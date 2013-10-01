Lazy Dazy Cake I

4.2
57 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 12
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Sponge cake with a brown sugar and coconut topping.

Recipe by Romalda

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Sift together flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat eggs for 4 minutes with electric mixer on high. Add sugar and continue beating until light and fluffy. Add flour mixture.

  • In a sauce pan, bring 1 cup milk and 2 tablespoons butter to a boil. Add to batter and beat until combined.

  • Pour batter into 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

  • To make the frosting: In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, coconut, 6 tablespoons butter and 4 tablespoons milk. Heat and stir until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Pour over cake as soon as it comes out of the oven. Put cake in the oven under the broiler and bake 3 to 4 minutes, or until icing is light brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 42.2mg; sodium 96.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022