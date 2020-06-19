Pumpkin Raisin Scones
If you like pumpkin, you'll love these. They are more like a muffin than a traditional scone. I've altered the recipe to make them healthier.
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars because of the fabulous flavour. However, the method was a little off for me. I've never personally used a scone recipe where you cream the butter and sugar. I could see it working for a drop scone, but if you want triangle scones like the picture I suggest using this method. 1.Mix the flours, b.p, b.s, spices, salt and sugar (I used brown sugar instead of white and decreased it to one cup) in your bowl. 2. Cut in cold butter, (I omitted the applesauce and increased the butter to 1/2 cup)similar to a pie dough method, but leave chunks of butter a bit larger. 3. Mix in the raisins and pecans (I used one cup of each). 4. Whisk together the eggs and pumpkin, then mix into the dry ingredients. If you overmix it, it might get a little sticky, but just flour your board a little when rolling the dough into a flat round (about the size of a side plate) and it'll be fine. 5. Cut into 8 wedges, brush with water, then sprinkle with brown sugar. I work in a cafeteria and my customers go nuts over these! Hope you will too!Read More
Very nice taste and super easy to make. I did not give this a 5 star rating because I really really really didn't want anything Cakey. I specifically wanted to make scones. If I knew it was going to be this way I would have saved myself quite a bit of time and put the batter in some muffin pans. This recipe as is would make a very tender and tasteful pumpkin muffin that I would easily rate as 5 stars. However this is NOT the consistency of scones :-( Really disappointed... they resemble large spongey cookies :-(Read More
I made some modifications to the recipe. I mixed all dry ingredients together, cut in 1/2 cup cold butter until coarse crumbs, then mixed in the raisins and nut. In a separate bowl I whisked the eggs and pumpkin puree together, then added to the dry ingredients, just until blended. I divided the dough into 3 equal parts and rolled each into rounds, then cut each into 8 wedges. I brushed each scone with milk then sprinkled the cinn/sugar mixture on top. These were quite yummy!!
These were very good, I saw the comments about how these scones are very muffin-like, so I decided to actually make them as muffins. I halved the recipe and made 12 large muffins.
These are yummy but are more like muffins as stated. I didn't have applesauce so I used prune baby food instead and they came out fine. My husband loves them!
These were absolutely delicious, everyone loved them and I didn't change a thing. I used unsweetened applesauce. I called them "Pumpkin Muffin Tops." :) Don't forget the cinnamon-sugar on top!
Perfect recipe! I made this exactly as directed and they came out perfect. Each sheet of scones took 12 1/2 minutes to bake, just as recipe states. They were EVEN BETTER THE NEXT DAY! Wrap tightly in saran wrap after baked and enjoy next day.
Easy & delicious. Definitely more muffin in texture & taste than a scone. I used half splenda & half sugar (and accidentally used less sugar than called for - halved the recipe & used 1/3 c sugar, 1/3 c splenda instead of a full cup of sugar) and they were still great! Also, used almonds instead of pecans.
These scones were easy to make and hard to mess up. I only used the ingredients I had (I substituted whole wheat flour for the all-purpose flour, and omitted the allspice, cloves, pecans, and raisins.) and didn't beat the eggs, and they were still fantastic! They are definitely not hard, dense scones; instead, they're soft like muffins. Perfect!
You're right, these are not the consistency of scones, but who cares! They are very tasty and were easy to make. I will definitely make these again.
These are pretty good (but I felt not good enough to share with the neighbor I made them for). I *would* rate them as 3 stars if the poster didn't let us know they are more muffin like then scone. Since I was expecting it I say 4 stars for sure. They took 12 minutes per pan of 4 large triangle shaped scones. This recipe made 24 total. I used cranberries instead of raisins.
I liked this, but had a hard time making 36 servings - I got to 24 servings. It is definitely more like a muffin than a scone. I substituted Splenda for the sugar and used equal amounts of raisins, dried cranberries and dried chopped apricots.
These scones were easy to make and tasted delicious. I cut down on the sugar and used cranberries. Even though I overcooked them, a girlfriend thought they were excellent and took some home. A very nice treat. Next time I'm going to put some icing sugar on top.
Great flavor. Texture is a bit tough, but it did not stop my family from gobbling these up! I followed the suggestions from previous reviewers and cut the butter into the mixed dry ingredients first, then adding the moist ingredients and trying not to over-mix. Next time, I will add a little milk, use melted butter mixed with the eggs & pumpkin, and try making them as muffins.
As you may see from other ratings... I change up most every recipe. this one, I dont care for raisins so I substituted dried cranberrys, forgot to put sugar/cinn on top for baking.... and they were delicious any way. I also thought 36 were way too many for two of us... wrong. I made 3 or 4 tablespoon sized and its a nice single serving... Anyway, I scaled in 1/2 then made another batch this am. (while coffee was brewing... they are that easy!) This time I jested a small amount of a Clemintine orange into the dough, Pushing them to 5 stars. These are a must save for pumpkin, scone, muffin or just fun treat lovers.
These were delicious! I substituted half the sugar for brown sugar and used margarine instead of butter. Had a soft more muffin-like texture but i didn't mind. Definitely will make these again! Thanks for the recipe!
These are definitely more like a muffin--I wouldn't call them scones at all. I ended up baking them in muffin tins, and it took 20 minutes to bake them. I didn't have raisins, so I subbed craisins, but there weren't that many in the pantry so not all of the muffins had the craisins. I also forgot to sprinkle the muffins, but they are actually quite sweet so didn't really need it anyway. To make these "real" scones you'd need to add more flour I'd think--scones are a lot drier. I really did like these, though. Thanks for the recipe!
These were definitely more like muffin-y cookies than scones. I would give them 4 stars if they weren't called scones.
These are more like a puffy cookie. I would not call them scones. So disappointed.
Delicious! I followed the instructions provided by Baker-@-Heart which produces traditional wedge shaped scones (except I use dried cranberries for the raisins and I divide the dough in half and flatten each half to about an 8" round and cut 8 wedges). I just baked my 3rd batch of these and I can't wait for them to cool a bit to eat one.
I made this in a mini muffin pan for my son's preschool class. So, of the kids ate it, but the adults ate what was left! The scones of course are harder than muffins, so it was not as appeasing to chldren as it was to the adults, but I've been asked to make it again and again and again...
Fabulous, quick, and easy! I didn't have raisins and didn't miss 'em. My toddler and 7 month old also loved them.
These were AWESOME! I love scones, being something of a coffeehouse hanger-outer, and they make a perfect quick breakfast.
good but nothing special. just a flat pumpkin cupcake. not the more crumbly version that i'm looking for.
This will go quite nicely with a sweet drink!...or chocolate!
Let me start by saying that I am neither a big pumpkin or raisin fan. My husband loves it but even I liked these scones. They were light and airy and not at all dense as some scones can be. I substituted splenda baking sugar mix for the regular sugar and also used pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon instead of all the other spices. I also used regular all purpose flour. I made a smaller batch of 12 because I wanted to test the recipe first. I will say these are comfort food to the max. On a cool day with some nice hot chocolate or coffee you can't get any better. Bravo to the contributor.
The taste was great. They are more like muffins than scones as stated, but very quick and easy. I soaked the raisins in orange juice to moisten them before mixing.
These aren't scones - but they're wonderful "muffin" like treats. I omitted the raisins and added butterscotch chips instead. I also used a small cookie scoop and baked them for 15 minutes. They were cookie size and the perfect size for my sons school snacks. Thanks for the recipe.
LOVE!! this are great, mabie they dont taste like a scone but they are way more moist and taste better then any scone I have ever tasted. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe is awesome! And I don't feel totally guilty eating these!
I followed Baker-@-Heart's suggestion of not creaming the butter and sugar, but rather cutting cold butter into the dry ingredients like I've done with other scone recipes. I halved the recipe and did add the applesauce, doubled the butter and added an extra half cup of flour. Flavor was excellent, texture was good - not quite as crumbly as I liked, a bit more moist yet not muffin-like either. I omitted raisins, but kept the pecans, and sprinkled with raw sugar crystals.
Yummy! This is a perfect way for using pumpkin. Hubby can get enough of them! The only change I made was following the advice of one of the posters who said to make it like a regular scone and used only butter since I did not have any applesauce on hand.
These are definately a good, low fat muffin (does not mean low-cal!). I halved the recipe and baked them about 10 minutes extra in a muffin pan and they were still quite moist. The applesauce flavor was a little stronger than the actual pumpkin, but very good.
This was a fun and simple recipe and the results were yummy! I substituted the sugar with 3 packets of Stevia (Truvia brand if you care to know) and I think next time I may use 4. I was 3/4 cup short of pumpkin puree so I used extra applesauce (homemade with a touch of stevia and cinnamon). I left out the nuts and used dried cranberries instead of raisins. These are very light and more bread or muffin-like than scones which I prefer to be dense and heavy. Still the flavor was great and my kids and I really enjoy them! Thanks!
Made it exactly as written and it was great. Very fast and easy. Definitely a dense muffin consistency but very very good flavor.
very good, not traditional scones at all, more like a big soft cookie
Great mix of flavors. I love this recipe easy & quick to prepare.
Yum! I halved the recipe but inadvertently used the full amount of pumpkin. They were still good, so I can only imagine how yummy they will be when I make them properly :-)
I did not care for this recipe... they did not turn out like scones. They were more like very dry muffins.
Once I bit into one, I knew I had to have seconds; very delicious. I recommend using demerara (raw) sugar in the cinnamon/sugar blend for sprinkling on top before baking. I passed these around at a church function and got rave reviews, even after a few days in an air-tight container.
Sometimes we get hung up on definitions. The important things about this receipt are that it tastes good and is straight forward to make. Thank you for sharing, I will make this again.
i rate these only a 4 b/c i didn't follow the recipe as written. instead i took another reviewers advice on how to make these more scone-like. i also didn't have any raisins so i left those out, but will definitely try them next time. the end result is so good!! perfect texture and sweetness. i may play around w/ the spices a little more next time, but this is definitely a keeper!!
They are really good, but definitely are more like muffins than scones so if you're wanting/hoping for that this might not be the recipe for you. They are worth taking the time to make, though! Delicious!
great when right out of the oven, but get very hard the next day. also, like other reviewers have said, calling them scones is misleading. flavor is good, but probably not a recipe worth making more than once.
I have to say I was not happy with this recipe it was more like cake then a scone. it made a lot and no one really ate them. I followed the recipe as is. the flavor was not terrible just not what I was expecting.
The kids really liked these...they made very convenient after-school snacks.
Really tasty! Be sure that you know both the pan and the oven that you are going to use, and adjust the baking time accordingly. I do not like dry scones, so tend to underbake, and they come out fine.
Baked these scones without raisens for breakfast this morning. My wife and I loved them. They are soft and chewy with a mild spicy sweet taste similar to our favorite pumpkin cookies. I used a large spoon that made 12 large scones each about 3 inches in diameter. I left out the raisens because my wife dosen't like them.
