Cream Cheese Frosting III
I use this frosting for my low-fat carrot cake.
Fantastic frosting. I used a whole tub of cream cheese with the other ingredients and it tasted really creamy, went on the cake very smooth, will use againRead More
My family thought it was ok...it was VERY buttery...too buttery for me. I don't think I would ever use this recipe again.Read More
I used this on a banana cake. I didn't have margarine so i went ahead and used butter. Really buttery and melted quickly at room temperature. But tasted great as a whole!
this was a decent frosting for my low fat carrot cake. i found it a little too margarine-y, especially the smell, but it tasted much better on the carrot cake then it did by itself.
