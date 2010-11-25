Chocolate Bundt Cake

This simple recipe makes a delicious chocolate Bundt cake.

Recipe by Emely Habibe-Croes

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan. Sift flour, baking powder, salt and cocoa. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter, shortening, sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each. Add flour mixture alternately with the milk. Mix well.

  • Pour into 10 inch Bundt pan. Bake at 325 F (165 degrees C) for 70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean. Let cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
568 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 77g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 119.8mg; sodium 265.1mg. Full Nutrition
