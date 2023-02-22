Recipes Side Dish Sauces and Condiments Sauces Blond roux Be the first to rate & review! 0 Photos A roux is the beginning stage for many recipes, from cheese sauce, bechamel sauce, sausage cream gravy, Swedish meatballs and even gumbo. The longer it cooks, the darker it will become. This base with a few adjustments can also be used to create an at home "cream of" soup as well. Recipe by thedailygourmet Published on February 22, 2023 Save Saved! View All Saved Items Rate Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Add Photo Prep Time: 1 mins Cook Time: 5 mins Total Time: 6 mins Servings: 1 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup butter ½ cup flour Directions Place a saucepan over medium heat. Add butter and stir until melted. Reduce heat to low. Whisk in flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, and cook, whisking constantly, until the roux becomes fragrant yet does not take on much color. At this time, your roux is complete and may be added to your intended recipe. I Made It Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 634 Calories 47g Fat 48g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 634 % Daily Value * Total Fat 47g 60% Saturated Fat 29g 147% Cholesterol 122mg 41% Sodium 328mg 14% Total Carbohydrate 48g 17% Dietary Fiber 2g 6% Protein 7g Potassium 81mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved Add Your Photo Photos of Blond roux