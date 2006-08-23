Cream Cheese Frosting III

8 Ratings
I use this frosting for my low-fat carrot cake.

By Diane

15
1 frosting for 9x13 inch cake
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and margarine until smooth. Add vanilla. Add sugar 1/4 cup at a time until all is added. Beat until smooth.

292 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 4.3mg; sodium 303.2mg. Full Nutrition
