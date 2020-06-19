Pumpkin Raisin Scones

I'm giving this recipe 4 stars because of the fabulous flavour. However, the method was a little off for me. I've never personally used a scone recipe where you cream the butter and sugar. I could see it working for a drop scone, but if you want triangle scones like the picture I suggest using this method. 1.Mix the flours, b.p, b.s, spices, salt and sugar (I used brown sugar instead of white and decreased it to one cup) in your bowl. 2. Cut in cold butter, (I omitted the applesauce and increased the butter to 1/2 cup)similar to a pie dough method, but leave chunks of butter a bit larger. 3. Mix in the raisins and pecans (I used one cup of each). 4. Whisk together the eggs and pumpkin, then mix into the dry ingredients. If you overmix it, it might get a little sticky, but just flour your board a little when rolling the dough into a flat round (about the size of a side plate) and it'll be fine. 5. Cut into 8 wedges, brush with water, then sprinkle with brown sugar. I work in a cafeteria and my customers go nuts over these! Hope you will too!

