Chocolate Bundt Cake
This simple recipe makes a delicious chocolate Bundt cake.
This cake was pretty good but something was a little off. I did not actually have chocolate so I used a can of tuna fish. I also followed another reader's advice and stirred in some mustard. I just hate to find what looks like such a great recipe and have it not turn out to be what I expected.
This was the best cake I have ever made. I followed another cook's advice and added a box of chocolate pudding mix. I also used buttermilk instead of milk for an incredibly rich, moist and sinful cake!
It's simple and easy! I reduce amount of milk by 1/4 cup, and add 1/4 cup of sour cream (light) to enhance flavor. It was moist and yummy!! I will definitely make it again.
This cake was great, but somehow it made way too much batter and overfilled the Bundt pan.
The cake tasted good but it exploded out of the bundt pan and made a huge mess!! I suggest putting in less and making 2 cakes instead.
This cake is easy to make and delicious. I made this for a friend's birthday then had to make it for my family. Because it is such a large cake, I cut it in half using two eggs and baked it for 50 minutes in a 8" square pan. Make sure you use a 10" bundt pan for the whole recipe. Most likely bakers that had trouble with batter spilling over used the wrong size pan.
I was really dissapointed with this recipe, after reading all of the rave reviews. It was really dry. Zhe only saving grace was the chocolate glaze II recipe (also found here) that I topped it with. It was so dry - I was embarassed. I don't know if I cooked it too long but I would definitely not cook it 70 minutes again - probably more like 55 and I would try something like sour cream instead of milk or add applesauce.... don't know what would fix it but this just was not a winner.
i added a box of jello devils food pudding to this recipe and was seriously the most delicious chocolate cake we've had. thank you thank you!
Nice and moist, but not nearly chocolatey enough, even though I added chocolate chips to the batter. My family liked it, though; maybe just more cocoa powder next time.
Good cake. I got a fancy new pan for Christmas and was dying for something to bake in it! I was worried about it overflowing and put a cookie sheet under it. It rose above the pan but managed to stay in it! I didn't want to put frosting on it, as the pan makes it so pretty, so I dusted it with powdered sugar and it was good. I found it even better the second day (couldn't tell ya about the third, as it didn't last that long!)
I have found that mixing one jar of 8 or 16 ounce, which ever you prefer, of your favorite icing with the batter to make the cake more rich and smooth.
This cake was delicious. I only wish I could have done some sort of glaze but I made it for a county fair baking contest! IT WON 1st Place out of three bundt cakes! Thanks so much for the recipe. Not too chocolatey but very nice texture and flavor!
The recipe was very buttery tasting, so maybe some modifications need to be made. It was overall very good, but I recommend flouring the pan, because I had a lot of trouble getting the cake out of my mini-bundt cake pans.
really a great recipe--- i made half with the cocoa powder and half without, then marbled it... turned out fabulous. i'm definitely making this one again... i don't know why some users found it dry. it worked out for me very nicely. now i'm babbling... but definitely try this out!!
This recipe, when made correctly, is absolutely delicious! It is moist, heavy and sinful - everything a bundt should be. I have to say that it is incredible with vanilla buttercream frosting!!! I had several people ask me for the recipe when I served this at a party.
This cake was terrific. I cooked it 10 minutes longer then it recomended. It turned out great.
This is a very good chocolate bundt cake in a lighter version - which I appreciate. I served it at my bunco party with a raspberry sauce and whipped cream - it was a winner!
Very good and moist. Definitely will make again.
Excellent taste, new convection oven setting takes about 95 minutes rather than 70 as suggested.
This recipe is fantastic as a base. I made some changes and turned it into a chocolate, peanut butter cake and was super pleased with the result. Very moist with a great, unique taste! It was a huge hit!! It seemed like a lot of batter so I halved the recipe, like others have suggested. I doubled the cocoa (i.e. used the original amount), added 2 tablespoons of sour cream and mixed in chocolate chips. Because of the smaller batter size, I baked it for only 40 minutes at 350. Turned out incredibly moist. I finished it with a peanut butter glaze (1/4 cup of smooth peanut butter, whipped until airy, 1 cup of icing sugar, 1/4 cup milk, 2 tsp vanilla). Sprinkled some skor pieces and some more crushed chocolate chips on top. The cake was absolutely delicious and my friends raved about the peanut butter, chocolate, skor combo . Our new favourite!
This cake was delicious and pretty easy to make. I do agree it makes way more than just one cake. I filled my pan about ¾ of the way full and then I used the rest to make 12 cupcakes and we also ate a good bit of frosting!! It was chocolate but not too chocolaty. It has a really great taste!! Thanks!!
This recipes rules!!! My kids love it so much that they request it specifically! Thanks!
Followed it exactly to original recipe. Very moist and wonderfully tasty! Frosted with German Chocolate Frosting 11 from this site. Great cake!
The best homemade cake I ever tasted! Added 1/4 c sour cream for 1/4 c of the milk and added the chocolate pudding. Moist - great all by its self - no frosting or glaze
This cake is moist and delicious!
Very tasty. It did not need frosting, as it was sweet enough by itself. I had massive overflow so the second time I put the extra batter in a 3-cup soup crock and I still had overflow! You can easily make a large and small bunt cake out of this recipe.
I didn't follow the recipe exactly - I used 1 cup margarine and 1/2 cup vegetable oil - besides that I did everything the same. It turned out tasty indeed. It is simple to make and so I like that. I am using it to make a barbie-doll cake so I liked that other reviewer said it made a lot so that I could pour some of the batter into a small pyrex bowl - for the top part of the dress. It did however, take about 15 minutes longer to bake and 85 minutes total baking time is much longer than I prefer. The cake tastes so much better the next day - it stayed moist and everyone ate it up. I will make this again. But i'll probably turn up the oven temp so it can bake faster.
This is the best chocolate cake I've ever had! I made it today, since we were having my grandparents over for the 4th of July. Everyone loved it.
Everyone in my family loved it, I added 3/4 cup of sour cream and used smart balance instead of shortening
I baked it to perfection, not too dry and not undercooked, moist and fudgey. I like how it's not too sweet and you don;t need a topping to glaze it with.
I made this for my daughters baseball bake sale. I subbed margerine for the butter and shortening. It was a dream to make and went for a large donation- very tastey!!!!!!!
This was a great bundt cake. Very tasty, I added some chocolate chip and glazed it with a chocolate glaze, definite Chocolate overkill, but how can you go wrong? Took quite a while to bake, but with patience, it does come out wonderful.
It couldn't have been any easier, and it is delicious!
This was a good cake. I think it needs a good icing or glaze to top it off.
Really not what I thought it would be. Too dense, too heavy. It tasted ok, but nothing to write home about.
I followed the recipe exactly as written. It has turned out perfectly each of the three times I have made it, and it stays absolutely delicious for several days. Have been asked for this recipe from friends and have given them this website to obtain it. Thanks for sharing!!
My 13 year-old daughter just made this to enter into our local 4-H fair and received top ratings! It is absolutely delicious! We did have to bake it for 90 minutes, but otherwise, it is perfect as is!
'What can I say bout this.Great recipe. Took me forever lol. But it was awesome when it was done.
The taste was good. I added 1/2 box of chocolate pudding mix. It took over 70 minutes to cook. The toothpick came out clean in several areas, however the center was loose and the edges too brown. I would follow the directions exactly as stated.
I subbed out the white sugar for evaporated cane juice. Turned out beautifully, with a distinct flavour. ECJ is one of the only sugars with a nutritive value; it provides riboflavin.
I thought this was really good and my family enjoyed it much more than a regular fluffy chocolate cake. Make sure you don't overcook it so it remains moist. Top it with the Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze recipe which uses only sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips. Perfect!
Easy to prepare. Nothing special about this one: plain & simple and uneventful. Very dense and heavy. It's not bad but a little boring. My husband didn't like it at all and he is the dessert person in the family. I ended up eating the whole thing over the course of the week; made confect sugar frosting for topping.
This cake is chocolately, not too sweet, dense, and delicious. I add a tsp of cinnamon and fresh nutmeg to the flour. If you have trouble getting it out: let the cake cool completely, then put it back in a hot oven for just a couple of minutes. This makes the metal pan expand and release the cake.
Delicous!! Served with vanilla glaze. MMM good.
I loved this recipe, I added one small package of chocolate pudding and I used buttermilk instead of milk just because I like the buttermilk richness. My family loved it and it is a new favorite!! I made a butter and cream cheese frosting and drizzled over it, it was great, i am going to try chocolate next time, but I think it can be served with or without frosting, or some bananas, strawbwerries, whip cream any way you want it, I cooked it for 70 min and it was done. It was moist for two days. WE ate it right out of the oven hot and it was wonderful.
Made ALOT of batter and overfilled my bundt pan plus a loaf pan. Turned out VERY disappointingly dry, but great flavor. Will make again, but I'm going to try and add a half cup oil or something to help the dryness.
Great Cake! I reccemed eating it
My first bundt cake, a good challenge. Made this a couple months ago but forgot to review it. This is truly a cake. It says 12 servings but it is so rich you can easily get double that. Mine did not come out cleanly, I'd say 10% of it stuck to pan / fell off. Garnished with a bit of powdered sugar, delicious. Will definitely make again!
The cake is in the oven now but I'm nervous - I started making it before I noticed it needed 5 eggs! 3 cups of white sugar! 1.5 cups of butter/shortening! and has a zillion calories and grams of fat. It's baking and I made a lot of substitutions - less sugar, less butter and more milk and low-fat sour cream so hopefully it won't be a disaster. UPDATE: The cake turned out fine - thank goodness. But, like I mentioned, I couldn't bear to add so many fatty ingredients so I only added 1 cup of butter (no shortening), 1 cup of white sugar (the cocoa powder had some cinnamon and sugar in it), 2 eggs (that's all we had) and two tablespoons of low-fat sour cream. I also left out about 1/4 of the mix as it looked like it was going to fill the bundt pan too full. It turned out more like a spice cake with choco chips but was still moist and quite good. Still, I don't know if I'd make it again.
This should NOT have been cooked for 70 mins. It needed a little more cocoa and came out hard as a rock! I salvaged it by serving it soaked in milk, but still, it was like a piece of rock.
This is an excellent cake. Easily made, and greatly baked. The taste is wonderful, and I could see adding some sour cream to it, but wonderful even without it. I just added some chocolate chips to it, to make it double chocolate, but I see no reason for any icing, or glaze. Delicious
DELICIOUS and soooooooo easy to make. The only change I made was to stir in 1 cup of chocolate chips after mixing. I drizzled white chocolate over the cooled cake. I'll be making this again soon!!!
Great cake, just needs a little more sugar. Not sweet enough.
This has become a staple at my house. My 10 year old loves to make it also. It's very moist and chocolatey tasting. A simple recipe that tastes great!
made it for my son's school - everyone said it was really good.
this was great. i added chocolate chips to it so it made it all the more better. the only problem i had with this, i got horrible heartburn and i dont normally get it. but ooohh yum! :D
I didn't find that the time it took to make this was worth it. It's okay, but there are much better tasting chocolate cakes that take half the time. I made it exactly as the recipe stated. It's very moist and has a good texture. I made sure to press the batter into the pan to clear out air pockets and had no problem fitting the batter into the 10 inch bundt pan with no over spill during cooking.
I listened to the previous reviewers, and only poured half of the batter into my bundt pan. I also substituted 1/4 c sour cream and 3/4 c milk to try and make it more moist, and that failed. It was very dry. Decent flavor, but not very chocolatey enough. I even dusted the bundt pan with cocoa powder instead of flour to boost the chocolate flavor, and it didn't help. Using the chocolate glaze II from this site helped a little - but be sure to have a glass of milk on hand when eating.
Easy to put together, delicious and moist!!
This recipe was easy to make though it filled my large bowl more than expected. The cake absolutely exploded out the bottom and I had to trim to serve. Very good flavor but very dry, thick, and heavy, not light and fluffy.
i didn't have butter and we don't do butter so i used vegetable oil and it came out fine.
made exactly to the recipe. and topped with vanilla glaze. Loved the texture (light) and the flavour. The cake was a bit dry, so next time I will serve with ice cream.
This is a reliable cake recipe, but the result was a bit dry, not very flavorful, and the sponge was neither dense nor light and airy. Were I to try again, I'd grate a bar of dark chocolate into the mix, reduce the milk, and add sour cream. This might work well as a base for a chocolate cherry cake, as the crumb is dense enough to support fruit. Bottom line: if you are looking for a reliable chocolate cake recipe that is easy and will get you the same results every time, this is solid. It's a good base for modifications, but the taste does not impress.
I made this recipe exactly as stated. I did have to bake longer, but other than that no changes. I think it tastes great and I don't think it needs any glaze or anything changed. There is already plenty of sweetness in this cake. Yum!
With as much butter and shortening as this cake called for, I thought it would be great. Unfortunately, it was quite bland. I DID use lard in place of shortening (didn't have). More chocolate flavor would have helped; it was also not as moist as I'd hoped.
I followed the recipe to T, and it was kind of dry, not that moist, it wasn't done(toothpick didn't come out clean at the completion of cooking time) so I baked it for another 5-10 minutes, I guess it took that long to dry out
This cake was moist and a perfect crumb. I only wish it had a deeper chocolate flavor. I will be making a chocolate ganache to drizzle over it to enhance the chocolate flavor.
Omg..This is a great cake recipe. My family loved it. I was a little worried there was a "typo" for amount of sugar, 3 cups, but it is correct. This is a super moist cake and I used 2%lactaid milk in place of regular milk to make it lactose free recipe. Put some homemade buttercream chocolate icing on it and shaved chocolate and "wha-la!" Dessert is served.
I made it as directed and after reading the reviews I took out about 1 cup of batter as I used a new 9.5 Bunt Pan and had no problems at all. I haven't tasted it yet but looks fabulous I will update after we taste it.
I made this cake this cake for a customer and it was a hit. I will say that it do not take 70 minutes to cook so watch it closely. I set my timer for 50 minutes and then just kept checking it. This recipe is going into my master list of recipes.
The consistency is exactly like a POUND CAKE, and now that I compare it to Betty Crocker's Big Red Book Pound Cake recipe I can see why. I used a (12 cup capacity) non-stick cast aluminum fluted tube pan, and I didn't have any problems with overflow or sticking. :) This cake has a very mild chocolate flavor. The Chocolate Glaze (from this site) dripping down the sides made it look impressive and helped for those who really want to taste some chocolate. I was the only one who complained about it being too dry, but I think my friends were just being polite. Be prepared to offer vanilla ice cream or a glass of milk on the side.
Made this recipe as my first 'from scratch' chocolate cake. Whole thing was gone in a weekend! Everyone thought it tasted like a "brownie cake". Will def make again!
Yummy!! Made a chocolate glaze for it and perfection!
Unlike many other reviewers, I actually am rating the cake as the recipe describes. It's not great. Nearly all my family told me it's "Not good". Baby Harper however, loved it.
This cake was terribly delicious! Mine turned out amazingly well and most as could be!! I baked it for 85 minutes and let it sit for about 40 minutes afterwards. I followed the rest to a 'T'. This cake was outstanding.
This cake is sweet and fairly moist. Unfortunately that's about the only good thing I can say about it. No trace of chocolate flavor at all. This would be greatly improved by a thick glaze or ganache topping. Unlikely to make it again.
Delicious! I put powdered sugar on top which made it a fun snowy cake for the Holiday!
So tried this today and really wished I had reviews first. If so, I would have divided the batter into 2 cakes and not make such a mess in my oven. Great cake but needs adjusting.
Amazing. I followed the recipe exactly and found the batter to have a pudding like consistency. Delicious. Baked well and although I used the correct sized pan it took well over 90 minutes to bake through- did not burn. I watched it very closely for the last 20 minutes. Will make again. I frosted it with a chocolate cream cheese icing, but it didn't really need a frosting.
Flavor was muted. Had a bittersweet taste. More like a chocolate flavored cake than a chocolate cake. Cooked well. Good texture. Won't make again though.
I had to make it gluten free (Divided Sunset All Purpose Flour) and it was still delicious.
I made a bunch of mini bundts with this recipe and they turned out great! Very easy recipe and very tasty. Definitely a keeper!
Sorry-- this cake did not work well for me. I am not picky-- but I was not impressed.
The cake was great. Didn't have too much if a strong chocolate taste. Was just right. I used a chocolate icing from another recipe for the top.
This cake was not good, very dense and not like a cake at all. I followed the recipe exactly and ended up just starting over and using a box cake with my own enhancements.
Although this cake is easy to make, I was too heavy and seemed to be lacking in chocolate flavor. It is definitely not worth the 5 eggs. I will not be making this cake again.
I made this cake for my son's birthday party and it turned out wonderfully rich and chocolatey. Everyone at the party really enjoyed it. However, it did overflow when baking so next time, I would place a cookie sheet underneath while baking to prevent a mess. I iced it with chocolate fondant and topped it with strawberries and it looked very elegant. I would definitely make this again.
Everyone loved this. I made it using 1/4 C. sour cream & 3/4 C. milk as suggested in a review. I also made Hershey's Coca Fudge Sauce to put on each slice. I think whip cream would have been nice too. Some said it didn't need the sauce, but I liked it.
This was good, but not exceptional.
I just made this cake, and I cannot stop eating it! It does make a lot of batter. I was able to get two Bundt cakes out of it: a 10" and 8". It is SOOO moist, and is lighter than I expected based on previous reviews; perfect density! If I had some chocolate chips, I would definitely add them; the cake is definitely chocolate, but you can never have too much chocolate in my opinion! I think chocolate chips would do the trick rather than trying to guess at how much more cocoa to add. This is definitely a keeper! Pinning it immediately!!
This was very good, I have made it twice now, great each time. Did followed the recipe exactly, except I add a small box of chocolate pudding to the dry ingredients. Yummy!!
Did not rise. Was there supposed to be baking foods in addition to the small amount of baking powder? Will try to make into biscotti
It came out very dense and had a strange texture. Disappointed.
It came out great moist and not too sweet
I have made this several times and it is very moist. I also add dutch cocoa - for richer taste. Also, if you beat it too much, it will rise over pan
It needed an extra 20 minutes to cook. It had the color of gingerbread, not chocolate. It did not taste like chocolate. It bubbled out over the bundt pan.
I love this cake. Very heavy cake and tasted great!! Will make again for sure.
too dense and not very fluffy
Kinda disappointed, not sure if it was the recipe or just me. My cake turned out super dense and I thought I followed the directions precisely. The only thing I changed was using cocoa powder instead of flour to dust the pan.
