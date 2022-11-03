Frito Chicken Casserole

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add chicken, beans, corn, cream of chicken soup, tomatoes and chiles (with juice), green chiles, cream cheese, and cilantro. Cook until cream cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

Spread out 1/3 of the chips on the bottom of a 9x13 inch rectangular casserole dish. Top with 1/2 of the chicken mixture. Top chicken mixture with 1/3 of shredded Cheddar cheese. Repeat the layer. Top the 2nd layer with remaining 1/3 of the chips and remaining 1/3 of Cheddar cheese.