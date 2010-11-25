Chocolate Bundt Cake

The cake is in the oven now but I'm nervous - I started making it before I noticed it needed 5 eggs! 3 cups of white sugar! 1.5 cups of butter/shortening! and has a zillion calories and grams of fat. It's baking and I made a lot of substitutions - less sugar, less butter and more milk and low-fat sour cream so hopefully it won't be a disaster. UPDATE: The cake turned out fine - thank goodness. But, like I mentioned, I couldn't bear to add so many fatty ingredients so I only added 1 cup of butter (no shortening), 1 cup of white sugar (the cocoa powder had some cinnamon and sugar in it), 2 eggs (that's all we had) and two tablespoons of low-fat sour cream. I also left out about 1/4 of the mix as it looked like it was going to fill the bundt pan too full. It turned out more like a spice cake with choco chips but was still moist and quite good. Still, I don't know if I'd make it again.