Cowboy Pizza Be the first to rate & review! This is a copycat recipe of Papa Murphy's® cowboy pizza—it is filling and very hearty with two meats, mushrooms, olives, and three different cheeses. The best part is that you can make two plus pizzas for the price it costs to buy one. Make one dinner and freeze one for later! Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole Prep Time: 10 mins Cook Time: 15 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 ounces mild Italian sausage 1 teaspoon olive oil 1 12-inch size Italian pizza crust 1 cup prepared pizza sauce 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese 25 pepperoni slices 3 large button mushrooms, sliced 1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese ¼ teaspoon dried parsley ¼ teaspoon dried oregano Directions Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C). Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook Italian sausage until browned, breaking it up into fine crumbles, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain extra grease if necessary. Brush olive oil over pizza crust. Spread pizza sauce over crust and top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Evenly distribute pepperoni slices, mushroom slices, Italian sausage, and olive slices in that order over the mozzarella. In a small bowl combine Cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley flakes, and oregano. Top the pizza with this mixture. Place pizza on a pizza pan and bake until cheese is melted and lightly browned, about 14 minutes. For a crispier crust, bake pizza directly on the oven rack. I Made It Nutrition Facts (per serving) 885 Calories 51g Fat 60g Carbs 48g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 885 % Daily Value * Total Fat 51g 66% Saturated Fat 23g 114% Cholesterol 134mg 45% Sodium 2225mg 97% Total Carbohydrate 60g 22% Dietary Fiber 4g 13% Protein 48g Potassium 314mg 7% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs. ** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data. (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved