Creamy Tortellini Soup

Broccoli cheese soup is elevated with the addition of cheese tortellini for a cozy fall soup. The best part, it's ready in less than 30 minutes!

Recipe by thedailygourmet
Creamy Tortellini Soup
Prep Time:
8 mins
Total Time:
8 mins
Servings:
5
Ingredients

  • ¼ cup butter

  • ½ cup finely chopped onion

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour

  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

  • 3 cups chopped broccoli

  • 1 medium carrot, julienned

  • 1 (9 ounce) package cheese tortellini

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric

  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream

  • 1 cup shredded Colby cheese

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Sprinkle flour over onion-garlic mixture. Stir to combine, until flour is incorporated.

  2. Slowly pour in chicken broth, stirring to combine. Add broccoli, carrot, and tortellini. Season with salt, pepper, paprika, and turmeric. Stir to combine and reduce heat to medium. Cover and simmer until broccoli is tender and tortellini are cooked through, about 15 minutes.

  3. Stir in cream and cheese until melted. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

497 Calories
32g Fat
38g Carbs
19g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 497
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 32g 41%
Saturated Fat 19g 96%
Cholesterol 107mg 36%
Sodium 717mg 31%
Total Carbohydrate 38g 14%
Dietary Fiber 4g 13%
Protein 19g
Potassium 313mg 7%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.

** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.

