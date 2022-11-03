Frito Chicken Casserole

Be the first to rate & review!

This chicken casserole topped with chili cheese Fritos® is cheesy, crunchy, colorful, loaded with flavor, and the ultimate comfort food. Better yet, the prep only dirties up one pot. Serve with salsa, sour cream, and chopped cilantro if you like.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole
Frito Chicken Casserole
Prep Time:
10 mins
Cook Time:
40 mins
Stand Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 casserole

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

  • 1 small onion, chopped

  • 4 cups cubed cooked chicken breast

  • 1 (15.25 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

  • 1 (15.2 ounce) can corn, drained

  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

  • 1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®), undrained

  • 1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies

  • 1 (4 ounce) package cream cheese

  • cup chopped fresh cilantro

  • 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

  • 1 (10 ounce) bag chili and cheese flavored corn chips (such as Fritos® Chili Cheese® Corn Chips)

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  2. Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

  3. Add chicken, beans, corn, cream of chicken soup, tomatoes and chiles (with juice), green chiles, cream cheese, and cilantro. Cook until cream cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

  4. Spread out 1/3 of the chips on the bottom of a 9x13 inch rectangular casserole dish. Top with 1/2 of the chicken mixture. Top chicken mixture with 1/3 of shredded Cheddar cheese. Repeat the layer. Top the 2nd layer with remaining 1/3 of the chips and remaining 1/3 of Cheddar cheese.

  5. Bake in the preheated oven until cheese has melted and is lightly browned, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, cover, and let sit for 30 minutes so it can set before cutting into squares.

You’ll Also Love
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
473 Ratings
Chicken Taco Casserole
293 Ratings
slightly less than overhead view of rotisserie chicken stuffing casserole served in a casserole dish with a serving taking out
Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
199 Ratings
looking at a heaping spoonful of chicken casserole being lifted out of the casserole dish
Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
40 Ratings
Cheesy Chicken Florentine Casserole
Cheesy Chicken Florentine Casserole
1 Rating
an overhead view of broccoli chicken casserole in a 9x13 baking dish
Broccoli Chicken Casserole
937 Ratings
close up view of a Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole in a glass baking dish on a stove
Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
274 Ratings
Spaghetti Chicken Casserole
135 Ratings
Pantry Chicken Casserole
65 Ratings
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole
1,082 Ratings
high angle looking down at a casserole dish of cheesy chicken and broccoli casserole with a spoonful resting in the dish
Cheesy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
32 Ratings
Country Chicken Casserole
220 Ratings
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
731 Ratings
close up view of Creamy Chicken Casserole in a blue baking dish, and a slice of Creamy Chicken Casserole on a blue plate
Easy Creamy Chicken Casserole
48 Ratings
image
Chef John's Chicken and Rice Casserole
31 Ratings
high angle looking at a plate of taco bake casserole
Taco Bake Casserole
110 Ratings