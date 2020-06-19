Pumpkin Raisin Scones

If you like pumpkin, you'll love these. They are more like a muffin than a traditional scone. I've altered the recipe to make them healthier.

By LYNNSEDLACK

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
14 mins
total:
29 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease 2 baking sheets.

  • In a large bowl, stir together all-purpose and whole wheat flours, baking powder, and baking soda. Mix in ginger, allspice, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a separate large bowl, cream butter until fluffy. Mix in applesauce, then slowly stir in 2 1/4 cups sugar until well blended. Mix in the eggs and pumpkin. Gradually mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients. Then stir in pecans and raisins.

  • Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto cookie sheets, leaving 2 inches between scones. Flatten scones with the back of the spoon.

  • In a small bowl, stir together 3 tablespoons of sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle on top of scones.

  • Bake in a preheated oven until golden brown, about 12 to 14 minutes. Remove, and let cool on cookie sheets 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 191.5mg. Full Nutrition
