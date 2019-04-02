Cinnamon and Chocolate Spread Sponge

7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This may sound unusual, but is in fact a pleasantly moist and very delicious cake. The marbled centre of chocolate spread adds a sinful surprise to your eating experience, and contrasts beautifully with the light, spongy consistency of the cake. This is a recipe of my own, but it was inspired Good Food magazine's 'Cinnamon Nutella Cake'.

By MINICOOK337

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour an 8-inch round cake pan, or line with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the butter and sugar until smooth. Stir in the milk and beaten eggs until well blended. Combine the self-rising flour, baking powder and cinnamon; stir until the batter until smooth.

  • Pour about three quarters of the batter into the prepared cake pan. Spoon in the chocolate hazelnut spread, and swirl into the batter using two fingers. Pour the rest of the batter into the pan, and carefully spread out to the sides. Sprinkle the white chocolate chips over the top.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, until nicely browned and springy to the touch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 50.2g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 108.9mg; sodium 530.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022