat. I have also substituted various frostings on top. I've made it several times, and it's always good. It comes out moist and creamy.
I don't know why, my cake was not soft at all!!! The taste was okay though. Sorry, will not make again.
The frosting was good but this was not an exceptional cake. The suggestions regarding adding vanilla and baking time were very helpful. Thanks!
This was really really good. Everyone asked for seconds!
I had to give this recipe 5 stars it was an excellent recipe. It took about 45 min to cook but the only problem I had was cooking the topping. I put it in the oven and it bubbled over in my oven, and I used a really big pan. But it tastes excellent. Can't wait for my family to try it!
This was a great simple recipe. I made these in large muffin tins, so everyone had their own mini cake. I took the advice of other reviews and added some vanilla and didn't bake for the 1 hour. They turned out great! Thanks! :D
This was a very easy cake to make but the taste... is awful. I did add vanilla as other said but it made it taste like vanilla paste. Like it has to much flour.. and the top is tacky to much sugar? anyway it was pretty in the pan.Sorry
My father remembers the farm women making this cake and this recipe is the same as the ones he tasted over 50 years ago!!!
I baked it for only 30 minutes, then glazed it beneath the broiler. I took the suggestions of vanilla and coconut extract in the glaze. It was good. It might be a little too sweet for an every day cake, but it would work beautifully at a church pot luck or a large family gathering. The cake has a nice enough texture that it could be used without the glaze with fruit. Even if it is in another carnation--topped with berries or cranberries or cooked apples--, I will make this cake again.
excellent, i LOVED this cake. however, the first time round i only baked it for 30 mins as many reviews stated, and it was really not ready yet. Its in the oven now for the second time (im loving it, and it this years main christmas desert), im going to leave it in for about 45-50mins. last time i added nuts to the mixture, and when the cake was ready i opened it in the middle and put strawberry jam in. itwas AMAZING! this time im adding a layer of chocolate cover (you see many people in my family dont like coconut so im not doing that covering)and that with a layer of smarties... FUN! btw THANK YOU for this great, easy and amazingly tasting recipe! LOVE the texture!
